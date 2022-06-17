Rapport d’étude de marché sur la thérapeutique des cellules tueuses naturelles sur l’état actuel et les perspectives de croissance future jusqu’en 2030

La taille du marché mondial des thérapies par les cellules tueuses naturelles devrait passer de 2 708,9 millions USD en 2021 à 10 113,5 millions USD d’ici 2030, avec un TCAC de 15 . 1 % de 2022 à 2030 . Les cellules tueuses naturelles sont des lymphocytes effecteurs du système immunitaire inné qui contrôlent plusieurs types de tumeurs et d’infections microbiennes en limitant leur propagation et les dommages tissulaires qui en découlent. La thérapie par cellules tueuses naturelles est une immunothérapie cellulaire, tout comme la thérapie par cellules CAR-T. Comme les lymphocytes T, les cellules NK font également partie du système immunitaire et attaquent les germes et autres cellules malignes. Contrairement aux cellules T, cependant, les cellules NK ne sont pas adaptées à des antigènes spécifiques.

Les cellules tueuses naturelles (NK) sont de grands lymphocytes granulaires qui répondent rapidement à un défi pathologique. En outre, ils sont responsables de la production de cytokines immunorégulatrices. De plus, ils agissent comme un élément important du système immunitaire inné d’un être humain. Le rôle principal des cellules NK est de générer une réponse immunitaire contre les tumeurs malignes et les infections virales.

The rise in the adoption of NK cells to treat infections, cancer, and liver diseases are the factor that is driving the global market of natural killer cells therapeutics. Moreover, NK cells play a pivotal role in tumor immune surveillance, which boosts the adoption of NK therapeutics across the globe. The rise in the awareness among the population regarding various immunotherapies and increase in R&D for the development of bi-specific antibodies for engaging NK cells to eliminate tumor cells propel the global market growth. But, the lack of specificity and poor in-vivo survival of the cells limit the growth of natural killer cell therapeutics. In addition, higher costs associated with the therapies and adverse side effects are expected to hamper the market growth in the coming years. On the contrary, a significant surge in R&D activities toward developing immunotherapy in the developing economies is projected to offer lucrative opportunities as per the NK cell therapeutics market forecast.

Scope of the Natural Killer Cells Therapeutics

The study categorizes the natural killer cells therapeutics market based on therapeutics, application, and end-users at the regional and global levels.

By Therapeutics Outlook ( Sales, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

NK Cell Therapies

NK Cell Directed Antibodies

By Application Outlook ( Sales, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

Gastrointestinal Diseases

Cancer

Immunoproliferative Disorders

Others

By End-Users Outlook ( Sales, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

Research Centers & Institutes

Hospitals

Others

By Region Outlook ( Sales, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

North America ( US, Canada, Mexico )

US, Canada, Mexico South America ( Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Rest of Latin America )

Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Rest of Latin America Europe ( Germany, Italy, France, UK, Spain, Poland, Russia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Hungary, Czech Republic, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Rest of Europe )

Germany, Italy, France, UK, Spain, Poland, Russia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Hungary, Czech Republic, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Rest of Europe Asia Pacific ( China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, the Philippines, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific )

China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, the Philippines, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific The Middle East & Africa ( Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA )

Natural killer cells therapeutics market, by end-users

The natural killer cells therapeutics market is divided into research centers & institutes, hospitals, and others based on end-users. Various ongoing R&D activities such as NK cells & immunological memory improvements, cell-based therapies, and stress-induced self-recognition are currently in progress. Moreover, certain immuno-monitoring studies are being performed to determine NK cells’ usage. In hospitals, NK cell therapies are used to treat cancers using genetic engineering. Also, these cells are used as a therapeutic tool to cure immunoproliferative disorders, various cancers, gastrointestinal diseases, and infectious diseases due to their ability to detect transformed cells.

Furthermore, several medical clinical trials are performed to evaluate the safety and the anti-tumor effects of NK cells. The study’s primary objective is to determine the safety of NK cells’ doses against cancers and malignancies. Moreover, NK cell therapeutics involves clinical and experimental research to provide cost-effective treatments with improved success rates. Presently, research is being carried out for the adoptive transfer of haploidentical NK cells for the consolidated therapy of pediatric acute myeloid leukemia. Therefore, NK cell therapeutics have promising applications in various research institutes.

Asia Pacific accounts for the highest CAGR during the forecast period

North America accounted for the highest share in 2021 in the global market of natural killer cells therapeutics. This is attributed to a significant increase in the prevalence of cancer in this region. During the forecast period, the Asia-Pacific market is anticipated to grow at the fastest pace, owing to an increase in cancer patients, improvement in healthcare facilities, and a surge in the geriatric population.

Though, the complexity in regulatory frameworks regarding the approval of immunotherapy is expected to hamper the market’s growth during the forecast period. Conversely, a high incidence of cancer is anticipated to boost the growth of the cancer immunotherapy market, which will fuel the growth of the NK cells therapeutics market.

Key Market Players

The natural killer cells therapeutics market is mildly concentrated in nature with few numbers global players operating in the market such as Affimed N.V., Fate Therapeutics, Fortress Biotech, Celgene Corporation, Glycostem Therapeutics BV, Nantkwest Inc., Nkarta Therapeutics, Inc., NKT Therapeutics Inc., Innate Pharma S.A., and Ziopharm Oncology Inc.