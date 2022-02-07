Rapport d’étude de marché sur la gestion du cycle des revenus (RCM) en Amérique du Nord , tendances à venir, demande, analyse régionale et prévisions 2029

Le rapport sur le marché de la gestion du cycle de revenus (RCM) en Amérique du Nord a été préparé avec une analyse de marché approfondie réalisée par une équipe d’experts du secteur, d’analystes dynamiques, de prévisionnistes habiles et de chercheurs bien informés. Le rapport sur le marché comprend un certain nombre de dynamiques de marché et d’estimations du taux de croissance et de la valeur marchande en fonction de la dynamique du marché et des facteurs inducteurs de croissance. Ce rapport sur le marché mondial comprend tous les profils d’entreprise des principaux acteurs et marques. Sans oublier que le rapport North America Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) est étonnamment caractérisé par l’application de plusieurs tableaux, graphiques et tableaux en fonction de l’étendue des données et des informations impliquées.Pour prendre connaissance de toutes les choses ci-dessus, ce rapport de marché est rendu transparent, large et de qualité suprême. Le document de marché sur la gestion du cycle des revenus (RCM) en Amérique du Nord est préparé avec une analyse de marché détaillée réalisée par une équipe d’experts de l’industrie, d’analystes habiles, de prévisionnistes dynamiques et de chercheurs avertis.

Le marché de la gestion du cycle de revenus (RCM) devrait connaître une croissance du marché au cours de la période de prévision de 2020 à 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyse le marché pour représenter 56,22 milliards USD d’ici 2027, avec un TCAC de 12,13% dans les prévisions mentionnées ci-dessus. point final. La conformité croissante au mandat réglementaire pour l’adoption des dispositifs DSE/DME contribuera à stimuler la croissance du marché de la gestion du cycle des revenus (RCM).

Principales entreprises du marché de la gestion du cycle de revenus (RCM) en Amérique du Nord :

Société McKesson

Cerner Corporation

Quest Diagnostics Incorporé

athenahealth, Inc

Allscripts Santé, LLC

eClinicalWorks, CareCloud Corporation

Le groupe SSI, LLC

ENTREPRISE GÉNÉRALE ÉLECTRIQUE

Epic Systems Corporation

Siemens Santé GmbH

Kareo, Inc.

Segmentation du marché :

Par produit (solutions intégrées, solutions autonomes)

Par fonction (gestion des réclamations et des refus, codage et facturation médicaux, vérification de l’admissibilité à l’assurance des patients, versement des paiements, dossier de santé électronique (DSE), amélioration de la documentation clinique (CDI), autre)

By Stage (Front Office, Mid Office, Back Office)

By Deployment (Web-based, On-premise, Cloud-based)

By Component (Software, Services)

By End User (Hospitals, General Physicians, Laboratories, Others)

Government initiative to boost the adoption of RCM solutions, loss of revenue due to billing errors and enhancement of process in healthcare organizations will likely to accelerate the growth of the revenue cycle management (RCM) market in the forecast period of 2020-2027. On the other hand, growing demand of cloud based RCM solutions and rising consolidation between vendor providing end to end solutions will further boost various opportunities that will lead to the growth of the revenue cycle management (RCM) market in the above mentioned forecast period.

Competitive Landscape and North America Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Market Share Analysis

The major players covered in the revenue cycle management (RCM) market report are McKesson Corporation, Cerner Corporation., Quest Diagnostics Incorporated., athenahealth, Inc., Allscripts Healthcare, LLC, eClinicalWorks, CareCloud Corporation., The SSI Group, LLC, GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, Epic Systems Corporation., Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Kareo, Inc., and among other domestic and North America players. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

North America Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Market Size Segmentation by Region & Countries (Customizable):

The countries covered in the revenue cycle management (RCM) market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America.

Some Key Questions answered in this Report are:

What is the market scope in the market with growth drivers, restrains, opportunities, and other related challenges? What are the threats that the clients need to tackle to grow in the North America Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Market? What is the market share by revenue, sales, size, value and volume in particular geographical regions? Which significant industry names in the market are dominating? What segment of the market has most growths, such as new product launches, agreements, mergers and acquisitions, geographical expansions, and joint ventures?



What are several strategic business methodologies and helps to make informed business decisions?



What is systematic data review and meta-analysis of the market based on manufacturers and It identifies all the possible segments present in the North America Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) market to support organizations in strategic business planning?

How to classify Technological advances of the market with a worldwide rising CAGR forecast till 2027?

What are the key problems, product developments, Supply chain, leading player’s analysis and solutions to influence the progress threat?

Finally, North America Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Market report studies the market and the industry thoroughly by considering several aspects. According to this market report, the market is anticipated to observe a moderately higher growth rate during the forecast period. This makeover can be subjected to the moves of key players or brands which include developments, product launches, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions that in turn change the view of the face of the industry. With the actionable market insights included in this report, businesses can craft sustainable and cost-effective strategies. North America Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) market document provides all-inclusive study about production capacity, consumption, import and export for all the major regions across the world.

