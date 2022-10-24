Rapport détaillé sur les tendances du marché des services d’automatisation industrielle, la croissance du marché, l’acteur clé de l’industrie, l’analyse

Selon un rapport de recherche complet de Market Research Future (MRFR), informations sur le « marché des services d’automatisation industrielle » par solution, par service, par utilisation finale et par région – prévisions pour 2027 « la taille du marché atteindra 264,69 milliards de dollars, en croissance à un rythme annuel composé. taux de croissance de 8,9% d’ici 2026.

Étendue du marché :

Le marché mondial des services d’automatisation industrielle connaît une croissance significative des revenus. L’adoption croissante de l’automatisation et de la fabrication intelligente dans les secteurs manufacturiers du monde entier est l’un des principaux moteurs de la croissance du marché. De plus, le besoin croissant de développer de nouvelles stratégies commerciales et d’améliorer les compétences clés en matière de fabrication a un impact positif sur le développement du marché.

De plus, les changements technologiques rapides, l’adoption de nouvelles architectures de réseau de systèmes et l’intégration de l’interopérabilité des appareils et des systèmes créent des opportunités de marché importantes. De plus, les progrès de la robotique industrielle avec l’intégration de l’intelligence artificielle et d’autres technologies, telles que la vision par ordinateur et les capteurs, génèrent des revenus sur le marché, améliorant considérablement les scénarios de tarification et de performance.

Les principaux acteurs dominants du marché couvert des services d’automatisation industrielle sont:

Siemens SA

ABB Ltd.

Johnson Controls Inc.

Compagnie générale d’électricité

Schneider Electric SE

Honeywell International Inc.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Yokogawa électrique

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Ametek Inc.

Omrón

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Hitachi

Société Danaher

Fanuc Corporation

manufacturing sectors around the world have been hit hard by the recent COVID 19 pandemic. Businesses around the world have begun to face supply chain disruptions, lower productivity and rising production costs. However, as the world recovers from the pandemic, companies must address these key issues by improving their manufacturing capabilities and supply chain processes, as well as building the resilience to withstand unexpected disruptions.

Furthermore, the rapid adoption of digital technologies, intelligent manufacturing, human-machine interaction and advanced analytics among manufacturers to optimize processes and strengthen their position has boosted the market for industrial automation services. Smart manufacturing refers to the incorporation of smart technologies to transform the business, create new business strategies, simplify the elimination of the business, and the manufacturing processes enable teams to drive the business forward.

In addition, Industry 4.0 end-to-end solutions including additive manufacturing, augmented reality (AR), industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) and engineering simulation have boosted market demand. Manufacturing companies are increasingly improving their skills through manufacturing facilities to deliver numerous multi-factory digital transformation projects across various verticals.

Industry 4.0 (Fourth Industrial Revolution) is well underway, transforming production into an economic power. There are many technologies embedded in intelligent manufacturing, including artificial intelligence, the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), digital thread twins, and cloud edge computing, fueling the adoption of industrial automation services.

Market Segmentation Covered in Research: The

market is segmented into solutions, services, end uses and regions. The solutions segment includes Distributed Control System, Programmable Logic Controller, Supervisory Control Data Acquisition (SCADA), Production Execution System (MES), Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) and resource management of the functional safety system (PAM).

The services segment includes professional services, consulting services, technical training, systems integration and others. The end use segment includes automotive, transportation logistics, mining metals, aerospace defense, energy power systems and others. The regional segment includes Asia Pacific, the Americas, Middle East Africa, Europe and the rest of the world.

Regional Analysis

Europe dominates the global industrial automation services market. The growing awareness among industries about the advantages of industrial automation services and their scope of application is driving the adoption of these services. In addition, the growing implementation of industrial automation services between production plants to achieve better production management and better energy efficiency are driving the growth of the market.

APAC is another lucrative market for industrial automation services. Due to the increased focus on improving process efficiency and reducing manufacturing costs in various verticals, the region is expected to create space for the market. In addition, the increase in government initiatives for digitization, the growing demand for safety in the workplace and greater efficiency in industrial processes increase the market shares of the region.

The growing demand for automation in the automotive and transportation sectors and the adoption of digital technologies are driving the demand for industrial automation services in this region. China is a major revenue-generating country in the region. The APAC Industrial Automation Services market is estimated to grow at a rapid CAGR of 11.4% during the forecast period (2020-2026).

Competitive landscape

The industrial automation services market appears highly competitive, with the presence of many leading companies that have an international and regional presence. These companies are aggressively aiming for greater participation through partnerships and collaborations to expand their operations and offerings to potential customers.

For example, on April 21, 2022, Rockwell Automation announced its partnership with CAD-IT (Singapore), a leading provider of Industry 4.0 technologies, to strengthen its partner network in Southeast Asia (SEA). The partnership with Rockwell allows CAD-IT to expand and build its suite of Industry 4.0 solutions products and services. Southeast Asia is one of the fastest growing sub-regions for Rockwell.

By combining its technologies and expertise with CAD IT’s strong regional network and execution expertise, Rockwell can increase the accessibility of intelligent manufacturing and digital transformation solutions for businesses across Southeast Asian countries. The partnership will see CAD-IT deliver Rockwell’s intelligent manufacturing and automation solutions.

Additionally, to enhance manufacturing and digital transformation, the partnership will benefit companies in the SEA region with local market presence of CAD-IT with implementation, support and maintenance by its team of field experts across the region. . Additionally, cloud-native intelligent manufacturing platforms and cloud-based computerized maintenance management systems based on artificial intelligence (AI) will target the food beverage, home care and automotive industries across the APAC region.

and cloud-based), application (configuration management, patch management, credential management, threat intelligence and others), end user (security team, enterprise, data center, managed service provider and others), region (North America , Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East Africa and South America) – Forecasts up to 2027

