Rapport d’enquête sur les additifs du marché des soins aux personnes âgées 2022 avec statistiques et prévisions jusqu’en 2029

Un rapport récemment publié par Data bridge Market Research intitulé Global Elderly Care Market Size, Share, Growth and Forecast 2027 explique systématiquement chaque aspect lié au marché qui donne au lecteur un aperçu des subtilités des différents éléments comme le taux de croissance , évaluer la tendance du marché à venir et exécuter les données analytiques. Un aperçu absolu de l’industrie a été présenté via le rapport persuasif sur les soins aux personnes âgées qui examine divers aspects de la définition du produit, de la segmentation du marché et du paysage concurrentiel existant. Avec un rapport influent sur le marché des soins aux personnes âgées, l’analyse objective est utilisée pour prendre des décisions qui aideront non seulement à développer de meilleures stratégies commerciales, mais aussi à améliorer la réputation professionnelle dans le domaine et à aider les autres à avoir plus confiance dans les conclusions qui sont tirées. Cette recherche marketing effectue la recherche systématique, objective et exhaustive pour l’étude des faits relatifs à tout problème dans le domaine du marketing. Le meilleur rapport sur le marché des soins aux personnes âgées est l’un des meilleurs moyens d’analyser systématiquement les problèmes, de créer des modèles et d’établir des faits aux fins de la prise de décision et du contrôle dans la commercialisation des biens et services.

Le marché des soins aux personnes âgées devrait connaître une croissance du marché au cours de la période de prévision de 2020 à 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyse que le marché croît avec un TCAC de 7,0% au cours de la période de prévision de 2020 à 2027 et devrait atteindre 1 944 028,05 millions USD d’ici 2027. La population gériatrique, l’augmentation des maladies chroniques dans la population vieillissante et la sensibilisation croissante aux services de soins à domicile sont les principaux facteurs de croissance du marché.

Principaux fabricants du marché des soins aux personnes âgées:

Accueil, LLC

Royal Philips SA

Soins à domicile BAYADA

Groupe Econ Santé

À la place de la maison, Inc.

ORPEA GROUPE

St Luke’s Eldercare Ltd

Groupe de soins au bois de rose

Medtronic

Interim HealthCare Inc

United Medicare Pte Ltd

Trinity Health

Exceptional Living Centers

Amedisys

Living Assistance Services, Inc

ElderCareCanada

LHC Group, Inc

Encompass Health Corporation

Extendicare

Prolifico

FC Compassus LLC

Elderly Care Market Segment Analysis:

By Product Type (Pharmaceuticals, Housing and Assistive Devices)

By Service (Institutional Care, Homecare, Adult Day Care)

By Application (Heart Diseases, Cancer, Kidney Diseases, Diabetes, Arthritis, Osteoporosis, Neurological, Respiratory and Others)

By Geographical Regions

Asia Pacific: China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific

Europe: Germany, the UK, France, and Rest of Europe

North America: The US, Mexico, and Canada

Latin America: Brazil and Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa: GCC Countries and Rest of Middle East & Africa

