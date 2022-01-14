Rapport de renseignement sur l’approvisionnement du marché de la neurochirurgie avec analyse d’impact COVID-19 | Prévisions du marché mondial, analyse 2022-2029

Le rapport intitulé Marché de la neurochirurgie a récemment été ajouté par Data Bridge Market Research pour obtenir des perspectives commerciales plus solides et efficaces. Le marché Neurochirurgie explique une étude approfondie de la situation actuelle du marché mondial ainsi que plusieurs dynamiques de marché. Le rapport sur le marché de la neurochirurgie a été structuré avec les contributions d’une équipe d’experts sur la base d’une analyse de marché détaillée. Ce marché contient des informations sur la définition du marché, les classifications, les applications et les engagements. Le rapport comprend également des données historiques, les tendances actuelles du marché, l’environnement, l’innovation technologique, les technologies à venir et les progrès techniques dans l’industrie connexe. Le rapport analyse le potentiel du marché par rapport au scénario actuel et aux perspectives d’avenir en tenant compte de plusieurs aspects de l’industrie.

Le marché de la neurochirurgie devrait connaître une croissance du marché au cours de la période de prévision de 2020 à 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyse le marché pour une croissance à un TCAC de 9,50 % au cours de la période de prévision susmentionnée. La sensibilisation croissante des médecins et des patients aux avantages des dispositifs de neurochirurgie contribuera à stimuler la croissance du marché.

Principaux acteurs du marché avec une analyse approfondie :

Medtronic

B.Braun Melsungen AG

Stryker

Brainlab SA

Integra LifeSciences Corporation

Swept GmbH

Société scientifique de Boston

Elekta AB

Cyberonics, Inc.

Micromar Industrie

Neuros Médical

Thérapeutique SPR

Hôpital de recherche pour enfants St.Jude

Synapse Biomedical Inc

The report covers a detailed performance of some of the key players and analysis of major players in the industry, segments, application, and regions. Moreover, the report also considers the government’s policies in different regions which illustrates the key opportunities as well as challenges of the market in each region.

Segmentation: Neurosurgery Market

By Product Type (Neuro-Interventional Devices, Cerebral Spinal Fluid (CSF) Management Devices, Neurosurgical Navigation Systems, Neurostimulation Services, Others)

By End Use (Hospital, Research)

Global Neurosurgery Market Scope and Market Size

Based on product type, neurosurgery market is segmented into neuro-interventional devices, cerebral spinal fluid (CSF) management devices, neurosurgical navigation systems, neurostimulation services, and others.

Neurosurgery market has also been segmented based on the end use into hospital, and research.

Competitive Landscape and Neurosurgery Market Share Analysis

The major players covered in the neurosurgery market report are Medtronic, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Stryker, Brainlab AG, Integra LifeSciences Corporation., Scopis GmbH, Boston Scientific Corporation, Elekta AB, Cyberonics, Inc.,, Micromar Ind., Neuros Medical, SPR Therapeutics, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital,, Synapse Biomedical Inc., among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

On the Basis of Region

The report is mainly segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth rate of Neurosurgery in these regions, from 2021 to 2028, covering:

U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K.

Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe

China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand

Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA)

