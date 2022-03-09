Rapport de recherche sur le marché mondial du cannabis médical par opportunités et défis dans un avenir proche avec différents segments et prévisions

Le rapport de recherche sur le marché mondial du cannabis médical fournit des données précises et une analyse d’entreprise innovante, aidant les organisations de toutes tailles à prendre les décisions appropriées. Le rapport sur le marché du cannabis médical intègre également les perspectives actuelles et futures du marché mondial sur les marchés émergents et développés. En outre, le rapport étudie également les régions/pays qui devraient connaître les taux de croissance les plus rapides au cours de la période de prévision.

Le marché du cannabis médical devrait connaître une croissance du marché au cours de la période de prévision de 2021 à 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyse que le marché croît à un TCAC de 25,16 % au cours de la période de prévision de 2021 à 2028 et devrait atteindre 67 354,01 millions USD. d’ici 2028. L’utilisation médicale accrue et la légalisation du cannabis agissent comme un moteur pour le marché du cannabis médical.

Les principaux acteurs opérant dans le rapport sur le marché mondial du cannabis médical sont Tilray, Elixinol Global Limited, Medical Marijuana, Inc., Extractas, Peace Naturals Project Inc., BOL Pharma, PharmaHemp, Kiehl �s (une filiale de L’OR �AL) , Vermont Hemp Health, Discover Health LLC, ENDOCA, Pacific roots, CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION, Aurora Cannabis, GW Pharmaceuticals plc., Harmony, Pure Ratios, MARYs nutritions, Bioactive Solutions, Inc., Upstate Elevator Supply Co., FOLIUM BIOSCIENCES, EcoGen Biosciences, Althea Company Pty Ltd (une filiale d’Althea Group Holdings Limited), Apothecanna, Zenabis Global Ltd, Cresco Labs, IDT Australia, MEDIFARM, Greenwich Biosciences, Inc., MediPharm Labs Inc., THC Global Group Limited, Seed Cellar, CANNABIS SEEDS USA, Seeds For Me, HUMBOLDT SEED COMPANY, Crop King Seeds, BARNEY’S FARM et Aphria Inc. entre autres.

Marché mondial du cannabis médical, par produit (huile, cannabis médical séché, capsules de cannabis médical, stylo vape, fleur entière, crèmes et hydratant, fleur moulue, patch, masque et sérum, nettoyant, autres), source (naturelle, synthétique), espèce (Sativa, Hybride, Cannabis Indica), Dérivés (Cannabidiol (CBD), Tétrahydrocannabinol (THC)/Delta-8-Tétrahydrocannabinol, Cannabigérol (CBG), Cannabinol, Autres), Application (Gestion de la douleur, Anxiété, Spasmes musculaires, Nausée, Appétit Perte, cancer, arthrite, maladie d’Alzheimer, épilepsie, dépression et troubles du sommeil, sclérose en plaques, autisme, problèmes de santé mentale, amélioration de l’humeur, autres), voie d’administration (solutions orales et capsules, tabagisme, topiques, vaporisateurs, autres), Fin Utilisateur (établissements de soins à domicile, centres hospitaliers et de réadaptation, industrie pharmaceutique, centres de recherche et développement,Autres), Canal de distribution (B2C, B2B), Pays (États-Unis, Canada, Mexique, Allemagne, France, Royaume-Uni, Italie, Espagne, Russie, Pays-Bas, Suisse, Belgique, Turquie, Reste de l’Europe, Japon, Chine, Inde, Pays du Sud Corée, Australie, Singapour, Malaisie, Thaïlande, Indonésie, Philippines, Reste de l’Asie-Pacifique, Brésil, Argentine, Reste de l’Amérique du Sud, Afrique du Sud, Arabie saoudite, Émirats arabes unis, Égypte, Israël, Reste du Moyen-Orient et Afrique) et prévisions jusqu’en 2028Reste du Moyen-Orient et de l’Afrique) Tendances et prévisions de l’industrie jusqu’en 2028Reste du Moyen-Orient et de l’Afrique) Tendances et prévisions de l’industrie jusqu’en 2028

Regional Analysis:

This section covers regional segmentation which accentuates on current and future demand for Global Medical Cannabis Market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Further, the report focuses on demand for individual application segment across all the prominent regions.

