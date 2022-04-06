Rapport d’analyse du marché mondial de la surveillance dépendante automatique en diffusion (ADS-B) par technologie, par application, par région et par segment Période de prévision 2022-2029

Le rapport de surveillance dépendante automatique en diffusion (ADS-B) peut être consulté efficacement par les acteurs établis et les nouveaux acteurs de cette industrie pour une compréhension absolue du marché. Il couvre divers paramètres allant des dernières tendances, de la segmentation du marché, de la nouvelle entrée sur le marché, des prévisions de l’industrie, de l’analyse du marché cible, des orientations futures, de l’identification des opportunités, de l’analyse stratégique, des informations sur l’innovation. Dans ce rapport sur le marché de la surveillance dépendante automatique en diffusion (ADS-B), les tendances du secteur ont été décrites au niveau macro, ce qui permet de décrire le paysage du marché et les problèmes futurs probables. Les données statistiques et numériques recueillies pour générer ce rapport sont principalement accompagnées de graphiques, de tableaux et de graphiques, au besoin, ce qui rend ce rapport plus convivial.

Le marché de la surveillance dépendante automatique en diffusion (ADS-B) atteindra une valeur estimée à 7 860,90 millions USD d’ici 2028 et croîtra à un taux de 20,12 % au cours de la période de prévision 2021 à 2028. Augmentation de la congestion de l’espace aérien et modernisation de l’infrastructure de gestion du trafic aérien agit comme le facteur vital augmentant la demande du marché de la surveillance dépendante automatique en diffusion (ADS-B) au cours de la période de prévision 2021-2028.

Le rapport de surveillance dépendante automatique-diffusion (ADS-B) contient les informations de marché les plus récentes avec lesquelles les entreprises peuvent obtenir une analyse approfondie de cette industrie et des tendances futures. Grâce aux données de marché mondiales fournies dans le rapport sur la surveillance dépendante automatique en diffusion (ADS-B), il est devenu facile d’acquérir une perspective mondiale pour le commerce international. En s’inspirant des stratégies marketing de ses concurrents, les entreprises peuvent mettre en place des idées inventives et des objectifs de vente saisissants qui, à leur tour, leur permettent d’obtenir un avantage concurrentiel sur leurs concurrents. Ainsi, le rapport sur le marché de la surveillance dépendante automatique en diffusion (ADS-B) est un modèle indispensable pour augmenter les activités commerciales, effectuer un travail qualitatif et augmenter les bénéfices.

Principaux acteurs du marché :

Aspen Avionics, Inc., Avidyne Corporation, Transdigm Group, Inc., FreeFlight Systems., Garmin Ltd., L3Harris Technologies, Inc., Honeywell International, Inc., Indra Sistemas, SA, L-3 Technologies, Inc. et Collins Aérospatial. entre autres acteurs nationaux et mondiaux.

La recherche apporte des réponses aux questions clés suivantes :

** Quel est le taux de croissance attendu du marché Surveillance dépendante automatique-diffusion (ADS-B)? Quelle sera la taille du marché pour la période de prévision?

** Quels sont les principaux moteurs responsables de la transformation de la trajectoire de l’industrie ?

**Who are major vendors dominating the Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B) industry across different regions? What are their winning strategies to stay ahead in the competition?

**What are the market trends business owners can rely upon in the coming years?

**What are the threats and challenges expected to restrict the progress of the industry across different countries?

**What are the key opportunities that business owners can bank on for the forecast period?

Key Market Segmentation:

By Type (On-Board, Ground Stations),

Fit (Line, Retrofit), Platform (Fixed, Rotary),

Component (Transponder, Receiver),

Application (TMA, Airborne Surveillance),

⇒ North America (USA, Canada)

⇒ Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium)

⇒ Asia Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Vietnam)

⇒ Middle East and Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Israel, Egypt, Nigeria)

⇒ Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Peru)

Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B) Market Research Objectives:

**To study and analyse the global Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B) consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data

**To understand the structure of the Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B) market by identifying its various sub segments

**To analyse the Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market

**To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks)

**To project the consumption of Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries)

**Focuses on the key global Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyse the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years

**To analyse competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

**To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies

TABLE OF CONTENT:

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 United States

6 Europe

7 China

8 Japan

9 Southeast Asia

10 India

11 Central & South America

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

