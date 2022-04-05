Rapport d’analyse du marché de l’agriculture intelligente, taille, part, croissance, applications, technologie, types, produits et rapport de prévisions 2027

The global smart agriculture market is expected to reach $24.76 billion by 2027, according to a new report from Emergen Research. The smart farming industry is expected to be fueled by factors such as steady population growth, low supply of cultivable land, government subsidies, and demand for new and high-quality foods.

A growing population is forcing farmers to face enormous pressure to increase agricultural production, either by making more land available to grow crops or by implementing new techniques, such as smart farming and plant farming. vertical farming. Modern farming methods face many obstacles, such as climate change, high labor costs. These drawbacks can be overcome by using technologies such as indoor LED farming, which creates a close-to-nature condition to help farmers meet the growing demand for food. Besides,

The report provides an in-depth investigation of the global market, primarily focusing on each segment and sub-segment of the Smart Farming market. The market forecast included in the report is compiled by our team of experts and is of great significance as it provides in-depth insights into various crucial industry parameters. These facts and figures help readers to assess global market growth, production and consumption rates, volatility in product demand and prices, and upcoming market trends during the projected period. The market research report entails significant details about the global Smart Farming market value based on market dynamics and various growth factors. It examines several key aspects of the market including the latest technological innovations in the industry, ongoing trends, and development opportunities. One of the most essential elements of the report is the SWOT analysis coupled with a detailed overview of the competitive landscape of the market.

The main companies profiled in the report are:

Deere & Company, Topcon Positioning Systems, Trimble, Inc., DeLaval, Antelliq, Heliospectra, Afimilk Ltd., InnovaSea Systems, AKVA group and Nexus Corporation, among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global smart farming market based on farming type, offerings, application, and region:

Agriculture Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Precision farming

Livestock Monitoring Greenhouse

intelligent

others

Deals (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

materials

Revenue

Services

, billion USD; 2017-2027)

Precision Agriculture Application Application

livestock monitoring Application of

precision aquaculture Application of

smart greenhouse Application

precision forestry

Others

Further examination of aspects including but not limited to market segmentation by end-user, end-use, geography, type and application is an integral part of the research report. Also, an in-depth analysis of critical factors such as spending ability, gross margin, business environment and earnings for the forecast period 2021-2028 contains critical information and is based on selected facts and logical arguments . Importantly, validating statistics on recent acquisitions and mergers, collaborations, and product launches serve as testimonials for stakeholders, field marketing personnel,

Regions Covered in Smart Agriculture Market Report:

North

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

from America

MainThis report:

The report presents an in-depth examination of the Smart Farming market, elaborating on its major segments. The report makes historical and future assessments of market dynamics and offers accurate data in a well-organized order.

The report assesses the most significant market growth potentials, dynamic market trends, driving factors, restraints, investment opportunities and threats.

The report includes an in-depth study of industry variables, manufacturer value chain, sales volume, market share, competitive landscape, and effective business tactics.

The report further identifies key regions and segments dominating the market. These regions are expected to register rapid growth over the forecast duration.

A SWOT analysis is performed on leading companies engaged in the Smart Farming market to offer a better understanding of the strengths, opportunities, weaknesses and threats of the major businesses. It also covers the production and consumption rate, price and demand volatility, market share, market size, global position and market position of each player. The report also analyzes key elements such as growth trends, area of ​​concentration, business expansion strategies, market scope, and other key characteristics that offer businesses insightful data to strengthen their position in the smart agriculture industry.

Thank you for reading our report. Customization of the report is available as per customers’ requirements. If you have any additional questions about the report, contact us. Our team will ensure that your report is tailored to your needs.

