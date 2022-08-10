Pulmonary/Respiratory Drug Delivery Market Opportunities, Share, Growth and Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2029

Pulmonary/Respiratory Drug Delivery Market survey report has been generated with the systematic gathering and evaluation of market information for healthcare industry which is presented in a form that explains various facts and figures to the business. This market research report contains thorough analysis of market and numerous related factors that range from market drivers, market restraints, market segmentation, opportunities, challenges, and market revenues to competitive analysis. It lends a hand to companies to take decisive actions to deal with threats in niche market. A brilliant team of analysts, experts, statisticians, forecasters and economists has worked rigorously to generate an advanced and all-inclusive XYZ market report.

The prevalence of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) is on the rise. “Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) is the third greatest cause of death globally, with 3.23 million deaths in 2019,” according to the WHO. The surging cases of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) will further foster the demand for pulmonary/respiratory drug delivery, which will result in propel the market’s growth and expansion over the forecasted period.

The pulmonary/respiratory drug delivery market was valued at USD 53,018.64 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 87,745.62 million by 2029, registering a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. The “chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)” accounts for the largest growing application segment in the pulmonary respiratory drug delivery market within the forecasted period owing to the favorable reimbursement policies for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) along with high incidence and mortality of this disease. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.

Pulmonary/respiratory drug delivery basically delivers the drugs to the lung to treat respiratory tract diseases. This route is often preferred broadly because of the non-invasive approach, high blood circulation, big surface area for absorption, and permeability rate.

Pulmonary Respiratory Drug Delivery Market Dynamics

This section deals with understanding the market drivers, advantages, opportunities, restraints and challenges. All of this is discussed in detail as below:

Drivers

Growing Respiratory Diseases

Rise in prevalence of chronic diseases such as bronchitis, tuberculosis and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, is the most significant factor driving the growth for this market. Additionally, the rise in smoking also results in respiratory issues, which is also expected to accelerate the market’s overall growth.

Advantages over conventional drug delivery approaches

The pulmonary/respiratory drug delivery systems are ideal drug approaches compared to conventional drug delivery approaches. There are various limitations associated with traditional therapy such as late-onset of action and low efficacy. Furthermore, the benefits associated with the pulmonary/respiratory drug delivery system, such as the large surface area present in alveolar sacs, high drug loading efficiency and high vascularization which makes lung an appropriate site for drug absorption are expected to boost the market’s growth.

Moreover, the rising awareness among the patients and doctors regarding chronic diseases also cushions the market’s growth within the forecasted period. The recent advancements in pulmonary drug delivery devices and methods and minimum dose requirements are also projected to bolster the growth of the market.

Opportunities

Growing Awareness and Advancements

Moreover, the technological advancement associated with the pulmonary drug delivery system coupled with government and non-government initiatives to increase awareness regarding respiratory issues are estimated to generate lucrative opportunities for the market. Various investments by government and non-government organizations will further offer numerous growth opportunities for the market.

Restraints/Challenges Global Pulmonary/Respiratory Drug Delivery Market

Regulatory Issues

On the other hand, the regulatory issues related to the approval of pulmonary drug delivery systems is expected to obstruct market growth.

High Pricing Pressures

Also, the high pricing pressures are projected to challenge the pulmonary respiratory drug delivery market in the forecast period of 2022-2029.

Moreover, the poor formulation stability for drugs along with the improper dosing reproducibility will impede the growth of the market

This pulmonary/respiratory drug delivery market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import-export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on the pulmonary respiratory drug delivery market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Post Covid-19 Impact on Pulmonary/Respiratory Drug Delivery Market

The pulmonary/respiratory drug delivery market was immensely impacted by the outbreak of COVID-19. The COVID-19 epidemic has put a strain on healthcare systems around the world, necessitating the creation of new diagnostic tools and treatment centers for people. A large number of clinics and hospitals across the globe have been restructured to expand hospital capacity for COVID-19 patients, which could lead to future growth in the hospitalized inhalation medication delivery industry. The increment in number of hospitals will also increase the number of diseases diagnosed.

The patients suffering from the diseases such as asthma and COPD are considered at increased risk of dying from COVID-19. The COVID-19 pandemic may have affected patients’ responses to respiratory symptoms, which has substantially contributed to the global market’s expansion.

Recent Developments

In June 202o, The Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour, and Welfare (MHLW) approved additional therapy alternatives for Japanese patients at the same time, according to Novartis Pharma K.K. (“Novartis Pharma”). TabrectaTM (capmatinib, formerly INC280), an oral MET inhibitor, is used to treat advanced and/or recurrent unresectable non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with a METex14 mutation (NSCLC).

In September 2020, UPTRAVI® (selexipag) as an intravenous (IV) injection for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension was submitted to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) by Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies.

Some of the major players operating in the pulmonary/respiratory drug delivery market are

GlaxoSmithKline plc (U.K.)

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH (Germany)

3M (U.S.)

AstraZeneca (U.K.)

Merck & Co., Inc (U.S.)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (Israel)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (U.S.)

Bruker (U.S.)

Abbott (U.S.)

Novartis AG (Switzerland)

Clarke International (U.K)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands)

Omron Corporation (Japan)

Briggs Healthcare (U.K)

Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc (U.S.)

