Projection du marché des sacs en papier en Europe par acteurs clés, part, taille, demande, opportunités, zone de vente et analyse des revenus d’ici 2029

Une étude de recherche qualitative réalisée par la base de données de 350 pages de Data Bridge Market research, intitulée « Marché européen des sacs en papier » avec plus de 100 tableaux de données de marché, camemberts, graphiques et chiffres répartis sur des pages et une analyse détaillée facile à comprendre. Pour assurer le succès de l’entreprise, adopter un tel marché européen des sacs en papierrapport de recherche est l’une des clés essentielles. Une étude de marché découvre les conditions générales du marché tout en travaillant sur ce rapport. Il détermine également le marché probable pour un nouveau produit à lancer, évalue la part de marché de l’entreprise cliente et le volume de ventes possible. De plus, il reconnaît les types de consommateurs, leur réponse et leurs opinions sur les produits, ainsi que leurs réflexions sur l’amélioration d’un produit. Le rapport convaincant sur les sacs en papier Europe estime également la méthode la plus appropriée pour la distribution de certains produits.

Le rapport marketing Europe Sacs en papier fournit des informations spécifiques et à jour sur les demandes des consommateurs, leurs préférences et leurs idées sur le produit et leurs goûts variés pour un produit particulier. Cela aide à mieux planifier la stratégie de publicité et de promotion des ventes et aide également à prendre des décisions judicieuses. Le rapport représente une qualité de données d’études de marché qui a été réalisée avec des études de recherche transparentes. Grâce à l’utilisation appropriée et continue d’une excellente expérience de l’industrie, de solutions de talents, d’informations sur l’industrie et des derniers outils et technologies, le rapport a été généré.

Le marché européen des sacs en papier devrait connaître une croissance significative au cours de la période de prévision de 2023 à 2030. Data Bridge Market Research analyse que le marché croît avec un TCAC de 5,0% au cours de la période de prévision de 2023 à 2030 et devrait atteindre USD 2 397,82 millions d’ici 2030.

Téléchargez un exemple de copie du rapport pour comprendre la structure complète du rapport @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=europe-paper-bags-market

MÉTRIQUE DU RAPPORT DÉTAILS Période de prévision 2023 à 2030 Année de base 2022 Années historiques 2021 (personnalisable jusqu’en 2020 – 2015) Unités quantitatives Chiffre d’affaires en millions de dollars Segments couverts Par produits (sac en papier plat, sacs en papier à parois multiples, bouche ouverte, valve collée, sac en papier verrouillable, sacs à ouverture automatique (SoS), pochette debout et autres), utilisation (à usage unique et réutilisable) , Capacité (moins de 1 kg, 1 kg à 5 kg, 5 kg à 10 kg et plus de 10 kg), taille (petite taille, taille moyenne, grande taille et très grande taille), étanchéité et manipulation (scellage à chaud, longueur de la main poignée, fermeture éclair, poignée torsadée, poignée plate et autres), forme (rectangle, carré, circulaire et autres), canal de distribution (magasins de proximité, supermarchés/hypermarchés, magasins spécialisés, commerce électronique et autres), utilisateur final (alimentation et Boissons, Alimentation Animale, Produits Cosmétiques, Agriculture, Construction, Pharmacie, Chimie et Autres). Pays couverts Allemagne, Royaume-Uni, Italie, France, Espagne, Suisse, Russie, Turquie, Belgique, Pays-Bas et reste de l’Europe. Acteurs du marché couverts WestRock Company, Mondi, Smurfit Kappa, ProAmpac, Novolex, NOVPLASTA CZ, s.r.o, PAPIER-METTLER, Burgass Carrier Bags, CEE Schisler Packaging Solutions., Conitex Sonoco, and Paperera de Girona S.A. LC Paper Group.

Market Definition

Paper bags are made up of the paper which are made from the wood pulp from tress. Kraft paper and initation kraft paper are the most common papers used in manufacturing of the paper bags. Paper bags are commonly used as shopping bags, packaging, and sacks. Paper bags have also come in the multi-walls which provide strength to store and transport food and beverage and animal feed products. For handling of the load paper bags also have twisted or flat handle for handling goods. Paper bags are highly used in the retail sector for carrying shopping items.

FLAT PAPER BAG

Flat paper bags are made of light weight paper and are indented fold on the side or bottom and which allows paper bags to expand at greater capacity. Flats paper bags are widely used for the shopping bags in the retail sector.

MULTI-WALL PAPER SACKS

Multi wall paper sacks have the multi-layer of paper layers inside which give strength of carring the heavy load and for shipping food items. Multi-wall paper sacks are used fertilizer, animal feed, sand, dry chemicals, flour and cement.

OPEN MOUTH

Open mouth bags are those bags which have a tube of paper plies with the bottom end sealed. Open mouth bags are also used for carry food items and also prevent the leakage og the food items during transit.

PASTED VALVE

Pasted valve bags are the type of the paper bags with a valve sleeve or fill-spout built into any corner and allows timely bag placement and filling with the valve packer. Pasted valve bags are used for the powered items and easy to relief.

LOCK PAPER BAG

Lock paper bags are those paper bags which are closed from the upper end with the lock or sliding lock and more used in the storing and transporting of the food item from one place to another. Lock paper bags are air tight bags used for packaging of food items also.

SELF-OPENING-STYLE (SOS) BAGS

Self-opening-style (SOS) bags are those bags which are made of square-bottom paper bags with pleated sides, making them easier to fold and store of the food and beverage and animal feed products

STAND UP POUCH

Stand up pouch paper bags are made from the high quality Kraft paper and used in display and storage of food items as stand up pouch able to stand erect on its bottom.

Key Players Operating in the Europe Paper Bags Market Are: WestRock Company, Mondi, Smurfit Kappa, ProAmpac, Novolex, NOVPLASTA CZ, s.r.o, PAPIER-METTLER, Burgass Carrier Bags, CEE Schisler Packaging Solutions., Conitex Sonoco, and Paperera de Girona S.A. LC Paper Group

Get Full 350 Pages PDF Research Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/europe-paper-bags-market

Major Segments:-

The Europe paper bags market is categorized based on products, usage, capacity, size, sealing and handle, shape, distribution channel and end-user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze major growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to make strategic decisions to identify core market applications.

Products

Flat paper bag

Multi-wall paper sacks

Open mouth

Pasted valve

Lock paper bag

Self-opening-style (SoS) bags

Stand-up pouch

Others

On the basis of product, the market is segmented into flat paper bag, multi-wall paper sacks, open mouth, pasted valve, lock paper bag, self-opening-style (SoS) bags, stand-up pouch and others.

Usage

Single use

Re-usable

On the basis of usage, the market is segmented into single use and re-usable.

Capacity

Less than 1 kg

1kg-5 kg

5 kg-10 kg

More than 10 kg

On the basis of capacity, the market is segmented into less than 1 kg, 1kg-5 kg, 5kg-10 kg, more than 10 kg.

Size

Small size

Medium size

Large size

Extra-large size

On the basis of size, the market is segmented into small size, medium size, large size and extra-large size.

Sealing and handling

Heat seal

Hand length handle

Ziplock

Twisted handle

Flat handle

Others

On the basis of sealing and handle, the market is segmented into heat seal, hand length handle, ziplock, twisted handle, flat handle and others.

Shape

Rectangle

Square

Circular

Others

On the basis of shape, the market is segmented into rectangle, square, circular and others.

Distribution channel

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Convenience stores

Specialty stores

E-commerce

Others

On the basis of distribution channel, the market is segmented into convenience stores, supermarkets/hypermarkets, specialty stores, e-commerce and others.

End-User

Food and beverages

Animal feed

Cosmetic products

Construction

Pharmaceuticals

Chemicals

OthersBased on the end-user, the market is segmented into food and beverages, animal feed, cosmetic products, agriculture, construction, pharmaceuticals, chemicals and others

Europe Paper Bags Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The Europe paper bags market is segmented on the basis of products, usage, capacity, size, sealing and handle, shape, distribution channel and end-user.

The countries in the Europe paper bags market are Germany, U.K., Italy, France, Spain, Switzerland, Russia, Turkey, Belgium, Netherlands, and Rest of Europe.

Germany is expected to grow in the Europe paper bags market due to increasing preference for eco-friendly and biodegradable products for packaging.

The country section of the report also provides individual market-impacting factors and changes in market regulation that impact the current and future trends of the market. Data points downstream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends, porter’s five forces analysis, and case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of Europe brands and the challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, the impact of domestic tariffs, and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Read Detailed Index of full Research Study @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/checkout/buy/enterprise/europe-paper-bags-market

Europe Paper Bags Market Dynamics

This section deals with understanding the market drivers, opportunities, restraints, and challenges. All of this is discussed in detail below:

Drivers

Increasing Preference for Eco-Friendly and Biodegradable Products for Packaging

Packaging play an important role as paper bag packaging in food packaging, protect foods against physical, chemical and environmental factors that could possibly contaminate all of the food if not packaged correctly. Different type of packaging is used for the different type of product. The demand for the eco-friendly and biodegradable product for packaging is increasing because eco-friendly and biodegradable product are low cost production and can be reuse, recycled which lower the production of waste in the region. For the purpose of packaging several manufactures more prefer the paper bags packaging as packaging process are cost effective and produce less toxic in nature.

Increasing Number of Shopping Malls and Super Markets in Retail Sector

Retail sector is part of economy where the several types of business are selling the good to the customers. In the Europe demand for the food and beverages, consumer products are increasing on higher rate which leads to the opening of new shopping malls and super market in the several countries. In the retail sector demand for the cosmetic, pharmaceutical products is increasing which have the positive impact on the demand of the paper bags in the retail sector.

Increasing Demand for Lightweight and Easily Transportable Paper Bags Packaging

Several companies such as Mondi Group Plc, Amcor Plc, DS Smith Plc, and others have now using the paper packaging for the packing of the product. As paper bags are available in different shapes and sizes due to which can be used in any application includes cake shops, textiles showroom, grocery stores, and others. The paper bags also have the multiple layers of paper which help in storing and transportation of the food and beverage goods from one place to another. The paper bags are low cost and can be decomposing easily which help the manufactures in increasing their revenue.

Opportunities

Increasing awareness towards social issues and rising usage of bio-based products

Several types of packaging are used in different applications which results in the production of the waste which are very harmful to the environment. Plastic packaging are used for the food and beverage, cosmetics and consumer goods which produce the non-biodegradable as on decomposing of the plastic packaging waste releases the toxic gases in the soil which is dangerous for the animal and ground water. So steps have been taken for the banning of the plastic bags packaging as it is harmful for the environment.

Restraints/Challenges

Stringent rules regarding the deforestation

The paper production and consumption contributes to deforestation. As, different paper is made from the pulp which are produce from the wood of trees with increase in the demand of the paper for the severe purpose the deforestation in several regions have increase which leads to the imbalance in the environment and increase in the effect of the greenhouse gases in the surroundings. As forts are also facing problems of forest fire which leads to the low production of the pulp wood for the paper manufacturing. So, the government of several regions has made the stringent rules and regulations which have to be followed strictly by people in the region.

Low availability of raw material

Availability of the proper quality and quantity is a concern for the production of paper bags in all Europe countries. As paper bags are made from the paper which are used in the several applications and have more demand due to the low cost product. The raw material which is used in the production of paper bags is wood pulp which are taken from the tree woods and which goes through several process and paper is made of different quality which are further used for making the shopping bags of different sizes.

Thus on concluding, with the increasing demand of the paper bags product in different application but the availability of the raw material in the region is very less due to which production cannot match the demand and manufactures are facing problem of low availability of raw material which is restraining the growth of Europe paper bags market.

Key Benefits of the report:

This study presents the analytical depiction of the Europe Paper Bags industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the Europe Paper Bags market share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed to highlight the Europe Paper Bags market growth scenario.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed Europe Paper Bags market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in the coming years.

Recent Development

In 2019, November Smurfit Kappa combines expertise with Mitsubishi HiTec Paper to create innovative food packaging. This development helps the company to increase production and revenue in near future.

In 2018, November WestRock Company have completed acquisition of KapStone. This development helps the company to increase revenue in near future and production of the paper bags to full fill the increase demand in the region.

Check Detailed Table of Content @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=europe-paper-bags-market

Table of Content: Europe Paper Bags Market Research Report

Chapter 1: Europe Paper Bags Industry Overview

Chapter 2: Economic Impact on Europe Paper Bags Market

Chapter 3: Market Size Competition by Industry Producers

Chapter 4: Productions, Revenue (Value), according to Regions

Chapter 5: Supplies (Production), Consumption, Export, Import, geographically

Chapter 6: Productions, Revenue (Value), Price Trend, Product Type

Chapter 7: Market Analysis, on the basis of Application

Chapter 8: Market Industry Value Chain

Chapter 9: Market Chain, Sourcing Strategy, and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10: Strategies and key policies by Distributors/Suppliers/Traders

Chapter 11: Key Economic Indicators, by Market Vendors

Chapter 12: Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 13: Europe Paper Bags Market Forecast Period

Chapter 14: Future of the Market

Chapter 15: Appendix

Browse Related Reports:

https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-glass-tableware-market

https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-cheddar-cheese-market

https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-food-packaging-technology-equipment-market

https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-tapioca-market

https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-phytonutrient-ingredients-market

https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-hemp-beer-market

https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-frozen-food-preservatives-market

https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-goat-milk-oligosaccharides-market

https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-omega-3-for-food-ingredients-market

https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-frozen-novelty-market

About Data Bridge Market Research:

An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavours to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process. Data Bridge is an aftermath of sheer wisdom and experience which was formulated and framed in the year 2015 in Pune.

Data Bridge Market Research has over 500 analysts working in different industries. We have catered more than 40% of the fortune 500 companies globally and have a network of more than 5000+ clientele around the globe. Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.

Contact Us:-

Data Bridge Market Research

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475

Email:- corporatesales@databridgemarketresearch.com