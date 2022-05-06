Profil des principales entreprises du marché mondial des additifs antimicrobiens pour textiles avec analyse des ventes, des revenus et de la situation concurrentielle

Le rapport sur « Le marché des additifs textiles antimicrobiens publié par Data Bridge Market Research , aperçu par industrie des principaux fabricants, tendances, croissance de l’industrie, taille, analyse et prévisions de l’industrie », le rapport contient 350 pages PDF avec TOC comprenant une liste de chiffres et un tableau .

Additionally, this Antimicrobial Textile Additive market report also makes available a detailed overview about product specification, technology, and product type and production analysis by taking into consideration other major factors such as revenue, cost, and gross margin. All the data and information described here aids businesses in refining their strategic decision making. This market report studies the market and this industry comprehensively by considering several aspects. This can be subjected to the moves of key players or brands which include developments, product launches, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions that in turn change global face of the industry.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the Antimicrobial textile additive market will witness a CAGR of 6% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 and is likely to reach at USD 14,400 million by 2028.

List of Key Players Profiled in the study includes market overview, business strategies, financials, Development activities, Market Share and SWOT analysis:

The major players operating in the antimicrobial textile additive market report are Ashland, Dow, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, BASF SE, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Solvay, NALCO India, Air Products and Chemicals, Inc., 3M, FMC Corporation, Akzo Nobel N.V., SNF Group, NASCO, Clariant, Huntsman International LLC., Orica Limited., ArrMaz, and Kemira among others.

Key Market Segmentation

On the basis of active agent the antimicrobial textile additive market is segmented into synthetic organic compounds, metal and metallic salts, and bio-based.

On the basis of fabric the antimicrobial textile additive market is segmented into cotton, polyester, polyamide, and others.

On the basis of application, the antimicrobial textile additive market is segmented into medical textile, apparels, technical textiles, and domestic textiles.

This comprehensive report provides:

Improve strategic decision making 2. Research, presentation and business plan support Show emerging market opportunities to focus on Industry knowledge improvement It provides the latest information on important market developments. Develop an informed growth strategy. Build technical insight Description of trends to exploit Strengthen competitor analysis By providing a risk analysis, you can avoid pitfalls that other companies may create. 11. Ultimately, you can maximize your company’s profitability.

