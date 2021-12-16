Prévisions du marché de l’électricité au gaz jusqu’en 2028 | Ce que dit une étude récente sur les meilleures entreprises | Electrochaea GmbH, Exytron GmbH, GreenHydrogen, Hitachi Zosen Inova AG, Uniper SE, ENTSOG AISBL, Sempra Energy.

Le marché Power-to-Gas jusqu’en 2028 met en lumière le paysage industriel existant et met en avant des moteurs de marché et des opportunités cruciaux pour les années à venir. Le marché Power-to-Gas devrait connaître une croissance décente dans les années à venir. Le rapport propose un large éventail d’informations sur le marché couvrant la taille du marché, les indicateurs de revenu, la chaîne d’estime, les modèles d’articles et les dérives de valeur qui constituent un aperçu pour les organisations.

Le marché du Power-to-Gas est segmenté en fonction de a, b et c. Le rapport met en évidence un examen PEST complet pour cinq régions importantes, l’Amérique du Nord, l’Europe, l’Asie-Pacifique (APAC), le Moyen-Orient et l’Afrique (MEA) et l’Amérique du Sud et centrale. Le rapport couvre les prévisions de 18 pays majeurs ainsi que les tendances et opportunités existantes dans ces régions.

This power-to-gas market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographical expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on the power-to-gas market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Leading companies profiled in the report include Hydrogenics, ITM Power, McPhy Energy S.A., Siemens, MAN Energy Solutions SE, Nel ASA, thyssenkrupp AG, Electrochaea GmbH, Exytron GmbH, GreenHydrogen, Hitachi Zosen Inova AG, Uniper SE, ENTSOG AISBL, Sempra Energy., GRT Gaz, Sunfire GmbH., Ineratec GmbH, Astrea Power Ltd, Zentrum für Sonnenenergie-Württemberg

The power-to-gas technology, which is also called as power to gas, P2G, and PtG that adopts the electrolysis procedure to produce hydrogen gas from renewable or additional electricity accessible. Power to gas system is an efficient way of incorporating renewables sources with power generation sources. Their objective is to store energy for long term by converting it to other easily storable energy carriers, and at the same time decreasing the load on the electricity grid by limiting the operations.

