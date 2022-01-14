Prévisions de croissance de la taille de l’industrie de la part de marché du traitement des pellicules 2022-2029

Data Bridge Market Research a récemment ajouté un nouveau rapport de recherche à sa méga base de données d’études internationales de recherche. Le rapport de recherche, intitulé «Traitement antipelliculaire Market 2021» identifie et analyse les tendances émergentes ainsi que les principaux moteurs, les défis de l’état du marché, la part de marché, le taux de croissance, les tendances futures, les moteurs du marché, les opportunités et les défis, les risques et les barrières à l’entrée, les canaux de vente et opportunités sur le marché pour l’industrie du traitement des pellicules. Pour une entreprise prospère, il est tout à fait essentiel de connaître les demandes, les préférences, les attitudes et l’évolution des goûts des consommateurs concernant le produit spécifique et ce rapport est là pour résoudre ce problème. De plus, les entreprises peuvent utiliser les informations contenues dans ce rapport pour décider de leurs stratégies de production et de commercialisation.

Le marché du traitement des pellicules devrait connaître une croissance du marché au cours de la période de prévision de 2021 à 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyse que le marché croît avec un TCAC de 5,8 % au cours de la période de prévision de 2021 à 2028 et devrait atteindre 11 915 USD. 15 millions d’ici 2028 contre 7 645,23 millions USD en 2020.

Pour connaître l'impact du COVID-19 sur cette industrie

Dimensions concurrentielles

Le rapport présente également le paysage concurrentiel du marché et une analyse détaillée correspondante des principaux fournisseurs/fabricants du marché.

Alliance Pharma PLC

Soins de santé grand public Arcadia

Vyome Thérapeutique Inc

SCIENCES DE LA VIE ACTICON

SYSTÈMES JOHN PAUL MITCHELL

Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc. (A Subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.)

JĀSÖN Natural Products, Inc. (A Subsidiary of Hain Celestial)

Detailed Market Analysis and Insights:

Dandruff is a scalp issue which is recognized by the presence of corneocytes that have the ability to shape groups. These bunches are white to yellowish scales and cause tingling at influenced zone. Dandruff generally influences during adolescence to middle age stage as this is the stage when sebaceous organ are at exceptionally dynamic stage. There are different causes related with dandruff in which malassezia furfur, a growths turns into the ruling element. Also, bacterial development over the scalp harms the scalp layer corneum.

The dandruff treatment market report provides details of market share, new developments, and product pipeline analysis, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, product approvals, strategic decisions, product launches, geographic expansions, and technological innovations in the market.

Segmentation Of Dandruff Treatment Market:

By Type (Fungal Dandruff, Dry Skin-Related Dandruff, Oily Scalp-Related Dandruff, Disease Related Dandruff), Mode of Prescription (OTC, Prescription)

By Product (Non-Medicated, Medicated), Drug Type (Branded, Generics), Age Group (Adults, Pediatrics and Neonates)

By Gender (Male, Female)

By End User (Homecare, Dermatology Centers, Specialty Clinics, Others)

By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets /Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Pharmacies, Retail Stores, Online Stores, Others)

As the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Competitive Landscape and Dandruff Treatment Market Share Analysis

The major companies providing dandruff treatment are Alliance Pharma PLC, Arcadia Consumer Healthcare, Vyome Therapeutics Inc., ACTICON LIFE SCIENCES, JOHN PAUL MITCHELL SYSTEMS, Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc. (A Subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.), JĀSÖN Natural Products, Inc. (A Subsidiary of Hain Celestial), Cipla Inc., Nikole Kozemetics, PHYTO, DABUR, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited, Kao Corporation, L’OCCITANE EN PROVENCE INTERNATIONAL SA. (A Subsidiary of Groupe L’OCCITANE), PROCTER & GAMBLE, Philip Kingsley Products Ltd., Unilever, HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA, L’OREAL S.A., SOVEREIGN CHEMICALS & COSMETICS, M.M. AYURVEDIC (P) LTD., Arion Healthcare, Viencee Cosmatics, Sebapharma, AVON Beauty Products India Pvt Ltd, among others among other domestic and global players. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

In February 2019, Dabur launched two newproducts in the existing product portfolioof hair care products. This new productfound enhanced the company’s productportfolio and boosted the company’s revenue.

Geographical Coverage of Dandruff Treatment Market

The report is mainly segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth rate of Dandruff Treatment in these regions, from 2020 to 2027, covering:

U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K.

Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe

China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand

Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA)

