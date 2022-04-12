Possibilités incroyables du marché du cannabis médical, croissance avec étude de l’industrie, analyse détaillée et prévisions

La dernière étude de marché publiée sur le marché du cannabis médical donne un aperçu de la dynamique actuelle du marché sur le marché mondial, ainsi que de ce que les répondants à notre enquête – tous les décideurs de l’externalisation – prédisent à quoi ressemblera le marché dans le marché des breaks d’étude en termes de chiffre d’affaires et de volume (le cas échéant) et l’historique des prix pour estimer la taille et l’analyse des tendances et identifier les lacunes et les opportunités.

The medical cannabis market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing at a CAGR of 25.16% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 is expected to reach USD 67,354.01 million by 2028. Increased medical use and legalization of cannabis is acting as a driver for the medical cannabis market.

The major players operating in the global medical cannabis market report are Tilray, Elixinol Global Limited, Medical Marijuana, Inc., Extractas, Peace Naturals Project Inc., BOL Pharma, PharmaHemp, Kiehl�s (A Subsidiary of L’OR�AL), Vermont Hemp Health, Discover Health LLC, ENDOCA, Pacific roots, CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION, Aurora Cannabis, GW Pharmaceuticals plc., Harmony, Pure Ratios, MARY�s nutritionals, Bioactive Solutions, Inc., Upstate Elevator Supply Co., FOLIUM BIOSCIENCES, EcoGen Biosciences, Althea Company Pty Ltd (A Subsidiary of Althea Group Holdings Limited), Apothecanna, Zenabis Global Ltd, Cresco Labs, IDT Australia, MEDIFARM, Greenwich Biosciences, Inc., MediPharm Labs Inc., THC Global Group Limited, Seed Cellar, CANNABIS SEEDS USA, Seeds For Me, HUMBOLDT SEED COMPANY, Crop King Seeds, BARNEY’S FARM, and Aphria Inc. among others.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content:

Chapter 1: Introduction, the basic information of the Global Medical Cannabis Market & product overview

Chapter 2: Objective of Study and Research Scope of the Market

Chapter 3: Medical Cannabis Market Dynamics- driving growth factors, disruptive forces, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities

Chapter 4: Market Factor Analysis, Medical Cannabis Market Value Chain, PESTEL & PORTER Model, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis

Chapter 5: Player Analysis; Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis of Medical Cannabis Market, Strategic Group Analysis, Perpetual Mapping, BCG Matrix & Company Profiling

Chapter 6: Displaying Market Revenue Size by Type, application /vertical or end users, other Segments

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by countries further broken down by countries

Chapter 8: Research Methodology

Chapter 9: Data Source

Major Highlights of Competitive Landscape:

The company profile section of Medical Cannabis Market study analyses the company’s operational structure, major products and services offering, geographic footprints and subsidiaries, key management executives and their biographies along with major and closest peer competitors.

Understand and respond to Global Medical Cannabis Market competitors; business strategies, and capitalize on strength and weakness with SWOT analysis.

Latest developments of Medical Cannabis Market players and track findings and outcome following development.

Potential investments and merger & acquisition targets set by giants in Medical Cannabis Market Industry, with detailed insight into the company’s strategic & top-line and bottom-line performance.

Highlighting key financial ratio and metrics of public and private companies of Medical Cannabis Market that include the revenue trends, growth margins, liquidity and leverage and efficiency ratios.

To add value to product and services; Medical Cannabis Market research comprises of valuable measures showing distinguishable traits/features that influence end user’s behaviour and demand metrics.

