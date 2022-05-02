Portée et analyse du marché des films barrières en Asie-Pacifique | Berry Global Inc., Mondi, Constantia Flexibles

Ce rapport donne une analyse de la vue d’ensemble, de la portée, des risques, de la force motrice et des opportunités de Asia-Pacific Barrier Films. La situation concurrentielle des films barrières Asie-Pacifique, les ventes, les revenus et la part des principaux fabricants travaillant dans l’industrie des films barrières Asie-Pacifique sont analysés clairement par contraste de paysage.

Le « marché des films barrières Asie-Pacifique » divise l’industrie en fonction des régions par croissance, types de produits et applications, au cours de la période de prévision des films barrières Asie-Pacifique. Il analyse toutes les facettes majeures des films barrières Asie-Pacifique en fonction des spécifications du produit, des contraintes, des défis et des opportunités de croissance. Profils d’entreprise du principal acteur majeur avec les prévisions d’investissement de Asia-Pacific Barrier Films, les dernières tendances technologiques et les prévisions futures.

Le marché des films barrières devrait connaître une croissance du marché au cours de la période de prévision de 2021 à 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyse que le marché croît avec un TCAC de 6,5% au cours de la période de prévision de 2021 à 2028 et devrait atteindre 4 056,25 millions USD. d’ici 2028, contre 6 530,27 millions USD en 2020. L’augmentation des applications de films barrières dans les emballages de produits alimentaires et de boissons et la demande croissante de films barrières dans l’industrie pharmaceutique stimulent la demande du marché au cours de la période de prévision.

A 360-degree outline of the competitive scenario of the Asia-Pacific Barrier Films is presented by Data Bridge Research. It has massive data allied to the recent product and technological developments in the s.

It has a wide-ranging analysis of the impact of these advancements on the ’s future growth, and wide-ranging analysis of these extensions on the ’s future growth. The research report studies the in a detailed manner by explaining the key facets of the that are foreseeable to have a countable stimulus on its developing extrapolations over the forecast period.

The Major Key players and Segmentation of the Asia-Pacific Barrier Films :

The major companies which are dealing in the Asia-Pacific barrier films market are Berry Global Inc., Mondi, Constantia Flexibles, ProAmpac, Dupont Teijin Films U.S. Limited Partnership, Innovia Films (a subsidiary of CCL Industries), Amcor plc, Fraunhofer –Gesellschaft, Sonoco Products Company, Klöckner Pentaplast, Honeywell International Inc., UFlex Limited, Huhtamaki, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation and TOPPAN PRINTING CO., LTD. among others among others. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Asia-Pacific Barrier Films Market Scope and Market Size



Barrier films market is categorized into five notable segments which are based on the type, material type, layers, application and distribution channel. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of type, the barrier films market is segmented into metalized barrier films, transparent barrier films and white barrier film. In 2021, metalized barrier films segment is expected to dominate in the barrier films market because metalized barrier films are specially designed to preserve various types of products to provide a high barrier against oxygen as well as humidity in terms of ensuring extent shelf life for sensitive products which helps to boost its demand in the forecast year.

On the basis of material type, the barrier films market is segmented into polyethylene teraphthalate (PET), polyethylene (PE), polypropylene (PP), polyamides (PA), ethylene vinyl alcohol (EVOH), linear low-density polyethylene (LLDPE) and others. In 2021, polyethylene teraphthalate (PET) segment is expected to dominate in the barrier films market because polyethylene teraphthalate (PET) is a strong film with good oxygen barrier and heat resistant with a good durability. Along with this polyethylene teraphthalate (PET) is an excellent laminating substrate for stand-up pouches, which helps to boost its demand in the forecast year.

On the basis of layers, the barrier films market is segmented into multiple layers and single layers. In 2021, the multiple layers segment is expected to dominate in the barrier films market because multiple layers based barrier films can achieve high-performance levels as compared to single layers based barrier films. Along with these multiple layers, based barrier films have a high puncture and tear resistance, which helps to boost its demand in the forecast year.

On the basis of application, the barrier films market is segmented into food and beverage, pharmaceutical, electronics, agriculture and others. In 2021, food and beverage segment is expected to dominate in the barrier films market because most of the barriers films are used for food and beverage applications such as bakery and confectionery, dehydrated food and beverage, dry fruits, and fruits and nuts, frozen food, chips and snacks, animal food and others in order to extend their shelf life, which helps to boost its demand in the forecast year.

On the basis of distribution channel, the barrier films market is segmented into supermarkets/hypermarkets, specialty stores, e-commerce and others. In 2021, supermarkets/hypermarkets segment is expected to dominate in the barrier films market due to most of the end users are engaged to purchase barrier films from the supermarkets/hypermarkets because in the supermarkets/hypermarkets the end users found barrier films relatively at a low price as compared to other distribution channel, which helps to boost its demand in the forecast year.

Geographically, the Asia-Pacific Barrier Films is designed for the following Regional:

North America (the USA, Canada, and Mexico)

(the USA, Canada, and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

(Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.) The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

Reasons for buying this report:

It offers an analysis of changing competitive scenarios. For making informed decisions in businesses, it offers analytical data with strategic planning methodologies. It offers a seven-year assessment of Asia-Pacific Barrier Films It helps in understanding the major key product segments. Researchers throw light on the dynamics of the such as drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities. It offers a regional analysis of the Asia-Pacific Barrier Films along with business profiles of several stakeholders. It offers massive data about trending factors that will influence the progress of the Asia-Pacific Barrier Films .

A detailed outline of the Asia-Pacific Barrier Films includes a comprehensive analysis of different verticals of businesses. North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Africa, and Europe have been considered for the studies on the basis of several terminologies.

This is anticipated to drive the Asia-Pacific Barrier Films over the forecast period. This research report covers the landscape and its progress prospects in the near future. After studying key companies, the report focuses on the new entrants contributing to the growth of the market. Most companies in the Asia-Pacific Barrier Films are currently adopting new technological trends in the market.

Finally, the researchers throw light on different ways to discover the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats affecting the growth of the Asia-Pacific Barrier Films . The feasibility of the new report is also measured in this research report.

Table of Contents:

Asia-Pacific Barrier Films Overview

Economic Impact on Industry

Competition by Manufacturers

Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Analysis by Application

Cost Analysis

Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

ing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Effect Factors Analysis

Asia-Pacific Barrier Films Forecast

