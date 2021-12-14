« Prévisions du marché du paraquat jusqu’en 2028 – Impact COVID-19 et analyse globale » à son magasin fournissant une analyse de la concurrence actuelle et future du marché sur le marché.

Le marché mondial du paraquat est segmenté en fonction de l’offre, du composant et du type de bâtiment. Basé sur l’offre, le marché du Paraquat est segmenté en solutions et services. Sur la base des composants, le marché est segmenté en sécurité et surveillance, gestion d’actifs, ventes et publicité, etc. Considérant que, sur la base de l’industrie de l’utilisateur final, le marché est divisé en résidentiel et non résidentiel.

Note – In order to provide more accurate market forecast, all our reports will be updated before delivery by considering the impact of COVID-19.

Paraquat market will reach at an estimated value of USD 0.20 billion by 2028 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.5% in the forecast period 2021 to 2028. Increase in the agricultural activities acts as the major factor driving the growth of paraquat market in the forecast period of 2021-2028.

Paraquat is also known as methyl viologen, which is an organic compound with the chemical formula [(C6H7N) 2] Cl2. It is classified as a viologen, which is defined a family of redox-active heterocycles of similar structure. Paraquat was manufactured by chevron and this salt is one of the most extensively used herbicides.



Top Key Players Profiled in This Report: ANKAR INDUSTRIES (P) LTD, BHASKAR AGRO, CANARY AGRO CHEMICALS PRIVATE LIMITED, JAYALAKSHMI FERTILISERS, Kalyani Industries Limited, Sigma-Aldrich Co, Corteva, SinoHarvest agrochemical manufacturer in China, Toshi Automatic Systems, Aroxa Crop Science Private Limited, Greenland Bio-Science, India Agro Science & Tech, Kalyani Industries Limited and Ambachem Industries

Global Paraquat Market by Geography:

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

South America (Brazil etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The outburst of the Covid-19 pandemic crisis in the global Paraquat market has expressively impacted the infrastructure in overall market in 2021. This pandemic crisis has brought the impact on various industries in different ways like disruption of the supply chain, shutdown of the manufacturing processes and manufacturing plants, all indoor events restricted, over forty countries state of emergency declared, stock market volatility and uncertainty about future. This global Paraquat market research report covers the new survey on the Covid-19 impact on the Paraquat market, which helps the marketers to find latest market dynamics, new development in the market and in the industry, along with this, this survey also helps to form the new business plans, product portfolio and segmentations.

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Paraquat Market Size

2.2 Paraquat Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Paraquat Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Paraquat Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Paraquat Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Paraquat Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Données de répartition par produit

4.1 Ventes mondiales de paraquat par produit

4.2 Revenus mondiaux de paraquat par produit

4.3 Prix de paraquat par produit

5 Données de répartition par utilisateur final

5.1 Présentation

5.2 Données globales de répartition du paraquat par utilisateur final