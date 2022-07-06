Pipe Insulation Market Revenue Share, Growth Factors, Trends, Analysis & Forecast, 2022–2028 | Owens Corning, Thermaxx Jackets, Saint-Gobain

Reports and Data’s Global Pipe Insulation Market research report is an in-depth investigation that provides an industry-wide overview of existing and emerging growth patterns, end-user analysis, and other key data that has been tested and validated by industry experts and professionals. The report examines the market in terms of importance, share, size, demand and supply, patterns, competitive landscape, industrial chain analysis, and other important factors. The report also provides a detailed outlook for the industry’s driving and restraining forces, as well as micro and macroeconomic factors that are expected to influence its development.

The global pipe insulation market size was USD 9.52 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period. Major factors driving market revenue growth are increasing demand for district energy systems, rising production of oil in U.S. and Saudi Arabia, Iran and others, growing application of thermal insulation in different industrial sectors, and increasing preference for green buildings.

Leading Players– Owens Corning, Thermaxx Jackets, Saint-Gobain, Armacell International S.A., Huntsman Corporation, Johns Manville, Knauf Insulation, BASF SE, Armacell International SA, and Covestro AG

Pipe Insulations are a type of material or combination of materials used to create a protective layer around pipes. This layer helps to manage and control heat, moisture, corrosion, chemical interactions, damages and breakage. Pipe insulation products are commonly used in power transmission, chemicals, paper manufacturing, building and construction, electronics and electrical, automotive, food and beverage industries, and others.

Type Outlook:

Fibreglass

Rock wool

Elastomeric Foam

Polyurethane Foam

Others

Application Outlook:

Industrial Sector

Oil and Refineries

District Energy Systems

Building & Construction

Others

Key Regional Markets Covered in the Report:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

The Pipe Insulation market has been segmented into key regions of the world and offers an analysis of growth rate, market share, current and emerging trends, production and consumption ratio, industrial chain analysis, demand and supply, import and export, revenue contribution, and presence of key players in each region. A country-wise analysis of the market is offered in the report to gain a better understanding of the regional spread and progress of the Pipe Insulation market.

