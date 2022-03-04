Petit Taille du marché des réseaux cellulaires, part des revenus, principaux acteurs, analyse de la croissance et prévisions, 2020-2028

The increasing penetration of smart devices coupled with the rapid advancements in IoT devices and the potential of the small cell network to provide seamless connectivity is contributing to the growth of the small cell network market.

Market Size USD 20.01 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – CAGR of 19.91%, Market Trends – Increasing usage of mobile data in urban and remote areas.

The global small cell network market is expected to reach USD 20.01 billion in 2020 and USD 85.16 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 19.91%. Mobile network usage is increasing significantly as the appeal of social media, live streaming and gaming increases. With the advent of wearable devices and the growing penetration of smart devices, the use of mobile broadband is rapidly increasing globally.

Small cells are low-power base stations that fragment cell sites into small pieces and are primarily deployed in indoor and outdoor environments for fast and seamless data distribution. Small cell networks are an essential part of future LTE networks and have several advantages such as low cost deployment, flexible link options and smaller components among others.

The rapid development of IoT devices and the potential of small cell network to provide fast and direct connectivity between devices is mainly driving the growth of the market. The growing demand for VoLTE, VR and 4K HD video is expected to create additional demand for the small cell network, thereby propelling the growth of the market.

The major market players are actively undertaking strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, product developments, technological advancements, and partnerships, among others.

Other key findings from the report suggest:

As reliance on mobile networks in remote areas continues to grow, telecom operators are primarily focusing on deploying small cells and wireless. outdoor networks to speed up data transmission and voice quality.

The deployment of small cell networks in end-user industries such as military, household, and other vertical industries is driving the growth of the market.

Based on the operating environment, the indoor segment is expected to register significant growth due to increasing demand for enhanced network connectivity in indoor environments.

Based on the type, femtocell technology is poised to gain the largest market share due to low demand for centralization hub and incorporation in areas where backhaul upgrade is inexpensive.

The small cell network market is expected to grow at a significant rate owing to the rapid advancement and deployment of 5G network, increasing penetration of smart devices, and rising usage of mobile data in urban and remote areas.

In the regional landscape, North America is expected to dominate the small cell network market over the forecasted period owing to the increase in mobile data traffic. Along with this, the deployment and advancement of 5G networks in the region and the initiatives taken by telecom operators to deploy 5G on their mobile infrastructure are adding traction to the market growth in the region.

Asia-Pacific is expected to show significant growth over the forecast period owing to the rapid progress of indoor small-cell networks in SMBs coupled with the rapid deployment of 5G networks in China and other APAC regions. Government initiatives in Korea, Japan, and China to provide uninterrupted high-speed data are also driving the market growth in the region.

In 2019, Nokia Corporation launched two small cell products specifically designed for indoor and outdoor environments to meet the needs of high traffic areas such as airports, shopping malls and hospitals.

In September 2019, Swisscom and Ericsson joined forces to deploy small cell networks in Switzerland for indoor applications.

For the purposes of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Global Small Cell Network Market on the basis of Type, Service, Operating Environment, End-User, and Region:

by Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

femtocell

Microcell

Picocell

Metrocell

by Service (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Installation and integration

Maintenance and Support

Network planning and design

professional service

by Operating Environment (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Interior

Outside

by End User (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Mainstream and Soho

Small and medium enterprises

Big business

By Region (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Small Cell Network Key Benefits Report:

identification and analysis of market size and competition

Qualitative and quantitative analysis of market data

Data validated by industry experts after extensive primary study and secondary research

In-Depth Regional Analysis of the Small Cell Network Industry

Profiling of key players along with their business overview, business strategies, agreements & partnerships, and product portfolio

SWOT analysis and Porter’s five forces for an in-depth understanding of the competitive landscape

Feasibility analysis and investment analysis to enable strategic investment decisions

Analysis of opportunities, drivers, constraints, challenges, risks and limitations

In conclusion , all aspects of the Small Cell Network Market are quantitatively as well qualitatively assessed to study the Global as well as regional market comparatively. This market study presents critical information and factual data about the market providing an overall statistical study of this market based on market drivers, limitations and its future prospects.

