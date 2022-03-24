Perspectives positives du marché des tests cliniques de séquençage de nouvelle génération (NSG) pour les opportunités de l’industrie et les tendances d’expansion en 2028

Dernier document de recherche lancé sur l’étude du marché des tests de séquençage clinique de nouvelle génération (NSG) (version Covid-19) de 350 pages fournit une analyse détaillée avec des graphiques, des diagrammes et des tableaux présentables. Le rapport énumère également plusieurs facteurs importants : la part, la taille, la croissance, les tendances, les statistiques mondiales, les principaux fabricants et l’analyse des prévisions pour 2029. Ce rapport présente une évaluation approfondie des tests cliniques de séquençage de nouvelle génération (NSG), y compris les technologies habilitantes, les tendances clés, les moteurs du marché, les défis, la normalisation, le paysage réglementaire, les modèles de déploiement, les études de cas d’opérateurs, les opportunités, la future feuille de route, la chaîne de valeur , profils et stratégies des acteurs de l’écosystème. L’étude de recherche présente également une évaluation complète du marché et met en évidence les tendances futures, les facteurs et moteurs de croissance, les opinions des dirigeants, les faits et les principales données de marché validées.

Global Clinical Next- Generation Sequencing (NSG) Testing Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 51.81 billion to an estimated value of USD 356.18 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 27.25% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Technological advancement in the next- generation sequencing (NSG) platform is major factor for the growth of this market.

The Segments and Sub-Section of Clinical Next-Generation Sequencing (NSG) Testing Market are shown below:

By Technology (Sequencing by Synthesis, Ion Semiconductor Sequencing, Single-molecule Real-time Sequencing, Nanopore Sequencing, Other Sequencing Technologies)

By Application (Diagnostics, Drug Discovery, Agricultural & Animal Research, Other Applications)

By End- User (Academic Institutes & Research Centers, Hospitals & Clinics, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Other End Users)

By Service (Human Genome Sequencing, Single Cell Sequencing, Microbial Genome-based Sequencing, Gene Regulation Services, Animal & Plant Sequencing, Other Sequencing Services), Workflow (Pre-sequencing, Sequencing, Data Analysis)

Some of Key Competitors or Companies Included In the Study Are

3billion, Inc., 10x Genomics., 23andMe, Inc., Adaptive Biotechnologies, Admera Health, Agilent Technologies, Inc., ALCEN, Almac Group, AMARANTUS BIOSCIENCE HOLDINGS, INC, Ambry Genetics, Aperiomics

To comprehend Clinical Next-Generation Sequencing (NSG) Testing Market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide Clinical Next-Generation Sequencing (NSG) Testing market is analyzed across major global regions.

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Key Questions Answered in The Report:

What will the Clinical Next-Generation Sequencing (NSG) Testing market growth rate?

What are the key factors driving the global Clinical Next-Generation Sequencing (NSG) Testing market?

Who are the key manufacturers in Clinical Next-Generation Sequencing (NSG) Testing market space?

What are the market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Clinical Next-Generation Sequencing (NSG) Testing market?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Clinical Next-Generation Sequencing (NSG) Testing market?

Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of Clinical Next-Generation Sequencing (NSG) Testing market?

What are the Clinical Next-Generation Sequencing (NSG) Testing market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Clinical Next-Generation Sequencing (NSG) Testing Industry?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types and applications of Clinical Next-Generation Sequencing (NSG) Testing Industry?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by regions of Clinical Next-Generation Sequencing (NSG) Testing industry?

TOC:

Market Overview: The report begins with this section where product overview and highlights of product and application segments of the global Clinical Next-Generation Sequencing (NSG) Testing Market are provided. Highlights of the segmentation study include price, revenue, sales, sales growth rate, and market share by product.

Competition by Company: Here, the competition in the Worldwide Clinical Next-Generation Sequencing (NSG) Testing Market is analyzed, By price, revenue, sales, and market share by company, market rate, competitive situations Landscape, and latest trends, merger, expansion, acquisition, and market shares of top companies.

Company Profiles and Sales Data: As the name suggests, this section gives the sales data of key players of the global Clinical Next-Generation Sequencing (NSG) Testing Market as well as some useful information on their business. It talks about the gross margin, price, revenue, products, and their specifications, type, applications, competitors, manufacturing base, and the main business of key players operating in the global Clinical Next-Generation Sequencing (NSG) Testing Market.

Market Status and Outlook by Region: In this section, the report discusses about gross margin, sales, revenue, production, market share, CAGR, and market size by region. Here, the global Clinical Next-Generation Sequencing (NSG) Testing Market is deeply analyzed on the basis of regions and countries such as North America, Europe, China, India, Japan, and the MEA.

Application or End User: This section of the research study shows how different end-user/application segments contribute to the global Clinical Next-Generation Sequencing (NSG) Testing Market.

Prévisions du marché: Ici, le rapport propose une prévision complète du marché mondial des tests de séquençage clinique de nouvelle génération (NSG) par produit, application et région. Il propose également des prévisions de ventes et de revenus mondiaux pour toutes les années de la période de prévision.

Constatations et conclusion de la recherche : Il s’agit de l’une des dernières sections du rapport où sont présentées les constatations des analystes et la conclusion de l’étude de recherche.

Service de personnalisation du rapport :

Data Bridge Market Research permet de personnaliser les rapports selon vos besoins. Ce rapport peut être personnalisé pour répondre à vos besoins. Contactez notre équipe commerciale (Corporatesales@databridgemarketresearch.com), qui vous garantira d’obtenir un rapport adapté à vos besoins.