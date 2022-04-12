Perspectives et perspectives du marché des chips de pomme de terre | General Mills Inc., Kellogg Co., J&J SNACK FOODS CORP

Le rapport d’étude de marché sur les chips de pommes de terre est un aperçu absolu du marché qui couvre divers aspects de la définition du produit, de la segmentation du marché en fonction de divers paramètres et du paysage de fournisseurs établi. Ce rapport de marché englobe des aspects essentiels du marché qui incluent, mais sans s’y limiter, les données historiques, les tendances actuelles du marché, l’environnement, les tendances futures, l’innovation technologique, les technologies à venir et les progrès techniques sur le marché. Le rapport Chips de pommes de terre met en lumière les tendances clés de l’industrie, la taille du marché, les estimations de parts de marché et le volume des ventes qui aident l’industrie de l’alimentation et des boissons / FMCG à spéculer sur les stratégies pour améliorer le retour sur investissement (ROI).

With an exhaustive analysis of the competitive landscape, the authors of the Potato Chips market report have made a brilliant attempt to explore key developments, pricing and business tactics, and future plans of leading companies. Besides the Potato Chips market performance of players in terms of revenue and sales, the analysts shed light on their production, areas served, gross margin, and other important factors. In addition, the Potato Chips report helps players to gain an upper hand in the market competition as it deeply analyzes the market positioning, market growth, and product portfolio of their competitors.

Key Players Mentioned in the Potato Chips Market Research Report:

The major players covered in the potato chips market report are General Mills Inc., Kellogg Co., J&J SNACK FOODS CORP, PepsiCo, The Kraft Heinz Company, Nestlé, Prataap Snacks Ltd., Utz Brands, Inc., CAMPBELL SOUP COMPANY., Burts Potato Chips Ltd, Herr Foods Inc., Intersnack Group GmbH & Co. KG, Calbee, Great Lakes Potato Chips, The Lorenz Bahlsen Snack-World GmbH & Co KG Germany, Frito-Lay North America, Inc., KETTLE BRAND., Kellogg NA Co., Old Dutch Foods and KOIKE-YA Inc. among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Global Potato Chips Market Scope and Market Size

The potato chips market is segmented on the basis of flavour, type and distribution channel. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of flavor, the global potato chips market is segmented into plain/ salted potato chips and flavoured potato chips.

On the basis of type, the global potato chips market is segmented into baked potato chips and fried potato chips.

Based on the distribution channel, the potato chips market is segmented into supermarkets and hypermarkets, convenience stores, specialist retailers, online retailer stores and other distribution channels.

Based on region, the market is segmented based on North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World. Europe region is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. The automotive Potato Chips requires significant initial investments, which becomes the entry barrier for the small companies in the market. The availability of distinct technologies related to ATIS in the region such as North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific has propelled the demand for automotive ATISs. Increasing number of manufacturers in the Europe region increases the scope of the market.

