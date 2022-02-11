Perspectives du marché du système de détection d’angle mort automobile, facteurs de croissance, scénario et prévisions de l’industrie 2028

Le rapport d’étude de marché premium du système de détection d’angle mort automobile peut aider à atteindre l’un des objectifs les plus recherchés pour toute industrie qui est la réalisation d’un retour sur investissement (ROI) maximal. Les informations sur le marché de ce rapport orienteront vers des idées exploitables, une prise de décision améliorée et de meilleures stratégies commerciales. La principale méthodologie de recherche utilisée par l’équipe de recherche DBMR est la triangulation des données qui implique l’exploration de données, l’analyse de l’impact des variables de données sur le marché et la validation primaire. Le rapport est principalement fourni sous forme de PDF et de feuilles de calcul, tandis que PPT peut également être fourni en fonction de la demande du client.

The automotive blind spot detection system market is expected to witness market growth at a rate of 10.1% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.

The rise in demand for premium vehicles across the globe acts as one of the major factor driving the growth of the automotive blind spot detection system market.

Segmentation:

On the basis of technology, the automotive blind spot detection system market is segmented into radar sensor, ultrasonic sensor, LiDAR sensor and others.

On the basis of vehicle class, the automotive blind spot detection system market is segmented into entry level, mid-market and luxury.

On the basis of vehicle type, the automotive blind spot detection system market is segmented into passenger car, LCVand M&HCV.

The major players covered in the Automotive Blind Spot Detection System market report are:

The major players covered in the automotive blind spot detection system market report are Continental AG, DENSO CORPORATION, Robert Bosch GmbH, Aptiv, Autoliv Inc., ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Xiamen Australia Shida Electronics Co., Ltd., Analog Devices, Inc., Auto-i, Valeo, Ficosa Internacional SA, PRECO Electronics, Siemens, Mobileye, s.m.s, smart microwave sensors GmbH (smartmicro), HYUNDAI MOBIS, Magna International Inc., Mando Corp., HARMAN International, HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and Samvardhana Motherson Group, among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

