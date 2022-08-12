Perspective du marché des thermomètres médicaux, par service, taille, part, croissance, segment, acteurs clés avec les tendances futures et les innovations

Medical Thermometers Market research report lends a hand to business in every sphere of trade to take superior decisions, to tackle the toughest business questions and diminish the risk of failure. It also offers better market insights to them with which they can drive business into right direction. The report focuses on many aspects related to Healthcare industry and market. Some of the marketing strategies are new product launches, expansions, agreements, partnerships, joint ventures, and acquisitions. Every bit of market is touched in the report as businesses can achieve extreme benefits with the different segments covered in the finest Medical Thermometers market report.

Global medical thermometers market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 3,350.42 million by 2028 growing at a CAGR of 8.10% in the above-mentioned forecast period. The growing awareness amongst the physicians and patients regarding the benefits associated with the usage of medical thermometers has been directly impacting the growth of global medical thermometers market

Medical thermometers refer to an instrument that is mainly used to measure the temperature of the subjects during fever and helps to make a record of the fluctuations in body temperature. Medical thermometers possess a variety of different thermometers with different uses according to requirements. The medical thermometer is accurate and due to high sensitivity, it can sense the temperature in humans or animals. Medical thermometers have a variety of usage and can be inserted under the tongue, armpit, or in the mouth for measuring temperature.

Medical Thermometers Market Scope and Market Size

Medical thermometers market is segmented on the basis of product type, patient demographic, point of measurement and application. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

Based on product type, the medical thermometers market is segmented into infrared radiation thermometers, mercury thermometers and digital thermometer.

Medical thermometers market has also been segmented based on the point of measurement into ear, forehead, oral, ambient and anal.

Based on patient demographic, the medical thermometers market is segmented into adults and pediatrics.

On basis of application, the medical thermometers market is further segmented into hospitals, clinics, and homes.

Medical Thermometers Market Country Level Analysis

Medical thermometers market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, product type, patient demographic, point of measurement and application as referenced above.

The countries covered in the medical thermometers market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the medical thermometers market due to a rise in technological advancements and research and development activities. Health awareness among the people is another reason for growth of market, while Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest growth rate in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 due to increase in medical infrastructure and health care expenditures.

The country section of the medical thermometers market report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as consumption volumes, production sites and volumes, import export analysis, price trend analysis, cost of raw materials, down-stream and upstream value chain analysis are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Healthcare Infrastructure Growth Installed Base and New Technology Penetration

Medical thermometers market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in healthcare expenditure for capital equipment’s, installed base of different kind of products for medical thermometers market, impact of technology using life line curves and changes in healthcare regulatory scenarios and their impact on the medical thermometers market. The data is available for historic period 2010 to 2019.

Competitive Landscape and Medical Thermometers Market Share Analysis

Medical thermometers market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to medical thermometers market.

The major players covered in the medical thermometers market report are

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., 3M, Microlife Corporation, Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc., McKesson Corporation, Cardinal Health, Inc., Terumo Corporation, Medline Industries, Inc., A&D Company, Limited, Exergen Corporation, America Diagnostics Corporation, Easywell Biomedicals, Inc., Compumedics Ltd., McKesson Corporation, Medical Indicators Inc., Mediaid, Inc., Welch Allyn, Inc, Geratherm Medical AG, Briggs Healthcare, Hicks Thermometers (India) Limited, Omron Healthcare Inc, PAUL HARTMANN AG, AViTA, and JIANGSU YUYUE MEDICAL INSTRUMENTS CO.,LTD among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Customization Available: Global Medical Thermometers Market

Data Bridge Market Research is a leader in advanced formative research. We take pride in servicing our existing and new customers with data and analysis that match and suits their goal. The report can be customised to include price trend analysis of target brands understanding the market for additional countries (ask for the list of countries), clinical trial results data, literature review, refurbished market and product base analysis. Market analysis of target competitors can be analysed from technology-based analysis to market portfolio strategies. We can add as many competitors that you require data about in the format and data style you are looking for. Our team of analysts can also provide you data in crude raw excel files pivot tables (Factbook) or can assist you in creating presentations from the data sets available in the report.

