Peptide Therapeutics Industry 2022-Croissance du marché, taille mondiale, analyse, part, tendances, demande du marché, croissance, opportunités et prévisions 2028

Data Bridge Market Research a récemment publié un rapport d'étude de marché sur le marché mondial des peptides thérapeutiques comprenant plus de 350 pages qui fournit une analyse approfondie de la taille du marché, de la croissance du marché, de la part de marché, des segments et sous-segments clés, des principales entreprises, des tendances actuelles et émergentes, des moteurs et des contraintes, des opportunités et des valeurs prévisionnelles jusqu'en 2028.

Aperçu:

Les peptides sont la connexion de deux ou plusieurs monomères d’acides aminés reliés par des liaisons amide. Le peptide se distingue des protéines sur la base de la taille. Selon les critères, les molécules ne contenant pas plus de 50 acides aminés sont traitées comme des peptides. Les peptides agissent en se liant à des récepteurs de surface cellulaire spécifiques et imitent comme des ligands récepteurs et aident au traitement de maladies en aidant la membrane cellulaire.

The growing incidences of cancer and metabolic disorders for example osteoporosis, obesity, and diabetes are some of the key factors anticipated to propel the growth of the peptide therapeutics market in the forecast period. The need for effective and economical prices drugs is very large because of the increasing base of affected paediatric population and the incidences of target diseases in the economical countries. The market is estimated to show advantageous amount of growth in the peptide therapeutics market because of the actions taken by many companies for inspecting the development of new drug candidates. The CMOs which offer end-to-end solution to the biotech pharmaceutical companies are increasing because of the shift in the focus of pharma companies to search better opportunities in the peptide therapeutics market.

The main objective of this report is to provide updated information on the Peptide Therapeutics Market and to identify all opportunities for market expansion. The report provides an in-depth study of industry size, inventory, demand & supply analysis, sales volume, and value analysis of various companies as well as segmentation analysis with respect to key regions. This information helps business planners to conduct, analyze, or study the market at a minuscule level. Besides studying the historical phase of the market, the report also analyzes the current status of the Peptide Therapeutics Market for a reliable and accurate estimation of trends, consumption, sales, and profitability.

The report is a combination of qualitative and quantitative analysis of the virtual reality industry. The global market majorly considers five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America (SACM). The report also focuses on the exhaustive PEST analysis and extensive market dynamics during the forecast period.

The Segments and Sub-Section of Peptide Therapeutics Market are shown below:

By Type (Branded Peptide, Generic Peptide)

By Application (Cancer, Cardiovascular Disease, Metabolic Disease, Respiratory Disease, Infectious Disease, Others)

By Route of Administration (Oral Administration, Parenteral Administration, Pulmonary Administration, Mucosal Administration, Injection Administration)

The Top Driving Players Operating in the Market Covered in this report:

avenit AG

Internetagentur; Lilly

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Novartis AG

Pfizer, Inc

Sanofi

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

Ipsen Pharma

AstraZeneca

Lonza

Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp

Novo Nordisk A/S

….

Peptide Therapeutics Market Scope and Market Size

The peptide therapeutics market is segmented on the basis of type, application and route of administration. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyses meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

Based on type, peptide therapeutics market is segmented into branded peptide and generic peptide.

Based on application, peptide therapeutics market is segmented into cancer, cardiovascular disease, metabolic disease, respiratory disease, infectious disease, others. Cancer is further segmented into Velcade (Bortezomib), Zoladex (Goserelin), Lupron/ Enantone/ Eligard (Leuprorelin). Cardiovascular disease is further segmented into Integrilin (Eptifibatide), Angiomax (Bivalirudin). Metabolic is further segmented into Byetta (Exenatide), Victoza (Liraglutide). Respiratory is further segmented into Gastro-Intestinal Infection (GIT), 1 Linzess (Linaclotide), Gattex (Teduglutide). Infection is further segmented into Victrelis (Boceprevir), Incivek (Telaprevir), Hematological Disorders, Kalbitor (Ecallantide), Firazyr (Icatibant).

Based on route of administration, peptide therapeutics market is segmented into oral administration, parenteral administration, pulmonary administration, mucosal administration, injection administration

