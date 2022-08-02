Pas Dans la taille du marché des services bancaires et financiers, les perspectives de l’industrie et du paysage, l’analyse de la croissance des revenus jusqu’en 2028
The popularity of Cloud Computing and Internet of Things (IoT) will contribute to the growth of the market.
Market size – USD 551.8 million in 2020, market growth – CAGR of 46.9%, market trends – The emergence of big data analytics.
The global market for IoT in banking and financial services is expected to reach USD 12.17 billion by 2028, according to a new report from Reports and Data. The Internet of Things (IoT) is the interconnectivity of electronic devices, such as smart phones, on a single network. These devices transmit signals to the server and to each other. The technology captures data from all available sources, which is then filtered and analyzed to better understand the various processes of a business. Due to its potential, IoT is gaining traction in the banking industry across the globe. The banking industry is looking for ways to leverage the potential of IoT to derive better revenue from business activities.
Data collected and analyzed from sources such as mobile and web applications is used by banks to launch better and more targeted service offerings. Data on past service offerings is analyzed to understand the needs and preferences of its customers. Banking customers demand customized solutions for their varied needs. The data is necessary for his current economic situation and his purchasing behavior. The Internet of Things (IoT) has enabled banks to track all consumer activity and present a solution specific to the customer’s needs and wants.
Get Sample Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/download-free-sample/2316
Major participants include IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, SAP SE, Oracle Corporation, Accenture, Cisco Systems, Inc., Vodafone Group plc, Infosys Limited, Software AG, and Capgemini SE, among others.
Other key findings from the report suggest
- Among software, security and monitoring accounted for the largest market share of around 28% in 2018. Banking security solutions combine banking security systems along with remote security monitoring and management services to improve banking operations and better understand the business. ATM security solutions include silent alarm notification, advanced anti-skimming technology, ATM lighting, CCTV and remote video monitoring, among others. Using the remote management tools, it is possible to receive remote alerts and perform live video monitoring on any electronic device, with video displays.
- Data management is expected to witness the highest growth rate of 49.6% during the forecast period. Today, banks generate and store huge amounts of valuable information in their firewalls. The use of data improves decision-making in multiple banking activities. Banks find risk and fraud information faster. Banks also gain insight into data storage and management to meet regulatory requirements so that data can be retained, operated, archived or deleted to comply.
- North America held the largest market share of around 30% in 2018. The region has successfully adapted analytical tools and technologies and continues to invest heavily in such technologies such as cloud computing, internet artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, etc. The region is equipped with high-speed access and has already moved towards high-speed Internet. Moreover, the presence of several players in the market is also boosting the market growth in the region.
To learn more about the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/download-summary-form/2316
For the purposes of this report, the reports and data have segmented the Global IoT in Banking and Financial Services Market on the basis of organization size, application, end users, software, and region :
Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)
- Large organizations
- Small and medium organizations
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)
- cyber security
- Customer relationship management
- Proactive services
- Transport and logistics
- Marketing and product planning
- Others
Software Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)
- Security and surveillance
- Customer experience management
- Payment management
- Data management
- Others
Perspectives des utilisateurs finaux (chiffre d’affaires, millions USD ; 2018-2028)
- Services bancaires
- Les compagnies d’assurance
- Banque d’investissement
- Sociétés d’hypothèques
- Change
- Bourse
- Sociétés de courtage
- Les autres
Perspectives régionales (chiffre d’affaires, millions USD ; 2018-2028)
- Amérique du Nord
- L’Europe
- Asie-Pacifique
- AEM
- Amérique latine
Questions clés auxquelles répond le rapport
- Quelle sera la taille du marché et le taux de croissance au cours de l’année de prévision?
- Quels sont les facteurs clés qui animent le marché mondial de l’ IoT dans les services bancaires et financiers?
- Quels sont les risques et les défis face au marché ?
- Qui sont les principaux acteurs du marché mondial de l’ IoT dans les services bancaires et financiers?
- Quels sont les facteurs de tendance qui influencent les parts de marché ?
- Quels sont les principaux résultats du modèle des cinq forces de Porter ?
- Quelles sont les opportunités mondiales pour développer le marché mondial de l’ IoT dans les services bancaires et financiers ?
Demander une personnalisation sur le rapport @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/2316
Table des matières:
- Aperçu du marché mondial de l’ IoT dans les services bancaires et financiers
- Impact économique sur l’industrie
- Concurrence sur le marché par les fabricants
- Production, revenus (valeur) par région
- Analyse des facteurs d’effet de marché
- Chaîne industrielle, stratégie d’approvisionnement et acheteurs en aval
- Approvisionnement (production), consommation, exportation, importation par régions
- Production, revenus (valeur), tendance des prix par type
- Prévisions du marché mondial de l’ IoT dans les services bancaires et financiers
- Analyse du marché mondial de l’ IoT dans les services bancaires et financiers par application
- Analyse des coûts de fabrication
- Analyse de la stratégie marketing, Distributeurs/Traders
Merci d’avoir lu notre rapport. Le rapport peut être personnalisé selon les besoins. Veuillez nous contacter pour plus d’informations et nous veillerons à ce que vous obteniez le rapport le mieux adapté à vos besoins.
À propos de nous:
Reports and Data est une société d’études de marché et de conseil qui fournit des rapports de recherche syndiqués, des rapports de recherche personnalisés et des services de conseil. Nos solutions se concentrent uniquement sur votre objectif de localiser, cibler et analyser les changements de comportement des consommateurs à travers les données démographiques, à travers les industries et aider les clients à prendre une décision commerciale plus intelligente. Nous proposons des études d’intelligence de marché garantissant des recherches pertinentes et factuelles dans de multiples secteurs, notamment la santé, la technologie, les produits chimiques, l’énergie et l’énergie. Nous mettons constamment à jour nos offres de recherche pour nous assurer que nos clients sont au courant des dernières tendances existantes sur le marché.
Contact us:
John W
Business Development ManagerDirect Line: +1-212-710-1370 Email: sales@reportsanddata.com
Reports and Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com
Check out our upcoming research reports @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/upcoming-reports
Visit our blog for more industry updates @ https://www.reportsanddata.com /blogs
Browse more reports:
Peer-to-peer (P2P) lending market