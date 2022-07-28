Part des revenus du marché des moteurs d’avion à zéro émission, tendances de croissance clés, principaux acteurs et prévisions, 2021-2030
The global market for zero-emission aircraft engines The size reached USD 7.87 billion in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 12.2% during the forecast period, according to the latest analysis from Emergen Research. Rising air traffic and increasing need to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions are expected to sustain market revenue growth between 2021 and 2028. Additionally, increasing implementation of stringent air traffic regulations emissions will drive market revenue growth. Harmful emissions are a serious problem in the aviation industry, and better propulsion is needed to alleviate the problem. Additionally, due to the implications of stringent emission standards imposed by various governments, various aircraft manufacturers have moved to the zero-emissions concept.
However, concerns over technological challenges and lack of awareness of zero-emission aircraft are expected to hamper the market revenue growth to some extent over the forecast period.
Key Players Analyzed in the Report:
Airbus SE, Rolls-Royce PLC, National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), Aurora Flight Sciences Corporation (The Boeing Company), Lilium, Inc. and Ampaire
Inc.
ZeroAvia’s growing need for fuel efficiency in aircraft is that the turbofan system increases the volume of air propelled through it and gradually decreases the average exhaust gas velocity.
The hydrogen segment is expected to record a significantly robust revenue growth rate over the forecast period, driven by the growing need to minimize and eliminate air pollutants such as nitrogen oxide from aircraft emissions , thus limiting the negative environmental impact.
The medium-haul segment is expected to register a significantly rapid revenue CAGR during the forecast period owing to the growing need for lower fuel consumption and comfortable travel
. The North America market is expected to register a considerably large revenue share owing to the strong presence of major market players providing zero-emission aircraft engines such as National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), BETA Technologies, Inc. , Bye Aerospace, Inc. and ZeroAvia, Inc., among others in the countries of the region
In March 2021, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) announced that the all-electric X-57 aircraft was almost ready for takeoff. This zero-emission aircraft was designed by NASA to show how passenger aircraft could switch from traditional combustion engines to electric motors for cleaner, quieter and more sustainable air travel. The development aims to reduce the carbon footprint while making the aircraft more energy efficient than traditional aircraft.
Global zero-emission aircraft engine market based on type, power source, range, application and region
: USD billion; 2018-2030) Outlook
- hydrogen
- electric
- solar
(Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2030) Outlook
- short haul
- moyen-courrier
- long-courrier
(chiffre d’affaires, milliards USD ; 2018-2030)
- Avions de passagers Avions
- cargo
Perspectives régionales (chiffre d’affaires, milliards USD ; 2018-2030)
- Amérique du Nord
- Unis
- Canada
- Mexique
- Europe
- Allemagne
- France
- Uni
- Italie
- Espagne
- Benelux
- Reste de l’Europe
- Asie-Pacifique
- Chine
- Inde
- Japon
- Corée du Sud
- Reste de l’APAC
- Amérique latine
- Brésil
- Reste du LATAM
- Moyen-Orient et Afrique
- Arabie saoudite
- Émirats arabes unis
- Afrique du Sud
- Turquie
- Reste de la MEA
Aperçu du rapport sur le marché des moteurs d’avion à émission zéro :
- Introduction, portée du produit, aperçu du marché et opportunités
- Analyse des fabricants avec analyse des ventes, des revenus et des prix
- Analyse complète du paysage concurrentiel
- Profilage détaillé des principaux concurrents ainsi que leurs stratégies commerciales et la taille du marché
- Analyse régionale du marché ainsi que des ventes, des revenus, de la part de marché et de la position mondiale
- Analyse du marché par pays avec les types, les applications et la fabrication
- Recommandations stratégiques aux acteurs établis ainsi qu’aux nouveaux entrants
- Analyse approfondie des risques, contraintes et limites de l’industrie Moteurs d’avion à émission zéro
