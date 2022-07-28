Part des revenus du marché des moteurs d’avion à zéro émission, tendances de croissance clés, principaux acteurs et prévisions, 2021-2030

The global market for zero-emission aircraft engines The size reached USD 7.87 billion in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 12.2% during the forecast period, according to the latest analysis from Emergen Research. Rising air traffic and increasing need to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions are expected to sustain market revenue growth between 2021 and 2028. Additionally, increasing implementation of stringent air traffic regulations emissions will drive market revenue growth. Harmful emissions are a serious problem in the aviation industry, and better propulsion is needed to alleviate the problem. Additionally, due to the implications of stringent emission standards imposed by various governments, various aircraft manufacturers have moved to the zero-emissions concept.

However, concerns over technological challenges and lack of awareness of zero-emission aircraft are expected to hamper the market revenue growth to some extent over the forecast period.

Get Sample Report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/937

Key Players Analyzed in the Report:

Airbus SE, Rolls-Royce PLC, National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), Aurora Flight Sciences Corporation (The Boeing Company), Lilium, Inc. and Ampaire

Inc.

ZeroAvia’s growing need for fuel efficiency in aircraft is that the turbofan system increases the volume of air propelled through it and gradually decreases the average exhaust gas velocity.

The hydrogen segment is expected to record a significantly robust revenue growth rate over the forecast period, driven by the growing need to minimize and eliminate air pollutants such as nitrogen oxide from aircraft emissions , thus limiting the negative environmental impact.

The medium-haul segment is expected to register a significantly rapid revenue CAGR during the forecast period owing to the growing need for lower fuel consumption and comfortable travel

. The North America market is expected to register a considerably large revenue share owing to the strong presence of major market players providing zero-emission aircraft engines such as National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), BETA Technologies, Inc. , Bye Aerospace, Inc. and ZeroAvia, Inc., among others in the countries of the region

Request Report Discount @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/937

In March 2021, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) announced that the all-electric X-57 aircraft was almost ready for takeoff. This zero-emission aircraft was designed by NASA to show how passenger aircraft could switch from traditional combustion engines to electric motors for cleaner, quieter and more sustainable air travel. The development aims to reduce the carbon footprint while making the aircraft more energy efficient than traditional aircraft.

Global zero-emission aircraft engine market based on type, power source, range, application and region

Emerge

Research

segmented

has

: USD billion; 2018-2030) Outlook

hydrogen

electric

solar

(Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2030) Outlook

short haul

moyen-courrier

long-courrier

(chiffre d’affaires, milliards USD ; 2018-2030)

Avions de passagers Avions

cargo

En savoir plus sur le rapport, visitez @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/zero-emission-aircraft-engines-market

Perspectives régionales (chiffre d’affaires, milliards USD ; 2018-2030)

Amérique du Nord Unis Canada Mexique

Europe Allemagne France Uni Italie Espagne Benelux Reste de l’Europe

Asie-Pacifique Chine Inde Japon Corée du Sud Reste de l’APAC

Amérique latine Brésil Reste du LATAM

Moyen-Orient et Afrique Arabie saoudite Émirats arabes unis Afrique du Sud Turquie Reste de la MEA



Aperçu du rapport sur le marché des moteurs d’avion à émission zéro :

Introduction, portée du produit, aperçu du marché et opportunités

Analyse des fabricants avec analyse des ventes, des revenus et des prix

Analyse complète du paysage concurrentiel

Profilage détaillé des principaux concurrents ainsi que leurs stratégies commerciales et la taille du marché

Analyse régionale du marché ainsi que des ventes, des revenus, de la part de marché et de la position mondiale

Analyse du marché par pays avec les types, les applications et la fabrication

Recommandations stratégiques aux acteurs établis ainsi qu’aux nouveaux entrants

Analyse approfondie des risques, contraintes et limites de l’industrie Moteurs d’avion à émission zéro

Demander la personnalisation du rapport @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/937

Merci d’avoir lu notre rapport. Veuillez nous contacter pour en savoir plus sur le rapport ou la personnalisation du rapport. Notre équipe veillera à ce que le rapport soit le mieux adapté à vos besoins.

À propos d’Emergen Research

Chez Emergen Research, nous croyons au progrès technologique. Nous sommes une société de recherche et de conseil en stratégie de marché en pleine croissance, dotée d’une base de connaissances exhaustive sur les technologies de pointe et potentiellement perturbatrices du marché qui devraient devenir plus répandues au cours de la prochaine décennie.

Contactez-nous :

Eric Lee

Spécialiste des ventes aux entreprises

Emergen Research | Web : www.emergenresearch.com

Ligne directe : +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail : sales@emergenresearch.com

Facebook | LinkedIn | Gazouillement | Blogs

Explorez plus de rapports de recherche Emergen @

Big Data sur le marché des soins de santé

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/big-data-in-healthcare-market

des armes à énergie dirigée

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry -report/directed-energy-weapons-market marché

des tests de microbiome intestinal https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/gut-microbiome-test-market marché

des

tests de diagnostic rapide des maladies infectieuses

https://www.emergenresearch.com /industry-report/infectious-disease-rapid-diagnostic-testing-market marché

du microbiome humain

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/human-microbiome-market

des médicaments hydrosolubles

https://www.emergenresearch .com/industry-report/water-soluble-drugs-market marché

des armes automatiques https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/automatic-weapons-market marché des armes en

C

mobiles

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/mobile-c-arms-market

gallium nitride

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/gallium-nitride-market