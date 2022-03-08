Part de marché du portail patient 2022 – Analyse de l’industrie, revenus commerciaux, taille, principaux concurrents et tendances de croissance

Un rapport fiable sur le marché du portail patient a été organisé avec les informations et les analyses les plus récentes pour offrir un maximum d’avantages à l’industrie du portail patient. Le rapport à grande échelle peut être utilisé à la fois par les acteurs établis et les nouveaux acteurs du secteur pour une compréhension complète du marché. En outre, ce rapport comprend également des données historiques, les tendances actuelles et futures du marché, l’environnement, l’innovation technologique, les technologies à venir et les progrès techniques dans l’industrie connexe. La portée du rapport de recherche mondial sur les Marché du portail patient comprend la recherche sur l’industrie, les informations sur les clients, la taille et les prévisions du marché, l’analyse de la concurrence, la stratégie d’entrée sur le marché, les tendances des prix, les tendances en matière de durabilité, les tendances en matière d’innovation, l’évolution technologique et l’évaluation des canaux de distribution.

Le marché mondial du portail patient devrait connaître un TCAC sain de 17,02 % au cours de la période de prévision 2019-2026. Le rapport contient des données de l’année de référence 2018 et de l’année historique 2017. Augmentation de la demande de solutions de portail patient basées sur le cloud et augmentation des dépenses de santé sont les facteurs de la croissance.

Téléchargez un échantillon exclusif (PDF de 350 pages) du rapport : Pour connaître l’impact du COVID-19 sur cette industrie@ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-patient-portal-market&Ab

Aperçu du marché du portail patient :

Facteurs de marché

La demande croissante de portail patient parmi la population âgée stimulera la croissance de ce marché

L’utilisation croissante des solutions EHR stimule également la croissance de ce marché

L’augmentation de l’initiative gouvernementale pour augmenter le portail des patients d’adoption améliore la croissance du marché

Rising adoption of patient-centric approach by healthcare payers also contributes as a factor for the growth of this market

Market Restraints

Increasing data privacy and security concerns will restrict this market growth

High investment cost will also hamper the growth of the market

Growing requirement of infrastructural investments to support patient portals is another factor impeding this market growth

A team of multi-lingual analysts and project managers and the skilled experts serve clients on every strategic aspect comprising product development, key areas of development, application modelling, use of technologies, the acquisition strategies, exploring niche growth opportunities and new markets. A high quality global Patient Portal market research report has been brought together for the success of business even at international level. The research and analysis carried out in this market report helps businesses envisage investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis.

Global Patient Portal Industry Key Segmentation

By Type (Integrated Patient Portals, Standalone Patient Portals)

By Delivery Mode (Web-Based Delivery, Cloud-Based Delivery)

By End- User (Providers, Payers, Pharmacies, Others)

Market Segments Outlook:

By Type

Integrated Patient Portals

Standalone Patient Portals

By Delivery Mode

Web-Based Delivery

Cloud-Based Delivery

By End- User

Providers

Payers

Pharmacies

Others

List of Companies Profiled in the Patient Portal Market Report are:

Allscripts Healthcare, LLC

Athenahealth

Cerner Corporation

eClinicalWorks

CureMD Corporation

NXGN Management, LLC

Greenway Health, LLC

Medfusion Inc

ZH Healthcare, Inc

CompuGroup Medical

Greenway Health, LLC

Hello Health Inc

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

……

Complete Report is Available (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Graphs, and Chart) @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-patient-portal-market&Ab

Patient Portal Report displays data on key players, major collaborations, merger & acquisitions along with trending innovation and business policies. The report highlights current and future market trends and carries out analysis of the effect of buyers, substitutes, new entrants, competitors, and suppliers on the market. The key topics that have been explained in this Patient Portal market report include market definition, market segmentation, key developments, competitive analysis and research methodology. To accomplish maximum return on investment (ROI), it’s very essential to be acquainted with market parameters such as brand awareness, market landscape, possible future issues, industry trends and customer behavior where this Patient Portal report comes into play.

Market Size Segmentation by Region & Countries (Customizable):

North America (Canada, United States & Mexico)

Europe (Germany, the United Kingdom, Benelux, France, Russia & Italy)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, South Korea, China, India & Southeast Asia)

South America (Argentina, Brazil, Peru, Colombia, Etc.)

Middle East & Africa (United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Nigeria & South Africa)

Key Questions Answered

– What impact does COVID-19 have made on Global Patient Portal Market Growth & Sizing?

– Who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business plans in the Global Patient Portal market?

– What are the key concerns of the five forces analysis of the Global Patient Portal market?

– What are different prospects and threats faced by the dealers in the Global Patient Portal market?

– What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Major Key Contents Covered in Patient Portal Market:

Introduction of Patient Portal with development and status.

Manufacturing Technology of Patient Portal with analysis and trends.

Analysis of Global Patient Portal market Key Manufacturers with Company Profile, Product Information, Production Information, and Contact Information.

Analysis of Global Patient Portal market Capacity, Production, Production Value, Cost and Profit

Analysis Patient Portal Market with Comparison, Supply, Consumption, and Import and Export.

Patient Portal market Analysis with Market Status and Market Competition by Companies and Countries.

2020-2027 Market Forecast of Global Patient Portal Market with Cost, Profit, Market Shares, Supply, Demands, Import and Export

Trending factors influencing the market shares of APAC, Europe, North America, and ROW?

Patient Portal Market Analysis of Industry Chain Structure, Upstream Raw Materials, Downstream Industry

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Patient Portal Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Patient Portal market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Patient Portal Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Patient Portal

Chapter 4: Presenting the Patient Portal Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying market size by Type, End User and Region 2010-2019

Chapitre 6: Évaluation des principaux fabricants du marché Portail patient qui comprend son paysage concurrentiel, son analyse de groupe de pairs, sa matrice BCG et son profil d’entreprise

Chapitre 7: Évaluer le marché par segments, par pays et par fabricants avec partage des revenus et ventes par pays clés (2020-2027).

Chapitre 8 & 9 : Affichage de l’annexe, de la méthodologie et de la source de données

Enfin, Patient Portal Market est une source précieuse de conseils pour les particuliers et les entreprises dans le cadre de la décision.

Merci d’avoir lu cet article; vous pouvez également obtenir une section individuelle par chapitre ou une version de rapport par région comme l’Amérique du Nord, l’Europe ou l’Asie.