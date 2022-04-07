Part de marché des lecteurs de glycémie des entreprises, spécifications des produits de taille, analyse de la valeur de la production d’ici 2028 – Rapports et données

The glucometer market is expected to reach USD 18.05 billion in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 9.4% over the forecast period, according to the latest report from Reports and Data. The market revenue growth is significantly driven by the increasing demand for blood glucose meters among people with type 1, type 2, gestational or latent autoimmune diabetes. Other major factors driving the growth of the global glucometer market are increasing global geriatric population, increasing prevalence of obesity and other lifestyle-induced conditions, increasing demand for non-invasive glucometers and the introduction of state-of-the-art technologically advanced glucometers. characteristics and higher accessibility.

Portable blood glucose meters, also known as glucometers, are increasingly used by people for their very convenient use.

The increasing prevalence of diabetes worldwide is one of the key factors behind the growing demand for blood glucose meters. As one of the most common chronic diseases in the world, diabetes is acquired by factors such as significant changes in lifestyle, lack of physical activity, poor dietary habits and increasing consumption of ‘alcohol. In 2019, the World Health Organization (WHO) reported nearly 1.5 million deaths caused by diabetes worldwide.

A blood glucose meter is a portable medical device that measures blood glucose levels in the body and is typically used by people with diabetes for regular monitoring. Regular monitoring of one’s blood sugar level is one of the most effective ways to control diseases and also helps the doctor to better manage the disease.

Some highlights of the report:

Among the product type segments, continuous monitoring devices segment is expected to attain the largest revenue share over the forecast period. The increasing prevalence of diabetes worldwide, the higher risk of the disease in geriatric people, the growing need for constant blood glucose monitoring (CGM) devices, and the increasing use of portable CGM devices are among the major factors explaining the growth of this segment.

Based on the type, the wearable segment will account for the highest revenue growth rate during the forecast period, due to several favorable factors. Growing awareness of preventive care for diabetes, growing demand for advanced continuous blood glucose monitoring devices, and rising usage of smartphones and various wearable fitness devices are some of the factors driving the growth of this segment .

Among the regional markets, the North America blood glucose meter market accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020. The strong revenue growth of the regional market is supported by the increasing prevalence of lifestyle-induced diseases such as diabetes and obesity, the increasing use of blood glucose meters in home healthcare settings, technological advances in glucometers, and the increase in sales of portable and self-monitored glucometers.

Les principales entreprises présentées dans le rapport incluent – Roche Diagnostics, Medtronic plc., Johnson and Johnson, Bayer AG, Abbott Laboratories, Omron, Arkray, Inc., Grace, B. Braun, i-SENS, Inc., DiaMonTech GmbH, Infopia Co ., Ltd, Hainice Medical Inc., Mendor, All Medicus Co, Ltd, 77 Elektronika Kft, Delta Group, Ok Biotech, Medisana, Nova Biomedical, Oak Tree Health, Inc., Omnis Health, Simple Diagnostics, US Diagnostics, SD Biosensor , Nipro Diagnostics, Sannuo Biological Sensing Co. Ltd., Yuwell Medical et Yicheng.

For the purposes of this report, the global blood glucose monitors market is segmented on the basis of product, type, test site, technique and application, distribution channel and region:

of Product (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Blood Glucose Monitoring Systems

continuous blood glucose monitoring

Systems

autosurveillance

outlook, billion USD; 2018-2028)

testing at your fingertips

alternative site testing

Technical outlook

invasives

non invasive

(Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Hospitals

Diagnostic centers

home care

Distribution Channel OutlookRevenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

detail Pharmacies

Pharmacies

in line

Key Regional Markets Studied in the Report:

North America (USA, Canada)

Europe (Royaume-Uni, Italie, Allemagne, France, reste de l’UE)

Amérique latine (Chili, Brésil , Argentine, Reste de l’Amérique latine)

Asie-Pacifique (Inde, Japon, Chine, Corée du Sud, Australie, reste de l’APAC)

Moyen-Orient et Afrique (Arabie saoudite, Émirats arabes unis, Afrique du Sud, reste de la MEA)

