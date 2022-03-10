Part de marché des kits de culture de marijuana en Amérique du Nord, taille 2022 – Tendances de l’industrie, aperçu des progrès, technologies en développement, prévisions concurrentielles, régionales et mondiales de l’industrie jusqu’en 2028

DBMR a publié un rapport de recherche sur « Le marché des kits de culture de marijuana en Amérique du Nord Analyse de l’industrie 2022, taille, part, croissance, tendances et prévisions jusqu’en 2028. Le rapport sur le marché des kits de culture de marijuana en Amérique du Nord fournit une analyse des principaux acteurs de toutes les régions avec la taille, la croissance, la technologie, les informations sur le marché, la demande, la tendance, les statistiques clés et l’industrie prévisions jusqu’en 2028. Ces facteurs comprennent, mais sans s’y limiter, les dernières tendances, la segmentation du marché, les nouvelles entrées sur le marché, les prévisions de l’industrie, les orientations futures, l’identification des opportunités, l’analyse et la planification stratégiques, l’analyse du marché cible, les informations et l’innovation. Le type de marché, la taille de l’organisation, la disponibilité sur site, le type d’organisation des utilisateurs finaux et la disponibilité dans des zones telles que l’Amérique du Nord, l’Amérique du Sud, l’Europe, l’Asie-Pacifique et le Moyen-Orient et l’Afrique sont mis au point lors de la création de ce Rapport sur le marché des kits de culture de marijuana en Amérique du Nord.

Le marché des kits de culture de marijuana en Amérique du Nord à des fins récréatives devrait connaître une croissance du marché au cours de la période de prévision de 2022 à 2029. Data Bridge Market Research analyse que le marché croît avec un TCAC de 10,9% au cours de la période de prévision de 2022 à 2029 et devrait pour atteindre 495 227,41 mille USD d’ici 2029. L’adoption croissante de boîtes de culture automatisées pour contrôler automatiquement le pH et les autres apports en nutriments des plantes sans surveillance fréquente est le facteur de croissance du marché.

Portée / Segmentation du marché des kits de culture de marijuana en Amérique du Nord

Par produit (système de culture de lumière LED hydroponique, tente de culture, kit de clonage, pots de plantes de marijuana, ampoule hydroponique Spectrum, support de séchage suspendu, autres)

Par utilisateur final (résidentiel et commercial)

It is obvious that maintaining status quo will not drive growth, henceforth lot of North America Marijuana Grow Kits Manufacturers of seen entering new markets, then looking for top and bottom-line growth from overseas investments. Data Bridge Market Research have covered 20+ Country level analysis in Global North America Marijuana Grow Kits Market Regional Coverage.

Geographically, the global version of North America Marijuana Grow Kits Market report covers following regions and country

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Belgium, Spain, Russia, Italy and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Others)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Others)

MEA (Saudi Arabia, Turkey, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Israel, Egypt, South Africa & Rest of MEA)

North America Marijuana Grow Kits Market report is provided for the international markets as well as development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report additionally states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins. Third by regions, this report focuses on the sales (consumption), production, import and export of North America Marijuana Grow Kits in United States, Europe, China, Japan, and Southeast Asia, India.

List of Companies Profiled in the North America Marijuana Grow Kits Market Report are:

VIVOSUN

Pretty Green Budz

Gorilla Grow Tent

California LightWorks

BESTVA LED

Black Dog Grow Technologies, Inc

Mars Hydro

The Bud Grower, LLC

TopoGrow

….

Overview of the North America Marijuana Grow Kits Market

High adoption of marijuana in medical sector has gathered the attention of many manufacturers to invest in the marijuana growing business for indoor cultivation of marijuana in open as still it is not legal in many countries. In most of the countries, marijuana is still illegal so most of the manufacturers bought their own land for the cultivation of indoor marijuana to use them further in the medical products and for other industries also which further boosts the demand. The complex process of indoor cultivation can restrain the market growth as the marijuana plant requires wide range of safety and monitoring in each step for proper growth.

The marijuana grow kits have the widest growth opportunities and more than half of the population are adopting these products to cultivate their own crops to use them for the manufacturing of various medical and recreational products and this factor can boost the market growth. The annual wages for the average worker is quite high for skilled as well as for non-skilled labor which increases the overall expenses of the entire process and this factor can decline the market growth.

North America Marijuana Grow Kits Market for Recreational Scope and Market Size

North America marijuana grow kits market for recreational is segmented into two notable segments which are based on the basis of product and end-user. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of product, the market is segmented into hydroponic LED light growing system, grow tent, cloner Kit, marijuana plants pots, spectrum hydroponic light bulb, hanging drying rack and others. In 2020, the hydroponic LED Light growing system segment dominates North America marijuana grow kits market for recreational as hydroponic LED light growing system consume 60% less energy to give the same level of light. They emit less heat and provide more usable light than traditional lighting systems thus, widely adopted in the region.

On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into residential, and commercial. In 2020, residential segment dominates in the North America marijuana grow kits market for recreational as most of the manufacturers in the region bought the land and grow their own marijuana and saves the third party interruption.

Overall, the North America Marijuana Grow Kits Market report is a reliable source for managers, analyst and executives from the industry to better analyse market scenarios from a third part research perspective. Data Bridge Market Research aims to bridge gap between businesses and end customers to better elaborate manufacturers with benefit, limits, trends and market growth rates. SWOT analysis is also incorporated in the North America Marijuana Grow Kits market report in line with speculation attainability investigation and venture return investigation.

