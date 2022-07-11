Part de marché des funérailles vertes, facteurs de croissance, tendances, analyses et prévisions, 2021-2030

The global green funeral market size reached USD 571.54 million in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period, according to the latest analysis from Emergen Research. The rapid increase in the world’s population, the emergence of new burial technologies and methods for green funerals, the increase in air pollution and climate change, as well as the global shift towards greener funerals. eco-friendly compared to traditional funeral alternatives are some of the key factors driving the market revenue growth.

Green funerals are gaining popularity in the funeral industry due to the emergence of new, more environmentally friendly burial and cremation methods. Ecological funerals are increasingly popular due to factors such as the simplicity of the method, the lower cost and the contribution to environmental conservation. Rising elderly population with severe co-morbidities and increasing consumer awareness of environmentally friendly burial and cremation methods are key factors driving the market revenue growth. Funerals and cremations in the traditional sense are energy-intensive and harmful to the environment.

Cremation requires fossil fuels or gas to maintain high temperatures for several hours and emits carbon dioxide (CO2) and toxic pollutants such as mercury vapor, sulfur dioxide, hydrogen chloride. , and hydrogen fluoride. According to a study by the Cremation Association of North America, filtering cremation emissions has little influence on the pollutants emitted. Additionally, crematorium workers are also exposed to these pollutants which, along with exposure to embalming fluids, pose occupational problems. COPD, respiratory diseases and neurological disorders are more common among workers than in the general population. For example, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC),

Green funerals use materials and storage facilities that are biodegradable and beneficial to the environment by avoiding embalming fluids, cement or metal casket vaults, and items made from particular materials. Chemical-free embalming oils, which are essential oils that break down without leaving a trace of chemicals in the soil, are used in natural burials. Green funeral cemeteries, green funeral caskets, and even green funeral ceremonies such as tree burials have grown in popularity thanks to this natural approach to funerals. As a result, a dramatic shift in consumer interest towards more environmentally friendly burials environment has increased the pressure on funeral service providers to move away from traditional funeral and cremation methods and towards using biodegradable and renewable resources for environmentally friendly funerals. More than half of respondents (53.8%) indicated an interest in environmentally friendly burial options in a 2017 study conducted by the National Funeral Directors Association.

Many funeral homes are working to develop more environmentally friendly burial and cremation methods. These include bio-cremation (also called alkaline hydrolysis or water cremation), organic burial pods, and turning cremated remains into sea reefs. For example, a company called Eternal Reefs, based in Florida in the United States, is offering to incorporate cremated remains into an artificial cement reef structure and deposit them in an approved ocean floor site of their choosing. allowing the deceased to become a component. of a marine ecosystem. Funeral service providers now recognize that important innovations like these are intended to protect the climate and boost the biobased circular economy. This also shows how the green funeral industry is being transformed which is expected to drive the market revenue growth over the forecast period.

However, stringent government regulations and high costs of green burial grounds are factors hampering the market revenue growth. Green burial sites are comparatively more expensive than traditional burial plots and they are more expensive than cremation. According to the Association of Funeral Directors, the average funeral in the United States costs more than $8,000, even before purchasing cemetery land. According to life insurance company Lincoln Heritage, a burial plot costs on average between $1,000 and $4,000, and according to operators interviewed for a report by Pew Charitable Trusts, plots in green cemeteries cost between $2,000. and $4,500. Consequently,

The human composting segment accounted for the largest share of revenue in 2021. Rapid advancements and emerging trends in human composting methods and the presence of significant companies in this field are key factors driving the revenue growth of this segment. On February 10, 2021, the world’s first full-service human composting funeral home in the United States was established in Seattle, Washington. Recompose is a cutting-edge funeral service that turns human remains into nutritious soil. This program empowers citizens of Washington State and surrounding areas to have a positive environmental impact in both life and death. The process of ‘recomposition’ or ‘natural organic reduction’, as the company describes it, is based on the classic concepts of natural or green landfills, but it takes place inside the company’s reusable Hexagonal Recomposition. Ships. Additionally, different types of human composition trends such as organic burial capsules are rapidly driving the revenue growth of this segment. Organic burial capsules were introduced by Capsula Mundi, an Italian company, as an alternative to coffins. He comes up with the idea of ​​organic burial capsules, an eco-friendly way to turn a graveyard full of headstones into a memorial. An organic burial capsule is a biodegradable enclosure in which a deceased person is buried. The concept consists of enclosing a body in a biodegradable funeral capsule,

Le segment des cimetières de conservation a représenté une part importante des revenus en 2021. L’accent accru sur la réduction des émissions de gaz à effet de serre et la conservation des ressources naturelles sont quelques-uns des principaux facteurs de croissance du segment des sites de sépulture naturels. L’enterrement de conservation est un type d’inhumation naturelle qui a lieu sur des terrains protégés par une fiducie foncière de conservation certifiée, avec des pratiques de conservation utilisées pour promouvoir la gestion durable du cimetière tout en restaurant et en protégeant la diversité biologique du site. Carolina Memorial Sanctuary est l’un des neuf cimetières de conservation aux États-Unis qui ont été autorisés par le Green Burial Council. La Conservation Burial Alliance a été créée par des membres de sites de sépulture de conservation existants avec la coopération de quelques partenaires sélectionnés pour aider à promouvoir et à développer des sites de sépulture de conservation.

Le marché en Amérique du Nord représentait la plus grande part des revenus en 2021. Cela est attribué à des facteurs clés tels que le nombre croissant de cimetières verts aux États-Unis et au Canada ainsi qu’au nombre croissant de législations gouvernementales soutenant les enterrements verts et les méthodes de crémation telles que crémation de l’eau et compostage humain. Le Green Burial Council (GBC) avait certifié 287 cimetières funéraires verts aux États-Unis et au Canada au 5 juin 2020, ainsi que 231 établissements funéraires certifiés GBC et 11 vendeurs de produits.

Certaines grandes entreprises du rapport sur le marché mondial incluent The Green Funeral Company, Recompose, Resomation Ltd., Eirene Cremations Inc., Natural Burial Company, Return Home, Solace Cremations, The Woodland Burial Company, Leach & Son et Capsula Mundi.

Le 22 novembre 2021, le Green Burial Council a reconnu la gamme de produits de conteneurs de crémation Artisan Vista de Starmark, qui est l’un des principaux fabricants de solutions funéraires innovantes. Starmark rejoint un groupe d’autres professionnels des funérailles et des cimetières qui se consacrent à fournir des solutions post-décès plus respectueuses de l’environnement pour les familles, les communautés et l’environnement.

Emergen Research a segmenté le marché mondial des funérailles vertes sur la base du type, des sites d’inhumation naturels et de la région :

Type Outlook (Revenu, USD Million ; 2019-2030)

Human Compositing

Aquamation

Autres

Perspectives des sites funéraires naturels (Revenus, millions USD ; 2019-2030)

Cimetières hybrides Cimetières

forestiers

Conservation

Autres

Perspectives régionales (Revenus, millions USD ; 2019-2030)

Amérique du Nord

Unis

Canada

Mexique

Europe

Allemagne

France

Uni

Italie

Espagne

Benelux

Reste d’Europe

Asie-Pacifique

Chine

Inde

Japon

Corée du Sud

Reste APAC

Amérique latine

Brésil

Reste LATAM

Moyen-Orient et Afrique

Arabie saoudite

Émirats arabes unis

Afrique du Sud

Turquie

Reste MEA

