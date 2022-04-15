Part de marché des appareils de traumatologie, taille 2022 en croissance rapide avec les tendances modernes, le développement, les revenus, la demande et les prévisions jusqu’en 2029

Le marché mondial des dispositifs de traumatologie research report, published by DBMR, is designed to offer various market frameworks such as market size, portion, trends, growth path, value and factors that impact the current market dynamics over the forecast period 2020-2029. Most importantly, this report also provides the latest significant strategies adopted by major players along with their market share. The report explains the moves of top market players and brands that range from developments, product launches, acquisitions, mergers, joint ventures, trending innovation and business policies. The study highlights influencing factors that are impacting or reinforcing market environment such as Government Policy, technological changes etc along with key market drivers. This report analyses the impact of the COVID-19 on the Trauma Devices market share in the short and long term.

Trauma Devices Market Scenario

Trauma devices are one of the clinical methods used in trauma care depending on injury severity. Trauma refers to any form of physical injury caused by some external source, such as fractures, dislocations, sprains & strains and burns. These tools are used particularly in long bones for cases like fractures. The other areas covered in the trauma devices include upper extremities and lower extremities such as knee, joint, leg, spine, and others.

Trauma devices market has increased with increased number of road accidents and injuries worldwide as compared to the past few years and increasing prevalence of degenerative bone diseases.

The Segments and Sub-Section of Trauma Devices Market are shown below:

By Product (Internal Fixators Devices, External Fixators Devices and Others)

By Surgical Site (Lower Extremities and Upper Extremities)

By Tissue Type (Hard Tissue and Soft Tissue)

By Material Type (Non-Absorbable and Bio-Absorbable )

By Patient Age (Adults and Paediatric)

By End User (Hospitals, Trauma Centres, Ambulatory Surgical Centres and Other)

By Distribution Channel (Direct Tender and Retail Sales)

List of TOP KEY PLAYERS in Trauma Devices Market Report are –

Shanghai Kinetic Medical Co. Ltd

Weigao group,

MicroPort Scientific Corporation

Orthofix Medical Inc.

CONMED Corporation

Wright Medical Group N.V

NuVasive

Scope of Report:

Strict regulatory framework will also restrain the market growth Some of the Key Questions Answered in this Report:

What will the Trauma Devices market growth rate, growth momentum or acceleration market carries during the forecast period?

Which are the key factors driving the Trauma Devices market?

What was the size of the emerging Trauma Devices market by value in 2022?

What will be the size of the emerging Trauma Devices market in 2029?

Which region is expected to hold the highest market share in the Trauma Devices market?

What trends, challenges and barriers will impact the development and sizing of the Global Trauma Devices market?

What are sales volume, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Trauma Devices market?

What are the Trauma Devices market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Trauma Devices Industry?

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Data Sources & Methodology

Global Trauma Devices Market Scope and Market Size

Global trauma devices market is segmented on the based on the basis of product, surgical site, tissue type, material type, patient age, end user and distribution channel. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of product, the market is segmented into internal fixators devices, external fixators devices and others. In 2020, the internal fixator devices segment is expected to lead the market as a result of a high incidence of trauma injuries occurring due to road accidents, falls, occupational hazards and other circumstance leading to increasing number of trauma cases. The growing geriatric population is another factor for the increasing number of trauma injuries. Moreover, the therapeutic effects of internal fixation are proven highly effective in the treatment of complex fractures while providing relatively better comfort to the patient.

On the basis of surgical site, the market is segmented into lower extremities and upper extremities. In 2020, lower extremities is expected to dominate the market due to the high prevalence of lower extremity injuries across the world leading to increasing demand of surgical procedures for trauma. There are several intrinsic and extrinsic risk factors associated with the increasing number of injuries in lower extremities. Few instances of extrinsic risk factors include environment, use of ankle tape or brace and shoe type amongst others along with intrinsic risk factors such as age, previous injury coupled with inadequate rehabilitation, general flexibility, stability of posture, and anatomical alignment, amongst others.

On the basis of tissue type, the global trauma devices market is segmented into hard tissue and soft tissue. In 2020, hard tissue type is expected to dominate the market predominantly due to higher incidence of hard tissue traumas as compared to soft tissue traumas. This is because of presence of large percentage of hard tissue in human body susceptible to trauma injuries as compared to that of soft tissue. The most prevalent hard tissue injuries are fractures and dislocations that require application of various trauma devices.

On the basis of material type, the global trauma devices market is segmented into non-absorbable and bio-absorbable. In 2020, non-absorbable materials are expected to dominate the market due to unrivalled success demonstrated by steel and titanium since a very long time. Few favourable properties of these materials include high strength and biological toleration.

On the basis of patient age, the global trauma devices market is segmented into adults and paediatric. In 2020, adults are expected to dominate the market due to higher complication of trauma injuries coupled with higher number of adults as compared to paediatrics in different regions of the world. In adults, the severity of trauma injuries is higher due to reduced capability of the tissues to regenerate and heal. The complications of injury depend upon the fracture subtype and location. If treated improperly, trauma injuries can lead to potentially dangerous complications.

On the basis of end user, the global trauma devices market is segmented into hospitals, trauma centres, ambulatory surgical centres and others. In 2020, hospitals are expected to dominate the market as it holds the largest market share because of the growing number of patients undergoing treatments in the hospitals plus support from the government to supply well equipped infrastructural developments and instruments developments in hospitals.

On the basis of distribution channel, the market is segmented into direct tender and retail sales. In 2020, direct tenders are dominating in the market as the primary source of procurement in hospitals. With the increasing cost of healthcare, hospitals are focusing on better services for customers along with reducing the overall cost. Moreover, the availability of products also helps the providers in offering superior services to customers.

Trauma Devices Market Country Level Analysis

Global trauma devices market is analysed and market size information is provided by product, surgical site, tissue type, material type, patient age, end user and distribution channel.

In the global market, North America is dominating the global trauma devices market due to large number of companies, R & D capabilities and development in the trauma devices market. Motorization and automation has changed the lives of many people and economies, but it has also brought benefit with a price. Though in developing countries like the U.S., Canada, it has been observed that there are fewer cases of road accidents. However, the countries having large population and under developed such as China, India, Africa, and others have more cases of road accidents which ultimately leads to the market growth. Around 93% of the world fatalities occur in the middle and low income countries, despite having 60% of world’s vehicles. For instance, in 2008, it was reported that in the U.S., road fatality rate (number of deaths per 10,000 vehicles) is 1.6, while in India the road fatality rate was found to be 1.4.

Avec des tableaux et des chiffres aidant les analyses dans le monde entier, cette recherche fournit des statistiques clés sur l’état de l’industrie et constitue une source précieuse de conseils et d’orientation pour les entreprises et les particuliers intéressés par le marché.

Points stratégiques couverts dans la table des matières du marché mondial des dispositifs de traumatologie :

Chapitre 1: Introduction, produit moteur du marché Objectif de l’étude et portée de la recherche sur le marché mondial des dispositifs de traumatologie

Chapitre 2: Résumé exclusif – les informations de base du marché mondial des dispositifs de traumatologie.

Chapitre 3: Affichage de la dynamique du marché – Moteurs, tendances et défis des appareils de traumatologie mondiaux

Chapitre 4: Présentation de l’analyse des facteurs du marché mondial des dispositifs de traumatologie Porters Five Forces, chaîne d’approvisionnement / valeur, analyse PESTEL, entropie du marché, analyse des brevets / marques.

Chapitre 5 : Affichage du par type, utilisateur final et région 2010-2022

Chapitre 6: Évaluation des principaux fabricants du marché mondial Dispositifs de traumatologie qui comprend son paysage concurrentiel, son analyse par groupe de pairs, sa matrice BCG et son profil d’entreprise

Chapitre 7: Évaluer le marché par segments, par pays et par fabricants avec la part des revenus et les ventes par pays clés dans ces différentes régions.

Chapitre 8 & 9 : Affichage de l’annexe, de la méthodologie et de la source de données

Enfin, Global Trauma Devices Market est une source précieuse de conseils pour les particuliers et les entreprises.

Merci d’avoir lu cet article; vous pouvez également obtenir une section individuelle par chapitre ou une version de rapport par région comme l’Amérique du Nord, l’Europe ou l’Asie.