Part de marché de l’analyse des soins de santé, taille, revenus, dernières tendances, stratégies de stimulation des activités, statut du TCAC, opportunités de croissance et prévisions 2029

Tendances récentes de l’industrie et étude de recherche sur le « marché de l’analyse des soins de santé 2022 » & Forecast 2029 met en évidence divers aspects de l’industrie tels que les types d’analyse de la santé, les utilisateurs finaux, les applications, les lancements de nouveaux produits. « La vue du paysage concurrentiel dans l’industrie de l’analyse de la santé, les fusions et acquisitions, la recherche, les nouvelles technologies et les sociétés à venir de l’analyse de la santé sont profilées. La taille du marché, les dernières tendances commerciales, les politiques gouvernementales et les opportunités d’investissement dans l’industrie de l’analyse de la santé sont couvertes. Les segments clés de la dynamique du marché fournissent des informations vitales sur les moteurs, les contraintes et les opportunités de croissance. En outre, les statistiques de la chaîne d’approvisionnement de Healthcare Analytics, la demande de produits, la disponibilité des matières premières et le contrôle de faisabilité sont effectués. De plus, l’analyse Fiver Forces de Porter met en évidence les nouveaux entrants potentiels sur le marché de l’analyse de la santé, les fournisseurs, les commerçants, les acheteurs, les concurrents,

Le marché américain de l’analyse des soins de santé devrait enregistrer un TCAC sain de 15,9 % au cours de la période de prévision de 2022 à 2029.

Scénario de marché de l’analyse des soins de santé

L’analyse des soins de santé est également connue sous le nom d’analyse des données cliniques, qui est la branche de l’analyse qui offre des informations sur les dossiers des patients, la gestion hospitalière, le diagnostic et plus encore, fournissant des informations aux niveaux macro et micro. L’analyse des soins de santé aide à fournir des données en temps réel qui peuvent aider à décider du cours du traitement futur du patient.

L’analytique peut être utilisée de plusieurs façons dans l’environnement de soins de santé d’aujourd’hui, comme :

Gestion des opérations

Évaluation de la variabilité clinique (coût/qualité/résultats)

Segmentation des patients

Gestion des risques

Santé des populations

Suivi des patients

Pour aller plus loin, le rapport d’intelligence économique de Market intègre des études de segmentation comprenant des catégories de produits et d’applications, et une analyse au niveau régional des principales zones géographiques. En passant au scénario concurrentiel du marché, l’offre de produits et de services des principales organisations ainsi que les stratégies commerciales qu’elles emploient pour maintenir une forte emprise sur ce marché sont examinées en profondeur.

The statistical information presented in this report is predicated on the Healthcare Analytics in Government marketplace primary, secondary investigation and study, and media release. This comprises data via a global group of expertise from Healthcare Analytics in Government notable players to provide the latest information on the international Healthcare Analytics in Government marketplace. Moving forward, segmentation analysis is obviously explained considering all the significant probabilities pertinent to Market in Government market conditions.

PESTLE Analysis of Global Healthcare Analytics Market

? Political (Political policy and stability as well as trade, fiscal and taxation

policies)

? Economical (Interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material

costs and foreign exchange rates)

? Social (Changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends,

attitude changes and changes in lifestyles)

? Technological (Changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, research

and development)

? Legal (Employment legislation, consumer law, health and safety, international

as well as trade regulation and restrictions)

? Environmental (Climate, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste

disposal and sustainability)

The market share (by revenue) for the public players will be based on the information available in the public domain, and for the private players, such information will be provided on best effort basis, which will entirely be based on primary interviews and latest developments of the companies

Global Healthcare Analytics Market Competition by TOP Players is,

IBM

Wipro Limited

Allscripts

Cerner Corporation

Health Catalyst

Inovalon

McKesson Corporation

On the basis of product, the Healthcare Analytics market research displays the revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into,

By Type (Prescriptive Analytics, Predictive Analytics, Descriptive Analytics)

By Component (Services, Software, Hardware), Delivery Model (On-Demand, On-Premise)

On the basis of the end users, the Healthcare Analytics market research focuses on the status and outlook for major applications, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

By Application (Clinical Analytics, Population Health Analytics, Operational and Administrative Analytics, Financial Analytics)

By End User (Healthcare Payers, Healthcare Providers and ACOS, HIES, MCOS, AND TPAS)

This Healthcare Analytics market report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Segmentation: U.S. Healthcare Analytics Market

The U.S. healthcare analytics market is segmented into five notable segments such as Type, Component, Delivery Model, Application, End User and Geography.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into predictive analytics, descriptive analytics and prescriptive analytics. In 2019 prescriptive analytics segment is growing at the highest CAGR and expected in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

On the basis of component, the market is segmented into software, hardware and services. The services segment is sub-segmented into support services and business analytics services. In 2019, services segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

On the basis of delivery model, the market is segmented into on-demand and on-premise. In 2019, on-demand segment is growing at the highest CAGR of in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into clinical analytics, financial analytics, operational and administrative analytics and population health analytics. The clinical analytics segment is sub-segmented into quality improvement and clinical benchmarking, clinical decision support, regulatory reporting and compliance, comparative analytics/ effectiveness and precision health. The financial analytics segment is sub-segmented into claims processing, revenue cycle management (RCM), payment integrity and fraud, waste, and abuse (FWA) and risk adjustment and risk assessment. The operational and administrative analytics segment is sub-segmented into supply chain analytics, workforce analytics, enterprise performance, supply chain analytics, market intelligence, research analytics and strategic analytics. The population health analytics segment is sub-segmented into population risk management, population care management, patient engagement, clinical outcome management and activity-based costing. In 2019, population health analytics segment is growing at the highest CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into healthcare payers, healthcare providers and ACOS, HIES, MCOS, and TPAS. The healthcare payers segment is sub-segmented into government agencies, private insurance companies and employers and private exchanges. The healthcare providers segment is sub-segmented into post-acute care organizations, hospitals, physician practices, and IDNS and ambulatory settings. In 2019, Healthcare Payers segment is growing at the highest CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content (Chapter) of Global Healthcare Analytics Market:

Chapter 1 – Executive Summary

The report commences with an executive summary of the Healthcare Analytics market report, which includes the summary of key findings and key statistics of the market. It also includes the market value (US$ million) estimates of the leading segments of the Healthcare Analytics market.

Chapter 2 – Market Introduction

Readers can find detailed taxonomy and definitions in this chapter to understand basic information regarding the Healthcare Analytics market dynamics, supply chain, list of key distributors and suppliers and list of key market participants.

Chapter 3 – Market Overview

Readers can find a detailed opportunity analysis on Healthcare Analytics Market

Chapter 4 – Market Overview

Tracking the market scenario, with key inferences drawn from historical data, current trends, and future prospects. This section provides the Macro-Economic Factors for the market

Chapter 5 – Market Background

Readers can find various macro-economic factors associated with the growth of the market. This chapter highlights the key market dynamics, which include the drivers, restraints and trends

Chapter 6 – Global Economic Outlook

This section shows the Gross Domestic Product by Region & Country from 2006 – 2021

Chapter 7 – Key Inclusions

This section of the report includes regulation and reimbursement scenario associated with the market

Chapter 8 – North America Healthcare Analytics Market Analysis 2010-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2018-2028

This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the anticipated growth in the North America Healthcare Analytics market along with a country-wise assessment for countries in the region, including the U.S. and Canada. Readers can also find information pertaining to the regional trends and regulations prevailing in the North America Healthcare Analytics market and regional market growth classified on the basis of product type, modality and end user.

Chapter 9 – Latin America Healthcare Analytics Market Analysis 2010-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2018-2028

Readers can find detailed information regarding factors such as pricing analysis and regional trends that are impacting the growth of the Latin America Healthcare Analytics market. This chapter also includes the growth prospects of the Healthcare Analytics market in leading LATAM countries such as Brazil, Mexico and rest of the Latin America region.

Chapter 10 – Europe Healthcare Analytics Market Analysis 2021-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2018-2028

Important growth prospects of the Healthcare Analytics market, on the basis of product type, modality and end user in several European countries such as Germany, the U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland & the rest of Europe have been included in this chapter.

Merci d’avoir lu cet article; vous pouvez également obtenir une section individuelle par chapitre ou une version de rapport par région comme l’Amérique du Nord, l’Europe ou l’Asie.