Part de marché de la technologie d’administration de médicaments, taille – Tendances de l’industrie en 2022, aperçu des progrès, technologies en développement, prévisions de l’industrie concurrentielle, régionale et mondiale jusqu’en 2029

Le marché mondial des technologies de distribution de médicaments devrait atteindre 7185,08 milliards USD d'ici 2025, contre 1268,82 milliards USD en 2017, avec un TCAC de 7,6 % au cours de la période de prévision de 2018 à 2025.

Le marché mondial des technologies d’administration de médicaments devrait atteindre 7185,08 milliards USD d’ici 2025, contre 1268,82 milliards USD en 2017, avec un TCAC de 7,6 % au cours de la période de prévision de 2018 à 2025.

Key stakeholders can consider statistics, tables & figures mentioned in this report for strategic planning which lead to success of the organization. Some are the key players taken under coverage for this study are Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp., Bayer AG, Pfizer Inc, Novartis AG, 3M, BD, Becton, Dickinson and Company, GSK group of companies, Sanofi, Antares Pharma, Generex Biotechnology Corp., EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Alkermes, Aradigm Corporation., Vectura Group plc, NanoPass, Baxter, AstraZeneca, Takeda Pharmaceutical.

Drivers and Restraints of the Drug Delivery Technology market

Widespread presence of chronic diseases

Growth in the demand of biologics market

Advancements in technology

Launch of new product

Launch of new advanced technologies in emerging markets

Self-administration & home care

Competitive Analysis: The key players are highly focusing innovation in production technologies to improve efficiency and shelf life. Company profile section of players such as Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp., Bayer AG, Pfizer Inc, Novartis AG, 3M, BD, Becton, Dickinson and Company, GSK group of companies, Sanofi, Antares Pharma, Generex Biotechnology Corp., EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Alkermes, Aradigm Corporation., Vectura Group plc, NanoPass, Baxter, AstraZeneca, Takeda Pharmaceutical.

Global Drug Delivery Technology Market Segmentation:

By Route of Administration: Oral Drug Delivery, Pulmonary Drug Delivery, Injectable Drug Delivery Ocular Drug Delivery, Nasal Drug Delivery, Topical Drug Delivery Implantable Drug Delivery and Transmucosal Drug Delivery

By Facility of Use: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers/Clinics, Home Care Settings, Diagnostic Centers

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Drug Delivery Technologyare as follows:

History Year: 2013-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year to 2025

Key Stakeholders/Global Reports:

Drug Delivery Technology Manufacturers

