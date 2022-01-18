Part de marché de la solution de gestion des installations avec les principaux fabricants : Axonator Inc., Facilitron, Inc., FacilityBot Pte Ltd, FM : Systems, Hippo CMMS, IBM Corporation, Infraspeak, Quickbase, Inc., ServiceChannel

Le marché des solutions de gestion des installations devrait passer de 768,71 millions de dollars US en 2021 à 1 418,85 millions de dollars US d’ici 2028 ; on estime qu’il croîtra à un TCAC de 9,2 % entre 2021 et 2028.

Les gouvernements du monde entier investissent dans la croissance des infrastructures. Par exemple, dans le budget de l’Union 2021 de l’Inde, le gouvernement indien a donné un coup de pouce massif au secteur des infrastructures en allouant 32,02 milliards de dollars américains pour améliorer les infrastructures de transport. Le gouvernement a porté le National Infrastructure Pipeline à 7 400 projets. Environ 217 projets d’une valeur de 15,09 milliards de dollars américains ont été achevés en 2020. Par le biais du pipeline d’infrastructures nationales, le gouvernement a investi 1,4 billion de dollars américains dans le développement des infrastructures en juillet 2021. En outre, selon le Département de la promotion de l’industrie et du commerce intérieur, les IDE dans le secteur du développement de la construction (cantons, logements, infrastructures bâties et projets de développement de la construction) et les activités de construction se sont élevées à 26,14 milliards de dollars et 25,38 milliards de dollars, respectivement, entre avril 2000 et juin 2021. Au cours de l’exercice 21, les activités d’infrastructure ont représenté une part de 13 % des entrées totales d’IDE de 81,72 milliards de dollars. En outre, plusieurs investissements ont été observés dans la construction de chemins de fer, de ports et d’aéroports.

Significant growth in the real estate sector due to rising focus on a safe, clean, and secure environment is one of the primary factors bolstering the growth of the facility management solution market. Additionally, the growing concept of a green building along with the enactment of the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act 2016, which protects home buyers and helps boost the real estate sector, stimulates the facility management solution market growth. In addition, the booming information technology industry and the growing popularity of e-commerce platforms propel the need for infrastructure and organized spaces, which also fuels the facility management solution market growth. Apart from this, several companies are using AI (artificial intelligence) and IoT (internet of things) technologies to automate facility management services for energy efficiency audits. Moreover, the higher authority of India has launched the mission of smart cities to promote inclusive and sustainable cities. The initiative has resulted in increasing investments in the infrastructure sector, which has further created a need for professional facility management services. Furthermore, the post-pandemic rising emphasis on hybrid workspaces and return-to-the-workplace strategies augment the demand for facility management services to maintain safety and productivity in companies across the world. Therefore, with the growing infrastructure sector across the globe, the demand for facility management solutions market is also increasing.

Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in US$ 768.71 million in 2021 Market Size Value by US$ 1,418.85 million by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 9.2% from 2021 to 2028. Forecast Period 2021-2028 Base Year 2021 No. of Pages 178 No. Tables 115 No. of Charts & Figures 95 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Component, Deployment, Enterprise Size, and Application Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Deployment-Based Facility Management Solution Market Insights

Based on deployment, the facility management solution market is bifurcated into on premise and cloud-based. In 2020, the cloud-based segment accounted for a larger market share.

