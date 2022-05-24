Part de marché de la logistique pharmaceutique, croissance, taille, opportunités, tendances, aperçu régional, analyse des principales entreprises et analyse d’impact de Covid-19 jusqu’en 2028

survey report has been generated with the systematic gathering and evaluation of market information for industry which is presented in a form that explains various facts and figures to the business. This market research report contains thorough analysis of market and numerous related factors that range from market drivers, market restraints, market segmentation, opportunities, challenges, and market revenues to competitive analysis. It lends a hand to companies to take decisive actions to deal with threats in niche market. A brilliant team of analysts, experts, statisticians, forecasters and economists has worked rigorously to generate an advanced and all-inclusive research market report.

The pharmaceutical logistics market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 110.84 billion by 2028 and is expected grow at a CAGR of 6.52% in the above mentioned forecast period.

The major players covered in the pharmaceutical logistics market report are Agility, Air Canada, PCI Pharma Services, Continental Cargo OÜ, CEVA Logistics, FedEx, KERRY LOGISTICS NETWORK LIMITED, LifeConEx, AGRO Merchants Group, United Parcel Service of America, Inc., DSV, VersaCold Logistics Services, AmerisourceBergen Corporation, Kuehne+Nagel, YUSEN LOGISTICS CO, LTD., Stellar Value Chain Solutions Pvt. Ltd., SF Express, Panalpina World Transport (Holding) Ltd., C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc., and MARKEN among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Global Pharmaceutical Logistics Market, By Type (Cold Chain Logistics, Non Cold Chain Logistics), Component (Storage, Transportation, Monitoring Components), Procedure (Picking, Storage, Retrieval Systems, Handling Systems), Application (Chemical Pharma, Bio-Pharma, Specialized Pharma), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia- Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East & Africa) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028

Market Scenario of Pharmaceutical Logistics Market

Pharmaceutical logistics is a specific branch of logistics services in which service providers are focused on providing storage, transporting, proper handling and delivering the pharmaceutical products from the manufacturing location to the desired location. Pharmaceutical logistics need the services to be selected as per the regulations of products provided by the authorities.

The rapid shift in the inclination towards biological drugs is amongst the significant factors expected to fuel the growth and demand of pharmaceutical logistics market. In addition, the increase in the sales and consumption of pharmaceutical products which has been caused by high prevalence of chronic diseases and high growth in the target patient population are also anticipated to push the growth in the global pharmaceutical logistics market over the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Likewise, the improved verification and safety of services as it prevent counterfeit drugs being distributed through the supply chain and high demand for specialized value-added services such as temperature-controlled and cold chain storage are also projected to lift the growth of the market. Furthermore, the increase in use of air freight logistics for long-distance and intercontinental distribution of valuable vaccines and medicines is also expected to act as significant factors which will flourish the growth of the pharmaceutical logistics market.

The high demand for Over the Counter (OTC) medicines, rapid rise in the importance of fast track assistance in the healthcare sector and various government initiatives are expected to offer significant growth opportunities for the pharmaceutical logistics market in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.

However, the necessity of a coordinated and interlinked logistics services with complete secrecy in the supply chain of pharmaceuticals are estimated to limit the growth of the pharmaceutical logistics market, whereas, the inefficient products and fluctuation in the pricing policies from place to place across the globe can challenge the growth of the pharmaceutical logistics market.

This pharmaceutical logistics market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on the pharmaceutical logistics market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Global Pharmaceutical Logistics Market Scope and Market Size

The pharmaceutical logistics market is segmented on the basis of type, component, procedure and application. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meager growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

The type segment of the pharmaceutical logistics market is segmented into cold chain logistics and non cold chain logistics.

Based on component, the pharmaceutical logistics market is segmented into storage, transportation and monitoring components. Storage has further been segmented into warehouse and refrigerated container. Transportation has further been segmented into sea freight logistics, air freight logistics, overland logistics and integrated logistics. Monitoring components have further been segmented into hardware and software. Hardware has further been sub-segmented into sensors, RFID devices, telematics and networking devices.

On the basis of procedure, the pharmaceutical logistics market is segmented into picking, storage, retrieval systems and handling systems.

On the basis of application, the pharmaceutical logistics market is segmented into chemical pharma, bio-pharma and specialized pharma.

Pharmaceutical Logistics Market Country Level Analysis

The pharmaceutical logistics market is analyzed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, type, component, procedure and application as referenced above.

The countries covered in the pharmaceutical logistics market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa(MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America region leads the pharmaceutical logistics market owing to the strong presence of a large number of major industry participants. Asia-Pacific is expected to expand at a significant growth rate over the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 because of the rapid economic growth in emerging countries such as China and India as well as the rise in the demand for medicines due to the growing geriatric population. The country section of the pharmaceutical logistics market report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as consumption volumes, production sites and volumes, import export analysis, price trend analysis, cost of raw materials, down-stream and upstream value chain analysis are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

