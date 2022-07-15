Part de marché de la cybersanté, taille, croissance future, applications, technologie future et analyse segmentaire

The best in class Global eHealth Market document gives market analysis by taking into account market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the Healthcare industry. The market size, revenue generated from the sales and technologies by various application segments are also evaluated in this wide ranging report. The report estimates 2022-2029 market development trends for Healthcare industry. The report also presents the vendor landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors operating in the market. Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics is also performed here. Lastly, the report makes some important proposals for a new project of Global eHealth Market before evaluating its feasibility.

The Global eHealth Market is expected to witness market growth at a rate of 23.00% in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Data Bridge Market Research report on eHealth market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecast period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth. The rise in the healthcare sector globally is escalating the growth of eHealth market.

E-health refers to the use of information and communication technology (ICT) in the healthcare sector. The information and communication technology (ICT) is being widely utilized in the form of medical apps, medical health records, and telemedicine.

The proliferation of high-speed internet across the globe acts as one of the major factors driving the growth of eHealth market. The high adoption of wearable devices, big data analytics, and (Internet of Things) IoT in healthcare sector, and increase in the government initiatives supporting use of eHealth solutions and services accelerate the market growth. The rise in the need to manage regulatory compliance through use of eHealth solutions, and increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer and diabetes, among others further influence the market. Additionally, surge in disposable income, formation of accountable care organizations, advancements in healthcare infrastructure, rapid digitization and availability of dynamic nature of health benefit plan designs positively affect the eHealth market. Furthermore, expansion of mHealth, telehealth, and remote patient monitoring sector, and use of eHealth solutions in outpatient care facilities extend profitable opportunity to the market players in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029.

On the other hand, high cost associated with the deployment and maintenance of eHealth solutions, and security concerns related to privacy, licensure, and data breaches are expected to obstruct the market growth. The reluctance among medical professionals to adopt advanced eHealth solutions, and lack of skilled IT professionals are projected to challenge the eHealth market in the forecast period of 2022-2029.

Telecare Corporation

MEDISAFE

Set Point Medical

IBM

Doximity, Inc

GE Healthcare

Cerner Corporation

Allscripts

McKesson Corporation

Koninklijke Philips N.V

Siemens Healthineers

Optum, Inc

Epic Systems Corporation

Athenahealth

Cisco Systems

eHealth market on the basis of countries is segmented into the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia- Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Israel, and Rest of Middle East & Africa.

All country based analysis of the eHealth market is further analyzed based on maximum granularity into further segmentation. Based on product & service, the eHealth market is segmented into eHealth solutions and eHealth services. On the basis of end user, the eHealth market is segmented into healthcare providers, pharmacies & healthcare payers, healthcare consumers and others.

This eHealth market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on eHealth market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

The eHealth market is segmented on the basis of type, deployment and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

On the basis of type, the eHealth market is segmented into eHealth solutions and eHealth services. eHealth solutions is further segmented into electronic health records (HER)/ electronic medical records (EMR), pharmacy information systems, medical apps, laboratory information systems rigid (RIS), personal health record and patient portals, chronic care management apps, clinical decision support systems, telehealth solutions, healthcare information exchange (HIE), radiology information systems (RIS) e-prescribing solutions, cardiovascular information systems, other specialty information management systems. eHealth services is further sub-segmented into remote monitoring services diagnosis and consultation services, database management services, treatment services, healthcare system strengthening services.

On the basis of deployment, the ehealth market is segmented into on-premise and cloud-based.

On the basis of end user, the ehealth market is segmented into healthcare providers, payers, healthcare consumers, pharmacies, and other end users.

The ehealth market is analyzed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, type, deployment and end user pas referenced above.

The countries covered in the ehealth market report are the U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the ehealth market because of the presence of favorable regulatory scenario and high adoption of HCIT solutions within the region. Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 due to the presence of a large number of healthcare IT companies in the region.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as consumption volumes, production sites and volumes, import export analysis, price trend analysis, cost of raw materials, down-stream and upstream value chain analysis are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

The ehealth market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in healthcare expenditure for capital equipment, installed base of different kind of products for ehealth market, impact of technology using life line curves and changes in healthcare regulatory scenarios and their impact on the ehealth market. The data is available for historic period 2010-2020.

