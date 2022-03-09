Part de l’industrie de l’intégration des soins de santé, taille, technologies émergentes, tendances futures, analyse concurrentielle | Allscripts Healthcare, LLC, Orion Health, Cerner, Interfaceware, Epic Systems, InterSystems, Infor

Une nouvelle étude de marché est publiée sur le marché mondial de l’intégration des soins de santé avec des tableaux de données pour les années historiques et prévisionnelles représentées avec des discussions et des graphiques répartis sur 350 pages avec une analyse détaillée facile à comprendre. Les informations et analyses de marché couvertes dans ce rapport d’étude de marché sur l’intégration des soins de santé sont basées sur une analyse SWOT sur laquelle les entreprises peuvent croire avec assurance. Ce rapport de marché donne des informations sur les données historiques, les tendances actuelles du marché, l’environnement, l’innovation technologique, les technologies à venir et les progrès techniques dans l’industrie connexe. La veille concurrentielle incluse dans le rapport est un autre aspect très important qui aide les entreprises à dominer le marché. Le rapport fournit également les valeurs du TCAC (taux de croissance annuel composé) ainsi que ses fluctuations pour la période de prévision spécifique.

DBMR analyse le marché de l’intégration des soins de santé pour représenter 3,10 milliards USD d’ici 2027, avec un TCAC de 11,40 % au cours de la période de prévision susmentionnée. Déterminants tels qu’une sélection accrue de DSE et des options d’interopérabilité supplémentaires dans les industries de la santé, l’augmentation des appels de supervision et l’amélioration des soins de santé, la transformation de l’analyse au point de service des dispensaires aux contextes de soins résidentiels et la demande de pratiques de soins de santé combinées pour faire progresser l’excellence et les résultats des soins de santé propulsent la croissance du marché des logiciels de dispositifs médicaux sur l’intégration des soins de santé au cours de la période de prévision de 2020 à 2027.

Overviews:

The advancement in the digital work force managements and empowering healthcare IT infrastructure and its surging player penetration in the medical industry are helping the healthcare integration market to grow exponentially during the anticipated time frame of 2020 to 2027. Some of the other factors driving the market growth are as follows, affirmative management assistance and leadership, expense beneficiary constituents of the healthcare alliance business, and yielding decreases in pharmaceutical error frequency and enhancements in care standards are helping the market to make progress.

During the time of market progress some of the factors may hinder the market growth such as lack of information protection anxieties, the dearth of proficient healthcare IT experts and the huge expense of healthcare IT alliance. To overcome certain challenges and restraints developing tele-health and indirect inmates monitoring businesses, and rising markets in the developing nations will maintain the growth ratio of healthcare integration market, during the anticipated time frame.

On the basis of report- titled segments and sub-segment of the market are highlighted below:

By Product Type (Non-lifetime Cover Healthcare Integration, Lifetime Cover Healthcare Integration, Accident-only Healthcare Integration)

By Animal Type (Dogs, Cats, Horses, Others)

By End Use (Agency, Broker, Bancassurance, Direct Writing)

List of Significant Vendors Operating in this market include:

Allscripts Healthcare, LLC

Orion Health

Cerner Corporation

iNTERFACEWARE Inc

Epic Systems Corporation

InterSystems Corporation

Infor

Summit Healthcare Services, Inc

Corepoint Health

IBM Corporation

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

Oracle

Global Healthcare Integration Market Scope and Market Size

Healthcare integration market is segmented on the basis of product, services and end use. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

Based on product, healthcare integration market is segmented into interface or integration engines, medical device integration software, media integration solutions, and other integration tools.

On the basis of services, the healthcare integration market is bifurcated into implementation & integration, support & maintenance, training & education and consulting.

Le marché de l’intégration des soins de santé a également été segmenté en fonction de l’utilisation finale dans les hôpitaux, les centres de diagnostic, les laboratoires, les cliniques et autres.

