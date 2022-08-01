Paraformaldehyde Market Revenue, Region, Country, And Segment Analysis & Sizing For 2030

Reports and Data estimates the global Paraformaldehyde Market competitive landscape is highly fragmented with numerous players operating on a global and regional scale. The key companies in the market are engaged in mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, and product launches to gain a robust revenue growth over the forecast period. The report considers 2020-2021 as historic years, 2020 as the base year, and 2022-2028 as the forecast period. The report offers CAGR and market size for the global Paraformaldehyde Market during the forecast period.

The report also offers key insights about the top companies operating in the market and their market share and global position along with product portfolio and advancements. The top companies in the market include Alfa Aesar, Alpha Chemika, Caldic, Celanese, Chemanol, Ekta International, Merck, Yinhe Chemical, Interatlas Chemical Inc., Hebei Yuhang Chemical Industry Co., Ltd., Nantong Jiangtian Chemical Co., Ltd., Jinan Xiangrui Chemical Co., Ltd., Stormmax ASSP Ltd., Chemicals Factory, GFS Chemical, Shanghai Orgpharma Chemical Co., Ltd., Changzhou Koye Chemical Co., Ltd., Linyi Ruifeng Machinery Co., Ltd., Asia Chemical Company, Pure Chemistry Scientific Inc., Tianjin Yuanlong Chemical Industry Co.

Paraformaldehyde Market Overview :-

The global paraformaldehyde market size was significantly robust in 2021, and is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR over the forecast period. Major factors driving the global market revenue growth include rising demand for paraformaldehyde in the agriculture sector, growing use in fumigants, disinfectants, fertilizers, and pesticides, increasing use in pharmaceutical products, and growing use in printing & photography, personal care and household cleaning products, and intermediate additives and compounds.

Paraformaldehyde (PFA) is the smallest polyoxymethylene – the polymerization product of formaldehyde – which forms as a white precipitate in aqueous formaldehyde solutions when stored in a cool place. The substance is a poly-acetal and has a pungent odor similar to formaldehyde. It can be depolymerized to formaldehyde gas through process of dry heating, and, to formaldehyde solution using water, along with an acid or base. High-purity formaldehyde solutions that are derived through these processes are widely used as a fixative in histology, pathology, and microscopy.

Purity Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

91%-93%

95%-97%

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Resins

Agrochemicals

Medical

Photographic films

Papermaking

Paints & Coatings

Oil field chemicals

Lubricant additives

Others

Key Regional Markets Covered in the Report:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Key Questions answered by the Report:

What is the expected year-on-year growth of the Paraformaldehyde Market during the forecast period?

What key trends are expected influence revenue growth of the market going ahead?

Which region is expected to account for largest revenue share over the forecast period?

Which key companies are profiled in the report?

