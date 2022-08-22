Opportunités du marché du câblage structuré, tendances futures du secteur, stratégies, revenus, défis, principaux acteurs et prévisions 2028

Un excellent rapport sur le marché du câblage structuré présente des données sur le marché, telles que les tendances, le comportement des consommateurs et les analyses de la concurrence, de manière à permettre aux entreprises d’identifier les opportunités sur le marché. L’objectif de l’étude de marché est compris très clairement par l’équipe DBMR avant le début de la création du rapport. Des recherches intenses sont menées pour analyser avec précision la dynamique du marché et le comportement des consommateurs inclus dans le rapport. Toutes les sections d’un document important sur le marché du câblage structuré sont décrites correctement, ce qui comprend la page de titre, la table des matières, l’introduction, le contexte et la méthodologie, le résumé analytique, les résultats, la conclusion et l’annexe.

La taille du marché du câblage structuré est évaluée à 16,36 milliards USD d’ici 2028 et devrait croître à un taux de croissance annuel composé de 6,62 % au cours de la période de prévision de 2021 à 2028. Le rapport Data Bridge La recherche sur le marché du câblage structuré fournit une analyse et des informations sur les différents facteurs qui devraient prévaloir tout au long de la période de prévision tout en fournissant leurs impacts sur la croissance du marché.

Le câblage structuré est la solution complète pour gérer le câblage dans les infrastructures telles que l’infrastructure de câblage des télécommunications du campus. Il se compose d’un certain nombre d’éléments plus petits normalisés formés par les troncs et les panneaux de brassage et aide à former la connexion matérielle avec les panneaux de brassage.

High demand for high-speed connectivity devices and systems is expected to influence the growth of the structured cabling market over the forecast period 2021 to 2028. Additionally, the rise in the data center convergence trend and the High investments in communication infrastructure are also expected to support the growth of the structured cabling market.

Key Competitors / Market Players

Key players covered in the Structured Cabling Market report are ABB, Schneider Electric, Broadcom, Corning Incorporated, Belden Inc., Hitachi, Ltd., TE Connectivity, Teknon Corporation, Siemon, CommScope, Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc. , Anixter Inc., NEXANS, Panduit, Legrand, Superior Essex Inc., FURUKAWA ELECTRIC CO., LTD., Fiber Mountain, Cisco Systems, Inc. and Paige Electric Co, LP, among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available separately for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America . DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Segmentation : Global Structured Cabling Market

The structured cabling market is segmented on the basis of solution type, cable type, and end user. Growth between segments helps you analyze growth niches and strategies to approach the market and determine your main application areas and the difference between your target markets.

On the basis of solution type, the structured cabling market is segmented into products, services and software. The product has further been segmented into Cables, Communication Jacks, Patch Panels & Interconnects, Patch Cords & Cable Assemblies, and Racks & Cabinets. The service has further been segmented into Installation & Consulting, Managed Services, and Maintenance & Support.

On the basis of cable type, the structured cabling market is segmented into category 5E, category 6, category 6A and others. Others have been segmented into cat 7, cat 7a and cat 8.

The end-user segment of the structured cabling market is segmented into IT & Telecommunications, Residential & Commercial, Government & Education, Transportation, Industrial and Others. Others have been segmented into banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), healthcare and hospitality.

Contents:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of the report

Part 03: Global Structured Cabling Market Landscape

Part 04: Global Structured Cabling Market Sizing

Part 05: Global Structured Cabling Market Segmentation by Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer landscape

Part 08: Geographic landscape

Part 09: Decision framework

Part 10: Drivers and Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Supplier Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

