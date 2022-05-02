Opportunités, demande et prévisions du marché du monoéthylène glycol d’ici 2028

Ce rapport donne une analyse de la vue d’ensemble, de la portée, des risques, de la force motrice et des opportunités du monoéthylène glycol. La situation concurrentielle du monoéthylène glycol, les ventes, les revenus et la part des principaux fabricants travaillant dans l’industrie du monoéthylène glycol sont analysés clairement par contraste de paysage.

Le « marché du monoéthylène glycol » divise l’industrie en fonction des régions par croissance, types de produits et applications, au cours de la période de prévision du monoéthylène glycol. Il analyse toutes les principales facettes du monoéthylène glycol en fonction des spécifications du produit, des contraintes, des défis et des opportunités de croissance. Profils d’entreprise du principal acteur majeur avec les prévisions d’investissement en monoéthylène glycol, les dernières tendances technologiques et les prévisions futures.

Le marché du monoéthylène glycol augmentera à un taux de 4,75 % pour la période de prévision de 2021 à 2028. La demande croissante de monoéthylène glycols dans les secteurs de l’ameublement est un facteur essentiel qui stimule la croissance du marché du monoéthylène glycol.

Obtenez un exemple de rapport comprenant une analyse détaillée : https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-monoethylene-glycol-market&Rohit

Un aperçu à 360 degrés du scénario concurrentiel du monoéthylène glycol est présenté par Data Bridge Research. Il dispose de données massives alliées aux développements récents de produits et de technologies dans le s.

Il contient une analyse approfondie de l’impact de ces avancées sur la croissance future de la , et une analyse approfondie de ces extensions sur la croissance future de la . Le rapport de recherche étudie le de manière détaillée en expliquant les principales facettes du qui sont prévisibles pour avoir un stimulus comptable sur ses extrapolations en développement au cours de la période de prévision.

Les principaux acteurs clés et la segmentation du monoéthylène glycol :

The major players covered in the monoethylene glycol market report are SABIC, MEGlobal B.V., Royal Dutch Shell, Braskem, Haldor Topsoe A/S, Formosa Plastics Corporation, DowDuPont, Reliance Industries Limited, China Petrochemical Corporation, BASF SE, PTT Global Chemical Public Company Limited, Sibur, LOTTE Chemical CORPORATION, Eastman Chemical Company, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Huntsman International LLC, INEOS, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd, India Glycols Limited, Indorama Corporation, Akzo Nobel N.V., Clariant, LG Chem, Mitsui Chemicals Inc., Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, and Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC). among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Global Monoethylene Glycol Market Scope and Market Size



Monoethylene glycol market is segmented on the basis of grade, application and technology. The growth amongst the different segments helps you in attaining the knowledge related to the different growth factors expected to be prevalent throughout the market and formulate different strategies to help identify core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

Based on grade, the monoethylene glycol market is segmented into polyester, industrial and antifreeze.

Based on application, the monoethylene glycol market is segmented into Polyester fiber, PET, antifreeze & coolants and chemical intermediates. Polyester fibers are widely used in numerous end-use industries such as electronics, textile, resins among others due to its exceptional chemical and mechanical characteristics. The polyethylene terephthalate segment revenue is projected to register highest CAGR and will dominate the market in the above mentioned forecast period owing to shifting trends towards metal, paperboard, and wood towards plastics in the packaging industry.

The monoethylene glycol market is also segmented on the basis of technology into naphtha-based, coal & natural gas-based and bio-based. Coal and natural based has been further segmented into oxalate/UBE technology, eastman-Jm Davy’s MEG technology and methane-to-olefins (MTO) technology. Bio based has been further segmented into bio-ethanol production and bio-ethylene production.

Geographically, the Monoethylene Glycol is designed for the following Regional:

North America (the USA, Canada, and Mexico)

(the USA, Canada, and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

(Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.) The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

Get ToC for the overview of the premium report: https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-monoethylene-glycol-market?Rohit

Reasons for buying this report:

It offers an analysis of changing competitive scenarios. For making informed decisions in businesses, it offers analytical data with strategic planning methodologies. It offers a seven-year assessment of Monoethylene Glycol It helps in understanding the major key product segments. Researchers throw light on the dynamics of the such as drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities. It offers a regional analysis of the Monoethylene Glycol along with business profiles of several stakeholders. It offers massive data about trending factors that will influence the progress of the Monoethylene Glycol .

A detailed outline of the Monoethylene Glycol includes a comprehensive analysis of different verticals of businesses. North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Africa, and Europe have been considered for the studies on the basis of several terminologies.

This is anticipated to drive the Monoethylene Glycol over the forecast period. This research report covers the landscape and its progress prospects in the near future. After studying key companies, the report focuses on the new entrants contributing to the growth of the market. Most companies in the Monoethylene Glycol are currently adopting new technological trends in the market.

Finally, the researchers throw light on different ways to discover the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats affecting the growth of the Monoethylene Glycol . The feasibility of the new report is also measured in this research report.

Make an Enquiry for purchasing this Report: https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/checkout/buy/enterprise/global-monoethylene-glycol-market&Rohit

Table of Contents:

Monoethylene Glycol Overview

Economic Impact on Industry

Competition by Manufacturers

Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Analysis by Application

Cost Analysis

Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

ing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Effect Factors Analysis

Monoethylene Glycol Forecast

About Data Bridge Research:

Data Bridge Research is a multinational management consulting firm with offices in India and Canada. As an innovative and neoteric analysis and advisory company with unmatched durability levels and advanced approaches. We are committed to uncovering the best consumer prospects and fostering useful knowledge for your company to succeed in the market.

Data Bridge Research is a result of sheer wisdom and practice that was conceived and built-in Pune in the year 2015. The company came into existence from the healthcare department with far fewer employees intending to cover the whole while providing the best class analysis. Later, the company widened its departments, as well as expanded its reach by opening a new office in the Gurugram location in the year 2018, where a team of highly qualified personnel joins hands for the growth of the company. “Even in the tough times of COVID-19 where the Virus slowed down everything around the world, the dedicated Team of Data Bridge Research worked round the clock to provide quality and support to our client base, which also tells about the excellence in our sleeve.”

We provide a variety of services such as verified industry reports, technology trend analysis, Formative research, strategic consulting, vendor analysis, production and demand analysis, and consumer impact studies among many others.

Contact Us

Data Bridge Research

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475

Email – corporatesales@databridgeresearch.com

«