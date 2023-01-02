Nutrition sportive Market Perspectives commerciales, taille, tendances, évaluation future, avancées technologiques et prévisions par

Data Bridge Market research a récemment publié une étude approfondie intitulée « Marché mondial de la nutrition sportive” vous garantit de rester mieux informé que vos concurrents. Cette étude offre une perspective plus large du marché avec ses informations et analyses complètes du marché qui facilitent la survie et la réussite sur le marché. Le rapport d’étude de marché sur la nutrition sportive est composé d’une myriade de facteurs qui ont une influence sur le marché et comprennent la perspicacité de l’industrie et les facteurs critiques de succès (CSF), la segmentation du marché et l’analyse de la chaîne de valeur, la dynamique de l’industrie, les moteurs du marché, les contraintes du marché, les opportunités clés, la technologie et perspectives d’application, analyse au niveau national et régional, paysage concurrentiel, analyse de la part de marché des entreprises et profils d’entreprises clés. De plus, les entreprises peuvent avoir un aperçu de la croissance des bénéfices et du programme de durabilité grâce à ce rapport.

Data Bridge Market Research analyse que le marché de la nutrition sportive était évalué à 16,11 milliards en 2021 et devrait atteindre la valeur de 35,71 milliards USD d’ici 2029, à un TCAC de 10,46 % au cours de la période de prévision. En plus des informations sur le marché telles que la valeur du marché, le taux de croissance, les segments de marché, la couverture géographique, les acteurs du marché et le scénario de marché, le rapport de marché organisé par l’équipe Data Bridge Market Research comprend une analyse approfondie par des experts, une analyse des importations / exportations, des prix analyse, analyse de la consommation de production, analyse des brevets et comportement des consommateurs. En plus des informations sur le marché telles que la valeur du marché, le taux de croissance, les segments de marché, la couverture géographique, les acteurs du marché et le scénario de marché, le rapport de marché organisé par l’équipe Data Bridge Market Research comprend également une analyse experte approfondie, l’épidémiologie des patients,

Report Scope and Market Segmentation

REPORT METRIC DETAILS Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2020 (Customizable to 2014 – 2019) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Billion, Volumes in Units, Pricing in USD Segments Covered Product Type (Protein Powder, Iso Drink Powder, Capsule/Tablets (Creatine, BCAA and Others), Supplement Powder, RTD Protein Drinks, Iso and Other Sports Drinks, Carbohydrate Drinks, Protein Bars, Carbohydrate/Energy Bars and Other Supplements), End User (Athletes, Bodybuilders, Recreational Users and Lifestyle Users), Distribution Channel (Large Retail and Mass Merchandisers, Small Retail, Drug and Specialty Stores, Fitness Institutions, Online and Others) Countries Covered U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America Opportunities The growing number of fitness centres and increased female participation

The growing millennial population, as well as increased social media marketing

The government in many countries is encouraging people to eat healthy foods in order to boost their immunity

The growing millennial population, as well as increased social media marketing

The government in many countries is encouraging people to eat healthy foods in order to boost their immunity

Market Definition

Nutrition is an important part of many sports training regimens, mainly in strength and endurance sports. Sports nutrition refers to the foods and beverages consumed by athletes to meet their bodily nutrition needs. Athletes’ performance is improved by sports nutrition, which provides the body with essential vitamins, minerals, fats, carbohydrates, and proteins.

Key Market Players mentioned in this report:

Glanbia plc. (Ireland)

Now Health Group, Inc. (U.S.)

Nutiva Inc (U.S.)

The Simply Good Food Co (U.S.)

Iovate Health Sciences International Inc. (Canada)

MusclePharm Corporation (U.S.)

Kerry Group Plc (Ireland)

CytoSport, Inc. (U.S.)

The Nature’s Bounty Co. (U.S.)

Reliance Vitamin Company, Inc. (U.S.)

Herbalife Nutrition, Inc. (U.S.)

Danone SA (France)

General Nutrition Centers (GNC) Holdings, Inc. (U.S.)

Orgain Inc. (U.S.)

True Nutrition (U.S.)

Segmentation:- Sports Nutrition Market

The sports nutrition market is segmented on the basis of product type, end user and distribution channel. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Product type

Protein Powder

Iso Drink Powder

Capsule/Tablets (Creatine, BCAA and Others)

Supplement Powder

RTD Protein Drinks

Iso and Other Sports Drinks

Carbohydrate Drinks

Protein Bars

Carbohydrate/Energy Bars

Other Supplements

End users

Athletes

Bodybuilders

Recreational Users

Lifestyle Users

Distribution channel

Large Retail and Mass Merchandisers

Small Retail

Drug and Specialty Stores

Fitness Institutions

Online

Others

Sports Nutrition Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The sports nutrition market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, product type, end user and distribution channel as referenced above.

The countries covered in the sports nutrition market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the sports nutrition market due to rising vegan diet awareness and brand campaigning on social media platforms, whereas Asia-Pacific is expected to grow from 2022 to 2029 due to growing urbanisation, rising disposable income, and increased spending on the development of natural ingredients.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in market regulation that impact the current and future trends of the market. Data points like down-stream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends and porter’s five forces analysis, case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Sports Nutrition Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising cases of obesity as well as increasing public awareness

Sports nutrition products are becoming increasingly popular, particularly among athletes and people who engage in strenuous physical activities. Growing emphasis on staying fit and healthy and increased participation in sports, health clubs, sports clubs, and gyms. These are some of the major factors driving the growth of the sports nutrition industry. ?

Rise in social media marketing

As consumers become more concerned about the use of ingredients in products, the use of organic ingredients in the production of sports nutrition products is gaining traction in the market. Furthermore, an increase in demand from casual consumers who are not actively engaged in any strenuous physical activities is propelling market growth.

Opportunity

The growing number of fitness centres and increased female participation are expected to fuel the market’s growth. The growing millennial population and increased social media marketing will further boost many opportunities, leading to the development of the sports nutrition market during the forecast period.

Restraints

The availability of low-cost substitutes, negative publicity, and side effects will impede the growth of the sports nutrition market during the forecast period.

This sports nutrition market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import-export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on the Sports Nutrition market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Recent Development

Hydroxycut, a sports nutrition brand under its parent company, Lovate Health Sciences, launched “Cut” in January 2022, an energy drink that will help consumers reduce their body fat percentage.

The Coca-Cola Company launched “Powerade,” an energising drink, in March 2020. The company has launched this product in a variety of flavours. The strategy was to broaden the company’s product portfolio through new product development.

Hormel completed the USD 465 million sale of the CytoSport Protein Business to PepsiCo Inc. in April 2019. The sale to PepsiCo Inc. is expected to allow CytoSport and its flagship offering to grow further, increasing PepsiCo Inc.’s market share in the sports nutrition market.

