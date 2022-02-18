North America Virtual Event Software Market Key Players Analysis 2021 to 2028 Covid-19 Impact| Hopin, InEvent Inc, Pathable, Inc, Hubilo Technologies Inc

The virtual event software market in North America is expected to grow from US$ 4,267.32 million in 2021 to US$ 9,269.20 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.7% from 2021 to 2028.

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “North America Virtual Event Software Market” and forecast to 2028. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the North America Virtual Event Software market during the forecast period, i.e., 2021–2028.

Technological developments such as software-as-a-service based virtual events is generating a huge impact on the trend of conducting events virtually. The cloud-based tool allows the end user to provide interactive experience while enhancing overall sales experience through podcasting, instant messaging, and virtual product experience. Also, another Solution making a positive impact in the growth of virtual events is Connect through Live Streaming. Live streaming events enable larger number of participants to access content resources to assist them align with context better. Connect through live streaming is a process of streaming entire live video in real-time.

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the regional landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the North America Virtual Event Software market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the North America Virtual Event Software market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

Major Key players covered in this report:

Hopin

InEvent Inc.

Pathable, Inc.

Hubilo Technologies Inc.

ubivent

Cvent Inc.

vFairs LLC

Whova Inc

EventMobi

Co

North America Virtual Event Software Market Segmentation

North America Virtual Event Software Market – By Solution

Software

Services

North America Virtual Event Software Market – By Enterprise Size

SMEs

Large Enterprises

