Moteurs du marché du fractionnement du plasma , contraintes, opportunités, menaces, tendances, applications et prévisions de croissance jusqu’en 2029

Data Bridge Market Research a récemment ajouté un nouveau rapport de recherche à sa méga base de données d’études internationales de recherche. Le rapport de recherche, intitulé « Marché du fractionnement du plasma 2021 ”identifie et analyse les tendances émergentes ainsi que les principaux moteurs, les défis, l’état du marché, la part de marché, le taux de croissance, les tendances futures, les moteurs du marché, les opportunités et les défis, les risques et les barrières à l’entrée, les canaux de vente et les opportunités sur le marché de l’industrie du fractionnement du plasma. Pour une entreprise prospère, il est tout à fait essentiel de connaître les demandes, les préférences, les attitudes et l’évolution des goûts des consommateurs concernant le produit spécifique et ce rapport est là pour résoudre ce problème. De plus, les entreprises peuvent utiliser les informations contenues dans ce rapport pour décider de leurs stratégies de production et de commercialisation. Un rapport mondial fiable sur le fractionnement du plasma est structuré grâce aux efforts vigilants d’une équipe innovante, enthousiaste, compétente et expérimentée d’analystes, de chercheurs, d’experts de l’industrie et de prévisionnistes.

Dimensions concurrentielles

Le rapport présente également le paysage concurrentiel du marché et une analyse détaillée correspondante des principaux fournisseurs/fabricants du marché.

Plasma CSL

Griffols

SA

Comté

Octapharma

Kedrion SpA

BPL inc.

Sanquin

Biotest SA

LFB SA

Organisation japonaise des produits sanguins

China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc.

SOCIÉTÉ CROIX VERTE

RAAS de Shanghai

Segmentation du marché Fractionnement du plasma:

Marché mondial du fractionnement du plasma, par produit

Immunoglobulines Immunoglobulines intraveineuses Immunoglobulines sous-cutanées Autres immunoglobulines

Concentrés de facteur de coagulation Facteur VIII Facteur IX Facteur de von Willebrand Concentré de complexe de prothrombine Fibrinogen Concentrates Factor XIII

Albumin

Protease Inhibitors

Other Products

Global Plasma Fractionation Market, By Application

Neurology

Immunology

Hematology

Critical Care

Pulmonology

Hemato-Oncology

Rheumatology

Other Applications

As the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Competitive Landscape and Plasma Fractionation Market Share Analysis

Global plasma fractionation market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of plasma fractionation market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the global plasma fractionation market are CSL Plasma, Grifols, S.A., Shire, Octapharma, Kedrion S.p.A, BPL Inc., Sanquin, Biotest AG, LFB S.A., Japan Blood Products Organization, China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc., GREEN CROSS CORP, Shanghai RAAS, Baxter, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Bio Products Laboratory Ltd., Novasep Inc., Pall Corporation, Merck KGaA and Boccard among others.

Key Developments in the Market:

In January 2019, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited acquired Shire plc. After this purchase, Takeda is planning to expand its footprint all over the globe. It has done huge investment on R&D committed to Plasma-Derived Therapies and Vaccines which will bring advancement in this field.

In August 2018, Grifols, S.A. has announced the completion of the acquisition of Biotest U.S. This deal includes various corporate offices, approx. 900 employees and plasma collection facilities. This purchase will help in expansion of the company.

Major Highlights from Table of contents are listed below for quick lookup into Plasma Fractionation Market report

Market Overview: Market Segment, Market Size, Sales and Growth, Price by Type

Market Segment, Market Size, Sales and Growth, Price by Type Competitive landscape: Market Share, Price, Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product by Company and Plasma Fractionation Market Competitive Situation and Trends, Plasma Fractionation Market Share of top Players

Company Profiles and Sales Data: Company/Manufacturers Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors, Plasma Fractionation Product Category, Application and Specification, Manufacturers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin and Main Business Overview

Company/Manufacturers Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors, Plasma Fractionation Product Category, Application and Specification, Manufacturers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin and Main Business Overview Market Status and Outlook by Regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East, and Africa) : Market Size and CAGR, Sales and Revenue, Sales Market Share by Regions

: Market Size and CAGR, Sales and Revenue, Sales Market Share by Regions Segmentation and Subsegments: Plasma Fractionation Product Segment, Sales and Market Share by Application

Plasma Fractionation Product Segment, Sales and Market Share by Application Global Plasma Fractionation Market Forecast: Sales, Revenue, Growth Rate Forecast (2021-2027) and Forecast by Regions, by Type, by Application

Technological inventions in Plasma Fractionation industry

Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors

Distributors/Traders List included in Market and Conclusion

Methodology/Research Approach

Geographical Coverage of Plasma Fractionation Market

The report is mainly segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth rate of Plasma Fractionation in these regions, from 2020 to 2027, covering:

U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K.

Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe

China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand

Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA)

