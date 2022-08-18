Monoclonal Antibodies Market Overview, Analysis, By Service, Technological Innovations, Size, Share, Trends and Application

Monoclonal Antibodies Market research report is designed with a nice combination of industry insight, smart solutions, practical solutions, and newest technology to give better user experience. Under market segmentation, research and analysis is done based on several market and industry segments such as application, vertical, deployment model, end user, and geography. To execute this market research study, competent and advanced tools and techniques have been utilized that include SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. Businesses can surely foresee reduced risk and failure with this market report.

Over the last few years, various monoclonal antibodies targeting immunological checkpoints such as CTLA-4, PD-1, and PD-L1 have been approved, each with its own mode of action. Manufacturers are concentrating their efforts on creating medications from many classifications to treat various disorders, from cancer to rare diseases. Monoclonal antibodies combined with chemotherapeutic drugs are increasingly being used to treat various malignancies. For instance, the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Darzalex (daratumumab) in combination with pomalidomide and dexamethasone in 2017 to treat patients with multiple myeloma who had previously received two treatments.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the monoclonal antibodies market was valued at USD 180.5 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 493.61 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 13.40% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team also includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.

Get Sample PDF Copy: – https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-monoclonal-antibodies-market

Monoclonal Antibodies Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rise in the prevalence of cancer

The surging prevalence of cancer is a major factor driving the monoclonal antibodies market’s growth rate during the forecast period of 2022-2029. Monoclonal antibodies are becoming increasingly used in the treatment of many cancers in industrialized countries, owing to the rapid rise of the worldwide monoclonal antibody market. As per the GOLOBOCAN 2020 research, there were 19.3 million new cancer diagnoses and approximately 10 million cancer-related deaths worldwide.

Emergence of COVID-19 pandemic

The emergence of COVID-19 pandemic is anticipated to propel the ‘ ‘market’s growth rate. The sudden increase in the number of people with COVID-19 and the related mortality risk has prompted the development of viable treatments. Furthermore, due to the virus’s potential to reduce disease burden, various industry participants are actively involved in the development of novel monoclonal antibodies for prevention and therapy of COVID-19 virus.

Furthermore, rising initiatives by public and private organizations to spread awareness and rising healthcare expenditure will expand the monoclonal antibodies market. Additionally, sedentary lifestyle of people and surging geriatric population will result in the expansion of monoclonal antibodies market. Along with this, rising demand for personalized medicine and surging prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases will enhance the market’s growth rate.

Opportunities

Increase in the number of research and development activities

The rising number of research and development activities is estimated to create new opportunities for the monoclonal antibodies market growth in coming years. New gene-based therapy, new research related to the application of monoclonal antibodies in treating other deadly diseases, such as COVID-19, disease diagnostics, and treatment of other diseases, including auto-immune, viral disease treatment, and government approval of new antibodies may all contribute to the market’s growth. For instance, Union Chimique Belge (UCB) signed a license agreement with Roche and Genentech in July 2020 for the manufacturing and commercialization of UCB0107, a potent monoclonal antibody for the treatment of progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP) and Alzheimer’s disease, but it is still being studied.

Rising regulatory approvals and launch of therapies

Regulatory agencies’ increasing approval of monoclonal antibodies is supporting the launch of new medicines, which is likely to fuel market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in 2018, Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (a subsidiary of Roche Holding AG) reported that its medication, Satralizumab, has obtained Breakthrough Therapy Designation from the US FDA. In May 2018, Johnson & Johnson got FDA clearance for Darzalex, a monoclonal antibody used in conjunction with Velcade, melphalan, and prednisone to treat patients with newly diagnosed multiple myeloma who are not candidates for autologous stem cell transplant (ASCT).

Global Monoclonal Antibodies Market Scope

The monoclonal antibodies market is segmented on the basis of production methods, source, indication, route of administration, end-users and distribution channel. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Production Methods

In Vivo

In Vitro

Source

Murine

Chimeric

Humanized

Human

Others

Indication

Cancer

Autoimmune Diseases

Inflammatory Diseases

Infectious Diseases

Others

Route of Administration

Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Intravitreal

Others

End-Users

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Homecare

Others

Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

Others

Get TOC Details of the Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-monoclonal-antibodies-market

Monoclonal Antibodies Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The monoclonal antibodies market is analyzed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, production methods, source, indication, route of administration, end-users and distribution channel as referenced above.

The countries covered in the monoclonal antibodies market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America

North America dominates the monoclonal antibodies market in terms of market share and market revenue and will continue to flourish its dominance during the forecast period. This is due to the presence of major key players and rising healthcare expenditure will further propel the ‘ ‘market’s growth rate in this region. Additionally, the increase in the number of research and development activities and the high prevalence of chronic diseases will further propel the ‘ ‘market’s growth rate in this region.

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow during the forecast period of 2022-2029 due to surging level of disposable income in this region. Also, development of healthcare infrastructure and rise in number of generic manufacturers will further propel the ‘ ‘market’s growth rate in this region.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points like down-stream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends and porter’s five forces analysis, case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Competitive Landscape and Monoclonal Antibodies Market Share Analysis

The monoclonal antibodies market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to monoclonal antibodies market.

Some of the major players operating in the monoclonal antibodies market are:

Pfizer Inc. (U.S.)

GlaxoSmithKline plc (U.K.)

Novartis AG (Switzerland)

Mylan N.V. (U.S.)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.(Israel)

Sanofi (France)

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland)

Zydus Cadila (India)

Lupin (India)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC. (U.S.)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (U.S.)

Biogen (U.S.)

Eli Lilly and Company (U.S.)

AbbVie Inc. (U.S.)

Eisai Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Amgen Inc. (U.S.)

Bayer AG (Germany)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (U.S.)

AstraZeneca (U.K.)

Johnson & Johnson Private Limited (U.S.)

Browse In-depth Research Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-monoclonal-antibodies-market

Top Trending Reports:-

https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-hematology-cbc-analyzers-market

https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-tissue-repair-technologies-market

https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-animal-growth-promoters-performance-enhancers-market

https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-protein-assays-market

https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-digital-pills-market

About Data Bridge Market Research, Private Ltd

Data Bridge Market Research Pvt Ltd is a multinational management consulting firm with offices in India and Canada. As an innovative and neoteric market analysis and advisory company with unmatched durability level and advanced approaches. We are committed to uncover the best consumer prospects and to foster useful knowledge for your company to succeed in the market.

Data Bridge Market Research is a result of sheer wisdom and practice that was conceived and built-in Pune in the year 2015. The company came into existence from the healthcare department with far fewer employees intending to cover the whole market while providing the best class analysis. Later, the company widened its departments, as well as expands their reach by opening a new office in Gurugram location in the year 2018, where a team of highly qualified personnel joins hands for the growth of the company. “Even in the tough times of COVID-19 where the Virus slowed down everything around the world, the dedicated Team of Data Bridge Market Research worked round the clock to provide quality and support to our client base, which also tells about the excellence in our sleeve.”

Contact us:

Data Bridge Market Research

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475

Corporatesales@databridgemarketresearch.com