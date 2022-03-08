Mobility as a Service Market: Key Company Profiles, Production Revenue, Product Picture and Specification 2028

Ce rapport d’étude de marché aide les entreprises à prendre des décisions intelligentes et à mieux gérer la commercialisation des biens et services, ce qui conduit à la croissance de l’entreprise. En incluant des statistiques détaillées et des informations sur les études de marché, ce rapport est généré, ce qui se traduit par une forte croissance et une durabilité florissante sur le marché pour les entreprises. En appliquant des modèles de meilleures pratiques et des méthodologies de recherche, une analyse complète du marché est effectuée dans ce rapport pour s’assurer que le rapport fournit une segmentation précise du marché et des informations pour le succès des activités de notre client. Ce rapport de marché vous aide à comprendre sans effort la notoriété de la marque et la perception de votre marque et de votre produit parmi les clients potentiels.

By Service Type (Car Sharing, Bus Sharing, Train, Ride Hailing, Bi-Cycle Sharing, Self-Driving Cars and Others), Solution (Navigation Solutions, Ticketing Solutions, Technology Platforms, Insurance Services, Telecom Connectivity Providers and Payment Engines), Transportation Type (Public and Private), Vehicle Type (Four Wheelers, Bus, Train and Micro Mobility), Application Platform (IOS, Android and Others), Requirement Type (First and Last Mile Connectivity, Off-Peak and Shift Work Commute, Daily Commuter, Airport or Mass Transit Stations Trips, Inter-City Trips and Others), Organization Size (Large Enterprises and Small and Medium Size Enterprises (SMES)), Usage (Commercial and Personal), Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028. Few of the major competitors currently working in the global Mobility as a Service market are Moovit Inc. (a subsidiary of Intel Corporation), UbiGo Innovation AB, MaaS Global Oy, SkedGo Pty Ltd, moovel Group GmbH (a subsidiary of Daimler AG), Velocia, Communauto, Beijing Xiaoju Technology Co, Ltd., Citymapper Limited, Cubic Corporation, innovation in traffic systems SE,

The mobility as a service market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 33.1% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 and is expected to reach USD 711,813.29 million by 2028. Growing adoption of service models with payment system is acting as a major factor for the growth of the mobility as a service market.

Global Mobility as a Service Market Dynamics:

Mobility as a Service Market Scope and Market Size

The mobility as a service market is segmented on the basis of service type, solution, transportation type, vehicle type, application platform, requirement type, organization size and usage. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of service type, the mobility as a service market is segmented into car sharing, bus sharing, train, ride hailing, bi-cycle sharing, self-driving cars and others. In 2021, ride hailing segment held larger share in the mobility as a service market due to the growing option for booking and comfort which has raise the demand for rail hailing services.

On the basis of solution, the mobility as a service market is segmented into navigation solutions, ticketing solutions, technology platforms, insurance services, telecom connectivity providers and payment engines. In 2021, navigation solutions category has accounted for maximum market size due to growing importance of passenger safety and growing concern for minimizing travelling time has increase the demand for navigation solutions.

On the basis of transportation type, the mobility as a service market is segmented into public and private. In 2021, public category has accounted for maximum market size due to rising vehicle traffic which has increase the demand for mobility services.

On the basis of vehicle type, the mobility as a service market is segmented into four wheelers, bus, train and micro mobility. In 2021, four wheelers segment held the largest share in the market which is mainly attributed to rising investment in the transportation infrastructure which has fuel the demand for mobility services.

On the basis of application platform, the mobility as a service market is segmented into IOS, android and others. In 2021, android category has accounted for maximum market size owing to rising internet penetration and growing usage of mobile in the developing economies which has resulted in increasing demand for mobility services for the android application.

On the basis of requirement type, the mobility as a service market is segmented into first and last mile connectivity, off-peak and shift work commute, daily commuter, airport or mass transit stations trips, inter-city trips and others. In 2021, inter-city trips category held larger market share owing to the rising vehicle traffic which has increase the demand for mobility services.

On the basis of organization size, the mobility as a service market is segmented into large enterprises and small and medium size enterprises (SMES). In 2021, large enterprises segment held larger market share owing to the growing investment from the various tech-giants in the car sharing and transportation infrastructure which are making their presence in the transportation industry.

On the basis of usage, the mobility as a service market is segmented into commercial and personal. In 2021, commercial category held larger market share owing to the growing need for safe, effective and cost friendly transportation option of goods and materials.

Important Features of the Global Mobility as a Service Market Report:

1) What all companies are currently profiled in the report?

List of players that are currently profiled in the report- Mobilleo, BRIDJ Pty Ltd, MOTIONTAG GmbH, ANI Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Splyt Technologies Ltd., BlaBlaCar, Lyft, Inc., Uber Technologies, Inc., Curb Mobility, GREENLINES TECHNOLOGY INC., EasyMile, Ridecell, Inc, Zoox, Inc. (a subsidiary of Amazon.com, Inc.), Maxi Mobility S.L., Gett, Bolt Technology OÜ among other global and domestic players.

** List of companies mentioned may vary in the final report subject to Name Change / Merger etc.

2) What all regional segmentation covered? Can specific country of interest be added?

Currently, research report gives special attention and focus on following regions:

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific etc.

** One country of specific interest can be included at no added cost. For inclusion of more regional segment quote may vary.

3) Can inclusion of additional Segmentation / Market breakdown is possible?

Yes, inclusion of additional segmentation / Market breakdown is possible subject to data availability and difficulty of survey. However a detailed requirement needs to be shared with our research before giving final confirmation to client.

** Depending upon the requirement the deliverable time and quote will vary.

Global Mobility as a Service Market Segmentation:

Global Mobility as a Service Market, By Service Type (Car Sharing, Bus Sharing, Train, Ride Hailing, Bi-Cycle Sharing, Self-Driving Cars and Others), Solution (Navigation Solutions, Ticketing Solutions, Technology Platforms, Insurance Services, Telecom Connectivity Providers and Payment Engines), Transportation Type (Public and Private), Vehicle Type (Four Wheelers, Bus, Train and Micro Mobility), Application Platform (IOS, Android and Others), Requirement Type (First and Last Mile Connectivity, Off-Peak and Shift Work Commute, Daily Commuter, Airport or Mass Transit Stations Trips, Inter-City Trips and Others), Organization Size (Large Enterprises and Small and Medium Size Enterprises (SMES)), Usage (Commercial and Personal), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Russia, Belgium, Turkey, Rest of Europe, China, South Korea, Japan, India, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028

