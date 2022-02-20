Middle East and Africa Food Safety Testing Market Pricing Model, Customized Section, Future Demand, Trends, Opportunities by 2028

Middle East and Africa Food Safety Testing Market report is an all-inclusive market research report which studies the challenges, market structures, opportunities, driving forces, emerging trends, and competitive landscape of industry. The industry report encompasses primary, secondary and advanced information about the global market with respect to status, trends, size, share, growth, and segments in the forecasted period. The report conducts thorough competitive research to provide better market insights. Furthermore, MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA FOOD SAFETY TESTING report presents the data and information for actionable, most recent and real-time market insights which make it easier to even take critical business decisions.

The Middle East & Africa Food Safety Testing Market Demand Analysis offers a comprehensive analysis of the various features, demand, product developments, revenue generation, and sales of the Food Safety Testing Market. Food Safety. food security in the Middle East and Africa in the world. The food safety testing market is expected to experience market growth during the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyzes that the market is growing with a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period. forecast from 2021 to 2028 and is expected to reach $348,421.95.million by 2028. The growing number of foodborne illnesses, government food safety initiatives, automation of food testing laboratories, increased consumer awareness of food safety, and stringent food safety regulations. regarding food security. food safety are driving the growth of the market.

Key market players profiled in the Global Middle East and Africa Food Safety Testing Market include in-depth analysis of major players such as SGS SA, Bureau Veritas, Eurofins Scientific, ALS Limited, TÜV NORD GROUP, Cotecna Inspection SA , ifp Privates Institut für Produktqualität GmbH, Intertek Group plc, Mérieux NutriSciences, NEOGEN CORPORATION, NSF International, QIMA, TÜV SÜD among other national players. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

In June 2020, AsureQuality launched a new brand image as this brand reflects the achievements they have made, their shared role for Aotearoa and the services they provide. As part of this new branding, they came up with a new statement which is – Helping Aotearoa shape a better food world. This development has helped the company generate more revenue in the future.

Regions Covered in Middle East and Africa Food Safety Testing Market Report 2022:

The countries covered in the market are South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Iran, Israel, Egypt, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, Iraq, Bahrain and rest of the Middle East and Africa.

South Africa is expected to witness the most promising growth rate during the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 as the leading industrialist focuses on developing food and beverage products through food safety testing and increasing its applications using several technologies such as culture media, polymerase. . chain reaction, immunoassay and chromatography, among others. Rising number of foodborne diseases and automation of food testing laboratories are driving the market growth in Saudi Arabia, while in UAE, consumer awareness of food safety and stringent regulations in food safety are driving the market growth over the forecast period.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impact factors and regulatory changes in the national market that are impacting current and future market trends. Data points such as new sales, replacement sales, country demographics, regulatory acts, and import-export tariffs are some of the major indicators used to forecast the market scenario for each country. In addition, the presence and availability of global brands and the challenges they face due to significant or rare competition from local and national brands, the impact of sales channels are considered while providing a forecast analysis of national data.

Performs overall segmentation of the FOOD SAFETY TESTING market IN MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA:

By type of test (allergen test, pathogen test, heavy metal test, nutritional labeling, GMO test, pesticide test, mycotoxin test, organic contaminants test, others),

Technology (Culture Media, Polymerase Chain Reaction, Immunoassay, Chromatography, Biochip/Biosensor, Flow Cytometry, Microarrays, Others),

Food categories (meat and meat products, eggs and poultry products, fish and seafood, baked goods, cereals, grains and legumes, tea and coffee, herbs and spices, beverages, fruits and vegetables , milk and milk products, honey, nuts and dried fruit, ready meals, baby food, tobacco and others)

