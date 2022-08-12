Mezcal Market Nouvelles opportunités, détails de segmentation avec faits financiers

Un rapport influent sur le marché du mezcal utilise les derniers outils et techniques pour rechercher, analyser et collecter des données et des informations. Les données statistiques et numériques sont représentées sous forme graphique pour une compréhension claire des faits et des chiffres de l’analyse des études de marché. L’exécution des rapports d’études de marché devient très critique pour les entreprises prospères, car elle fournit des informations sur la croissance des revenus et l’initiative de durabilité. De plus, le rapport MEZCAL présente les données et les informations pour les informations de marché exploitables, les plus récentes et en temps réel, ce qui facilite même la prise de décisions commerciales critiques.

Marché mondial du mezcal, par type de produit (MezcalJoven, MezcalReposado, MezcalAnejo, autres types de produits ), canal de distribution (HORECA, magasins spécialisés, commerce moderne, détaillants en ligne, autres canaux de vente), concentrés (100% Tequila, Mix Tequila) – Tendances du secteur et prévisions jusqu’en 2029.

Les principaux acteurs présentés dans ce rapport sont : Davide Campari-Milano NV (Italie), Bacardi Ltd. (Bermudes), Craft Distillers (États-Unis), Madremezcal (États-Unis), Camarena Tequila (Mexique), Brown-Forman Corporation (États-Unis), Diageo Plc (Royaume-Uni), Pernod Ricard (France), William Grant & Sons Ltd (Royaume-Uni), Rey Campero (États-Unis) et El Silencio Holdings (États-Unis), DESTILERIA TLACOLULA (États-Unis), Sauza Tequila (Sauza Tequila), Tequila & Mezcal Private Brands SA de CV (Mexique), Dos Hombres LLC (États-Unis)

Analyse et taille du marché mondial du mezcal

Ces dernières années, le mezcal a connu une augmentation considérable de la demande à travers le monde et devrait continuer à le faire au cours de la période de prévision. La grande base de consommateurs de la génération Y dans le monde pousse les vendeurs à accroître leur présence géographique, ce qui stimule l’expansion du marché du mezcal. De plus, également en raison de la disponibilité de la gamme de saveurs, les consommateurs préfèrent le mezcal aux autres marques de tequila. Les produits du marché mondial du mezcal sont considérés comme hautement écologiques, moins nocifs et même renouvelables. Le caractère écologique a en outre incité les principaux acteurs de divers secteurs verticaux de l’industrie d’utilisation finale à choisir des produits sur le marché mondial du mezcal, ce qui devrait contribuer à la croissance du marché.

Global Mezcal Market was valued at USD 387.10 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 2458.15 million by 2029, registering a CAGR of 22.80% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. The “mezcal joven” accounts for the largest product type segment in the mezcal market within the forecasted period owing to the fact that lifespan of mezcal joven is much more as compared to other segments, and thus, it is highly adopted. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, consumer behavior and patent analysis.

among others Market Opportunities Rise in the influence of social media among consumers Increase in the income levels of individuals worldwide Increase in the inclination towards transformational or retreat tourism

Major highlights of the report:

All-inclusive evaluation of the parent market Evolution of significant market aspects Industry-wide investigation of market segments Assessment of market value and volume in past, present, and forecast years Evaluation of market share Study of niche industrial sectors Tactical approaches of market leaders Lucrative strategies to help companies strengthen their position in the market

Methodologies utilized to evaluate the market-:

This world class Mezcal Market report also explains market definition, classifications, applications, and engagements in the market. The key factors discussed in the report, will surely aid the buyer in studying the market on competitive landscape analysis of prime manufacturers, trends, opportunities, marketing strategies analysis, market effect factor analysis and consumer needs by major regions, types, applications in global market considering the past, present and future state of the industry.

Why the Mezcal Market Report is beneficial?

The Mezcal report is compiled with thorough and dynamic research methodology. The report offers complete picture of the competitive scenario of Mezcal market. It comprises vast amount of information about the latest technological and produce developments in the Mezcal industry. The extensive range of analysis associates with the impact of these improvements on the future of Mezcal industry growth. The Mezcal report has combined the required essential historical data and analysis in the comprehensive research report. The insights in the Mezcal report can be easily understood and contains graphical representation of the figures in the form of bar graphs, statistics, and pie charts, etc.

Some Points from Table of Content

Chapter 1 Mezcal Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Mezcal

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Mezcal industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Industry Chain Analysis

Chapter 4 Global Mezcal Market, by Type

Chapter 5 Mezcal Market, by Application

Chapter 6 Global Mezcal Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter 7 North America Mezcal Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 8 Europe Mezcal Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 9 Asia Pacific Mezcal Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 10 Middle East and Africa Mezcal Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 11 South America Mezcal Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 12 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 13 Industry Outlook

Chapter 14 Global Mezcal Market Forecast

Chapter 15 New Project Feasibility Analysis

