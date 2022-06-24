Marché Spunbond à 2028 Analyse de l’industrie mondiale par les principales entreprises clés | Huahao Nonwovens Co., Ltd., DuPont, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Mogul Co., Ltd., Yaolong Spun lié Nonwoven Technology Co., Ltd.

Data Bridge Market Research analyse que le marché du spunbond connaîtra un TCAC de 12,3 % pour la période de prévision 2021-2028.

Le marché mondial du Spunbond rapport met en lumière les principales dynamiques de marché du secteur. Ce rapport de renseignement comprend des enquêtes basées sur des scénarios actuels, des enregistrements historiques et des prévisions futures. Le rapport contient différentes prévisions de marché liées à la taille du marché, aux revenus, à la production, au TCAC, à la consommation, à la marge brute, aux diagrammes, aux graphiques, aux camemberts, au prix et à d’autres facteurs importants. Tout en mettant l’accent sur les principales forces motrices et restrictives de ce marché, le rapport propose également une étude complète des tendances et développements futurs du marché. Il examine également le rôle des principaux acteurs du marché impliqués dans l’industrie, y compris leur aperçu de l’entreprise, leur résumé financier et leur analyse SWOT. Il présente une vue d’ensemble à 360 degrés du paysage concurrentiel des industries.

Spunbond est une méthode ou un processus de fabrication de tissu non tissé. Le polyester, le nylon, le polyéthylène, le polypropylène, le polyamide, le polyuréthane et d’autres polymères sont utilisés dans le processus. Le polyester a la résistance à la traction et la stabilité thermique les plus élevées de tous les polymères et est donc plus cher que les autres matières premières utilisées. La sensibilisation accrue aux produits jetables et la facilité de fabrication sont les principaux moteurs qui influenceront la croissance du marché du spunbond. Par ailleurs, la recrudescence de la consommation de non-tissé spunbond dans le secteur de la santé secteur, l’augmentation du niveau de vie et la demande croissante de non-tissés spunbond en polypropylène accéléreront le taux de croissance du marché spunbond. De plus, la hausse du niveau des investissements dans les pays en développement et la demande croissante de géotextiles offriront des opportunités bénéfiques pour la croissance du marché du spunbond. D’autre part, les fluctuations des prix des matières premières et les coûts élevés associés aux produits finis entraveront la croissance du marché. En outre, les barrières à l’entrée pour les petites et moyennes entreprises des pays en développement et la complexité croissante de la chaîne d’approvisionnement constitueront un défi pour les différents acteurs présents sur le marché du spunbond et entraveront également le taux de croissance du marché.

The major players covered in the spunbond market report are Huahao Nonwovens Co., Ltd., DuPont, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Mogul Co., Ltd., Yaolong Spun bonded Nonwoven Technology Co., Ltd, Quanzhou Golden Nonwoven Co., ltd., TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC., Berry Global Inc., Cerex Advanced Fabrics, Inc., Radici Partecipazioni SpA, Kolon Industries, Inc., APEX Nonwovens, SHINKONG SYNTHETIC FIBERS CORP, Wenzhou Superteng Nonwoven Technology Co., Ltd, Hadtex, among other domestic and global players.

Global Spunbond Market report provides you with detailed insights, industry knowledge, market forecasts and analytics. The report on the global Spunbond industry also clarifies economic risks and environmental compliance. Global Spunbond market report assists industry enthusiasts including investors and decision makers to make confident capital investments, develop strategies, optimize their business portfolio, innovate successfully and perform safely and sustainably.

Global Spunbond Market Scope and Market Size

The spunbond market is segmented on the basis of type, nylon raw material and application. The growth amongst the different segments helps you in attaining the knowledge related to the different growth factors expected to be prevalent throughout the market and formulate different strategies to help identify core application areas and the difference in your target market.

On the basis of type, the spunbond market is segmented into fine denier PET and nylon.

On the basis of nylon raw material, the spunbond market is segmented into adipic acid and caprolactam.

On the basis of application, the spunbond market is segmented into automotive, filtration, rubber belting/hoses, rubber transfer molding, embroidery/apparel, composites, carpet/rugs, agriculture, electrical and electronics, textile, home furnishing, tapes/adhesives and others.

Spunbond Market Country Level Analysis

The spunbond market is analysed and market size, volume information is provided by country, type, nylon raw material and application as referenced above.

The countries covered in the spunbond market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the spunbond market and will continue to flourish its dominance during the forecast period due to the growing demand for feminine care products, diapers and adult continence products. Asia-Pacific will continue to however project the highest CAGR for this period because of the high birth rate in regions such as India and China.

The country section of the spunbond market report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as consumption volumes, production sites and volumes, import export analysis, price trend analysis, cost of raw materials, down-stream and upstream value chain analysis are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

The Study Objectives are:

To analyze global Spunbond Resin status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Spunbond Resin development in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America & Middle East and Africa.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market applications and key regions.

Valuable Points from Spunbond Resin Market Research Report 2020-2028:

➼ Significant changes in Market dynamics.

➼ Reporting and assessment of recent industry developments.

➼ A complete background analysis, which includes a valuation of the parental Spunbond Resin Market.

➼ Current, Historical, and projected size of the Spunbond Resin Market from the viewpoint of both value and volume.

➼ Spunbond Resin Market segmentation according to Top Regions.

➼ Spunbond Resin Market shares and strategies of key Manufacturers.

➼ Emerging Specific segments and regional for Spunbond Resin Market.

➼ An objective valuation of the trajectory of the Market.

➼ Recommendations to Top Companies for reinforcement of their foothold in the market.

Some Major Points from Table of Contents:

Chapter 1. Research Methodology & Data Sources

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Spunbond Resin Market: Industry Analysis

Chapter 4. Spunbond Resin Market: Product Insights

Chapter 5. Spunbond Resin Market: Application Insights

Chapter 6. Spunbond Resin Market: Regional Insights

Chapter 7. Spunbond Resin Market: Competitive Landscape

