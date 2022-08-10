Marché mondial du cannabis Tendances à venir, moteurs de croissance, opportunités et défis et prévisions d’ici 2029

Analyse du marché et aperçu du marché mondial du cannabis

Le cannabis médical représente une part importante du marché du cannabis en raison de la De nombreux pays ont approuvé l’utilisation du cannabis à des fins médicales, notamment l’Australie, le Canada, le Chili, la Colombie, l’Allemagne, la Grèce, Israël, l’Italie, les Pays-Bas, le Pérou, la Pologne, Portugal et Uruguay. Data Bridge Market Research analyse que le marché du cannabis était évalué à 25,40 milliards USD en 2021 et devrait en outre atteindre 168,58 milliards USD d’ici 2029, et devrait croître à un TCAC de 9 % au cours de la période de prévision de 2022 à 2029.

Le rapport sur le marché du cannabis contient tous les détails sur l’analyse du marché, la définition du marché, la segmentation du marché, les domaines de développement clés, l’analyse concurrentielle et la méthodologie de recherche. Ce rapport de l’industrie fournit d’excellentes explications sur le profilage stratégique des principaux acteurs du marché, en analysant de manière approfondie leurs compétences de base et leurs stratégies telles que les lancements de nouveaux produits, les expansions, les accords, les coentreprises, les partenariats et les acquisitions qui sont vitaux pour les entreprises. à prendre de meilleures mesures pour améliorer leurs stratégies et ainsi vendre avec succès des biens et des services. Selon ce rapport de marché, de nouveaux sommets auront lieu sur le marché du cannabis

Le rapport sur le marché du cannabis présente une description détaillée, un scénario concurrentiel, un large portefeuille de produits des principaux fournisseurs et une stratégie commerciale adoptée par les concurrents, ainsi que leur analyse SWOT et l’analyse des cinq forces du porteur. Les entreprises peuvent utiliser avec assurance les données, les statistiques, les recherches et les informations sur le marché couvertes par ce rapport pour prendre des décisions sur les stratégies commerciales et obtenir un retour sur investissement (ROI) maximal. Pour offrir aux clients les meilleurs résultats, le rapport de recherche sur le marché du cannabis a été généré en utilisant des approches intégrées et les dernières technologies. Ce rapport de recherche mondial sur les Marché du cannabis offre potentiellement de nombreuses informations et solutions commerciales qui vous aideront à gagner la compétition.

Étendue du marché et marché du cannabis

Certains des principaux acteurs opérant sur le marché du cannabis sont :

Le Groupe Cronos (Canada)

Tilray (États-Unis)

Marley Natural (États-Unis)

Aurora Cannabis (Canada)

Cara Therapeutics (États-Unis)

ARUMA LABS HOLDINGS PTY LIMITED (Australie)

Medcan Australie (Australie)

Sundial Growers Inc. (Canada)

Canopy Growth Corporation (Canada)

The Scotts Company LLC (États-Unis)

Aphria inc. (Canada)

VIVO Cannabis inc. (Canada)

Cannatrek (Australie)

SpeedWeed (États-Unis)

GW Pharmaceuticals plc. (ROYAUME-UNI)

Centre de santé Harbourside (États-Unis)

Steep Hill, Inc. (États-Unis)

CBD Einstein. (NOUS)

Cartes des mauvaises herbes (États-Unis)

Segment de marché par région, l’analyse régionale couvre

⦿ North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

⦿ Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, and Rest of Europe)

⦿ Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, and Australia)

⦿ South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, and Rest of South America)

⦿ Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Table of Contents: Global Cannabis Market

1 Introduction

2 Market Segmentation

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insight

5 Market Overview

6 Covid-19 Impact on Global Cannabis Market in Healthcare Industry

7 Cannabis Market, by Product Type

8 Global Cannabis Market, by Modality

9 Global Cannabis Market, by Type

10 Global Cannabis Market, by Mode

11 Global Cannabis Market, by End User

12 Global Cannabis Market, by Geography

13 Global Cannabis Market, Company Landscape

14 Swot Analysis

15 Company Profiles

16 Questionnaire

17 Related Report

Important Questions Answered

What is the growth potential of the Cannabis Market?

Which company is currently leading the Cannabis Market? Will the company continue to lead during the forecast period 2022-2030?

What are the top strategies that players are expected to adopt in the coming years?

Which regional market is anticipated to secure the highest market share?

How will the competitive landscape change in the future?

What do players need to do to adapt to future competitive changes?

What will be the total production and consumption in the Cannabis Market by 2030?

Which are the key upcoming technologies? How will they impact the Cannabis Market?

Which product segment is expected to show the highest CAGR?

Which application is forecast to gain the biggest market share?

This Global Cannabis Market Research/analysis Report Focus on following important aspects: –

Manufacturing Technology is Used for Global Cannabis Market: – Undergoing Developments in That Technology, Trends Causing These Developments. Global Key Players of Global Cannabis Market: – Their Company Profile, Product Information and Contact Information. Status of Global Cannabis Market: – Past and Present information and Future predictions about Productions Capacity, Production Value, Cost and Return on Investments in Global Cannabis Market. Current Market Status of Global Cannabis Market – Market Competition includes both Company and Country Wise competition in this Industry. Market Analysis of Global Cannabis Market by Taking Applications and Types in Consideration. Predictions of Global Cannabis Market Considering Production Capacity, and Production Value. What Estimation is expected for Cost Vs Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply and Consumption? What about Import and Export? Global Cannabis Market Chain Analysis by Upstream Raw Materials and Downstream Industry. Economic Impact on Global Cannabis Market: –What are Cannabis Market Analysis Results? Market Dynamics of Global Cannabis Market: – Challenges and Opportunities. What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for Global Liquid Handling Technology Market?

