Marché mondial de l’éclairage commercial par composant, déploiement, taille de l’organisation, vertical et région – Prévisions

L’ étude de marché de l’éclairage commercial formulée par Data Bridge Market Research, presents a detailed analysis of the influential trends prevailing in this business sphere. This Commercial Lighting market research report carries out the methodical and comprehensive market research study that puts forth the facts and figures linked with any subject about this industry. Moreover, this research report highlights numerous industry verticals such as company profile, contact details of manufacturer, product specifications, geographical scope, production value, market structures, recent developments, revenue analysis, market shares and possible sales volume of the company. With the competitive analysis of the major players in the market, the Commercial Lighting report lends a hand to businesses in taking better moves for improving their product and sales.

The market is being growing continuously since last decade. According to forecast analysis, the Commercial Lighting market report is anticipated to perform more robustly in the coming years, and its potential will steer the market to be positioned between the world’s most remunerative industries. The market also impacts global revenue generation and international economic structure respectively.

Commercial lighting market will reach at an estimated value of USD 27.9 million by 2028 and grow at a CAGR of 20.10% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Rise in the ongoing and upcoming smart city projects in developing countries is an essential factor driving the commercial lighting market.

Some of the Leading Key Company’s Covered for this Research are:

The major players covered in commercial lighting market report are Signify Holding, Legrand, ACUITY BRANDS LIGHTING, INC, GE CURRENT, Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc, Lutron Electronics Co., Inc, Hubbell, LEDVANCE, Schneider Electric, IDEAL INDUSTRIES, INC, Zumtobel Group, Dialight and OSRAM GmbH among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Key Market Segmentation

Global Commercial Lighting Market, By Offering (Hardware, Software, Services), Installation Type (New, Retrofit), Application (Indoor Lighting, Outdoor Lighting), End-User (Industrial, Commercial) Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Commercial Lighting Market Size

2.2 Commercial Lighting Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Taille du marché de l’éclairage commercial par les fabricants

3.2 Siège social des acteurs clés de l’éclairage commercial et zone desservie

3.3 Acteurs clés Produit/solution/service d’éclairage commercial

3.4 Date d’entrée sur le marché de l’éclairage commercial

3.5 Fusions & Acquisitions, Plans d’Expansion

4 Données de répartition par produit

4.1 Ventes mondiales d’éclairage commercial par produit

4.2 Chiffre d’affaires mondial de l’éclairage commercial par produit

4.3 Prix de l’éclairage commercial par produit

5 Données de répartition par utilisateur final

5.1 Aperçu

5.2 Données de répartition de l’éclairage commercial mondial par utilisateur final

Conclusions radicales du rapport :

Aperçu de l’industrie avec une perspective futuriste

Analyse des coûts de production et analyse de la chaîne industrielle

Analyse régionale complète

Benchmarking du paysage concurrentiel

Tendances de croissance du marché de l’éclairage commercial ; actuel et émergent

Développements technologiques et produits

Couverture complète des facteurs du marché, des contraintes, des opportunités, des menaces, des limitations et des perspectives du marché Éclairage commercial

Analyse SWOT, analyse des cinq forces de Porter, analyse de faisabilité et analyse du retour sur investissement

REMARQUE : Notre rapport met en évidence les principaux problèmes et dangers auxquels les entreprises pourraient être confrontées en raison de l’épidémie sans précédent de COVID-19.

