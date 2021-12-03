Marché du traitement des coups de chaleur Demande, informations et prévisions jusqu’en 2028

Le rapport Marché du traitement des coups de chaleur rassemble une étude détaillée des opportunités présentes et à venir pour élucider les investissements futurs dans l’industrie. L’aspect de segmentation du marché minutieusement analysé donne une idée claire de la consommation de produits en fonction de nombreux facteurs allant du type, de l’application, du modèle de déploiement, de l’utilisateur final à la région géographique. 2020 est l’année de base tandis que 2019 est l’année historique pour le calcul dans le rapport. Le rapport comprend des critiques sur les principaux acteurs du marché, les collaborations majeures, les fusions et acquisitions ainsi que les tendances en matière d’innovation et de politiques commerciales.

Les principaux domaines de l'analyse du marché tels que la définition du marché, la segmentation du marché, l'analyse concurrentielle et la méthodologie de recherche sont étudiés très attentivement et précisément dans l'ensemble du rapport.

Data Bridge Market Research analyse que le traitement contre le coup de chaleur affichera un TCAC d’environ 6,00 % pour la période de prévision 2021-2028. L’augmentation de la température moyenne de la terre due au réchauffement climatique, la prévalence croissante des troubles cardiaques et pulmonaires, l’augmentation de la population gériatrique et l’augmentation des dépenses pour le développement des infrastructures de santé sont les principaux facteurs attribuables à la croissance du marché du traitement des coups de chaleur.

Acteurs majeurs : –

Novartis AG, AstraZeneca, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., AbbVie Inc., Allergan, Merck & Co., Inc., Amgen Inc., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited., Abbott, Mankind Pharma, Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc., DAIICHI SANKYO COMPANY, LIMITED, Patanjali Ayurved., Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company et Medisim parmi d’autres acteurs nationaux et mondiaux. Les données sur les parts de marché sont disponibles séparément pour le monde, l’Amérique du Nord, l’Europe, l’Asie-Pacifique (APAC), le Moyen-Orient et l’Afrique (MEA) et l’Amérique du Sud. Les analystes DBMR comprennent les points forts de la concurrence et fournissent une analyse concurrentielle pour chaque concurrent séparément.

Paysage concurrentiel et analyse de la part de marché de Traitement des coups de chaleur

The heatstroke treatment market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to heatstroke treatment market.

Heatstroke is the most serious kind of heat injury. Heatstroke is a condition wherein the body has experienced a prolonged exposure to high temperature and suffered a stroke as a result. Heatstroke occurs when the body temperature rises above 104 F or 40ºC.

Growing prevalence of participants in military training around the globe is a major factor fostering the growth of heatstroke treatment market. Rising expenditure on the development of healthcare infrastructure and increased adoption of sports as a career are other factors also fostering the growth of the heatstroke treatment market. Ever-rising geriatric population and personal disposable income are some other indirect determinants that will create lucrative heatstroke treatment market growth opportunities.

However, lack of awareness about the first aid in under developed economies will pose a major challenge to the heatstroke treatment market growth. Lack of facilities and emergency departments in under developed economies will further challenge the heatstroke treatment market growth rate. Dearth of skilled medical expertise will further derail the heatstroke treatment market growth rate.

This heatstroke treatment market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market.

Some of the Major Highlights of TOC covers:

Chapter 1: Methodology & Scope

Definition and forecast parameters

Methodology and forecast parameters

Data Sources

Chapter 2: Executive Summary

Business trends

Regional trends

Product trends

End-use trends

Chapter 3: Industry Insights

Industry segmentation

Industry landscape

Vendor matrix

Technological and innovation landscape

Global Heatstroke Treatment Market Scope and Market Size

The heatstroke treatment market is segmented on the basis of types, mechanism of action, drugs, diagnosis, treatment, route of administration, distribution channel and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

On the basis of types, the heatstroke treatment market is segmented into exertional heat stroke and non-exertional heat stroke.

On the basis of mechanism of action, the heatstroke treatment market is segmented into antihistamines, diuretics, sedatives, stimulants, anticonvulsants, vasoconstrictors and others.

On the basis of drugs, the heatstroke treatment market is segmented into dantrolene, midazolam, clonidine, meperidine and others.

On the basis of diagnosis, the heatstroke treatment market is segmented into rectal temperature, blood test, urine test, muscle function test and others.

On the basis of treatment, the heatstroke treatment market is segmented into medication, cold therapy and supportive care.

On the basis of route of administration, the heatstroke treatment market is segmented into oral and parenteral.

On the basis of distribution channel, the heatstroke treatment market is segmented into hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy and online pharmacy.

On the basis of end user, the heatstroke treatment market is segmented into hospitals, homecare, specialty clinics and others.

Read More @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-heatstroke-treatment-market?pm

Patient Epidemiology Analysis

The heatstroke treatment market also provides you with detailed market analysis for patient analysis, prognosis and cures. Prevalence, incidence, mortality, adherence rates are some of the data variables that are available in the report. Direct or indirect impact analysis of epidemiology to market growth are analysed to create a more robust and cohort multivariate statistical model for forecasting the market in the growth period.

Key Developments in the Market

In March 2017, Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc received the Priority Review designation for its novel drug Ryanodex (dantrolene sodium) for the treatment of exertional heat stroke (EHS) from the U.S FDA. There is currently no approved drug for the treatment of heatstroke. Ryanodex (dantrolene sodium) already received a fast track designation from the U.S FDA, these designations will help the company for early approval of this drug and if approved it will be the first drug therapy for EHS

In January 2017, Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc completed the New Drug Application (NDA) submission for Ryanodex (dantrolene sodium) to the U.S. FDA for the treatment of exertional heat stroke (EHS). There is currently no approved drug for the treatment of heatstroke and if this is drug approved it will offer a new standard of care for this serious and life-threatening condition

